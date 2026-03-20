The teams are in for Sunday's games in round two

L-R: Josh Lindsay, Jack Lukosius, George Wardlaw. Pictures: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has swung the axe ahead of its clash against North Melbourne, while Port Adelaide has also made three changes.

The Eagles have recalled veteran midfielder Tim Kelly for their clash against the Roos on Sunday, as they look to rebound from their heavy loss to Gold Coast.

Co-captain Liam Baker and defender Harry Edwards also come in.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Last year's No.19 draft pick Josh Lindsay, Ryan Maric and Tom Cole have been dropped.

The Roos are unchanged for the encounter following their round one win over Port, with midfielder George Wardlaw not making the 26-man squad.

The Power have regained Jack Lukosius for their clash against Essendon on Sunday.

Learn More 23:11

Jordon Sweet has taken back the ruck spot from Dante Visentini, while Jackson Mead has also been recalled.

Ollie Lord has been dropped and Lachie Jones is out with hamstring tightness.

The Bombers have made just one change, regaining young gun Isaac Kako, who replaces Archer May.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 2.45pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Sweet, J.Mead, J.Lukosius

Out: L.Jones (hamstring), O.Lord (omitted), D.Visentini (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: I.Kako

Out: A.May (omitted)

West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, L.Baker, T.Kelly

Out: T.Cole (omitted), R.Maric (omitted), J.Lindsay (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil