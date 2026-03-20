L-R: Josh Lindsay, Jack Lukosius, George Wardlaw. Pictures: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has swung the axe ahead of its clash against North Melbourne, while Port Adelaide has also made three changes.

The Eagles have recalled veteran midfielder Tim Kelly for their clash against the Roos on Sunday, as they look to rebound from their heavy loss to Gold Coast.

Co-captain Liam Baker and defender Harry Edwards also come in.

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Last year's No.19 draft pick Josh Lindsay, Ryan Maric and Tom Cole have been dropped.

The Roos are unchanged for the encounter following their round one win over Port, with midfielder George Wardlaw not making the 26-man squad.

The Power have regained Jack Lukosius for their clash against Essendon on Sunday.

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Jordon Sweet has taken back the ruck spot from Dante Visentini, while Jackson Mead has also been recalled.

Ollie Lord has been dropped and Lachie Jones is out with hamstring tightness.

The Bombers have made just one change, regaining young gun Isaac Kako, who replaces Archer May.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 2.45pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Sweet, J.Mead, J.Lukosius
Out: L.Jones (hamstring), O.Lord (omitted), D.Visentini (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: I.Kako
Out: A.May (omitted)

West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, L.Baker, T.Kelly
Out: T.Cole (omitted), R.Maric (omitted), J.Lindsay (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil
Out: Nil