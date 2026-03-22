The Eagles have beaten the Roos for their first win since round 10 last year

Matt Flynn celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AN INSPIRED West Coast has won its first game in 10 months and snapped a 14-game losing streak, coming from 30 points behind at Optus Stadium to stun North Melbourne and win by 17.

The Eagles' young talent was on show in a 10-goal turnaround as they broke the game open in an eight-goal third quarter, playing with dare and a bit of menace to build a 30-point lead of their own.

EAGLES v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

The question was whether they would have the composure to finish the job, and North made them sweat, cutting the margin to 11 before the Eagles steadied to win 17.9 (111) to 15.4 (94) in just the second win of Andrew McQualter's tenure.

On a day that saw the club's youngest stars shine bright, pre-season selection Milan Murdock added a fairytale touch by snapping the sealer from 35 metres, sparking massive celebrations from the rebuilding team.

It was the Eagles' first win since the round 10 triumph against St Kilda last season, and the nature of their performance suggests there will be more to follow through 2026 as the talented young core develops.

For North Melbourne, which let a game-high 30-point lead in the second quarter slip, the loss undoes much of the positivity built in an impressive 46-point win against Port Adelaide last week, missing the chance to win back-to-back matches for the first time since the opening two rounds of 2023.

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West Coast's performance was driven by midfield sidekicks Harley Reid (30 disposals) and Elliot Yeo (19 and two goals) but included a deep list of contributors, with hard nuts Deven Robertson and Jack Graham both important.

The clutch goalkicking of young players Willem Duursma, Cooper Duff-Tytler, Archer Reid, and Jobe Shanahan, who all kicked two goals, was crucial through the middle stages as the Eagles capitalised on their momentum.

Veteran Jamie Cripps booted a team-high three goals, while co-captain Liam Baker returned from suspension to play his first game of the season and add toughness and dash across half-back.

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The former Richmond gun left the ground late with an ankle concern, however, while defender Harry Edwards was sidelined with concussion for the second time in three weeks.

Challenged to be business-like and consistent after its impressive 46-point win against Port Adelaide, North took control of the opening quarter and built a 25-point lead by applying relentless pressure and converting the Eagles' frequent turnovers into scores.

The Roos were cleaner with the ball after a scrambly start and booted five goals from West Coast errors as Larkey capitalised with three of his own in the first quarter.

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When Cam Zurhaar slotted his second goal to start the second term, the margin was 30 points and alarm bells would have been going off in the Eagles' coaches' box.

The home team adjusted, however, and turned the game on its head, eliminating the fumbles, hunting their opponents, and sharing the ball cleanly to go on a four-goal run and cut the margin to one point.

Murdock brought great energy to the contest as the Eagles went inside 50 17 times to eight, Cripps kicked back-to-back goals, while Archer Reid and Shanahan combined well in the front half.

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Larkey, however, booted his fourth after former Eagle Jack Darling kicked cleverly to his advantage, extending the half-time margin to seven points.

The Eagles made their big move in the third, surging with energy and converting their chances in an eight-goal quarter that saw them lead by 30 at the final change.

Larkey threatened to steal the game back for North with back-to-back goals in the final quarter, but the Eagles steadied through a clutch long-range set shot from Jake Waterman and Murdock's final touch of class.

As well as Larkey, who finished with six goals, the Kangaroos were best served by midfielder Harry Sheezel (40 disposals and eight clearances) and Luke Davies-Uniacke (32 and six), while ruck Tristan Xerri finished with 44 hitouts and seven clearances in a big performance.

Prized draftees kick classy first goals

It took only until the first quarter of their second games for exciting duo Willem Duursma and Cooper Duff-Tytler to open their goalkicking accounts, with the draftees slotting classy goals 30 minutes apart. Duursma opened the match with a 50m set shot one minute in, effortlessly launching the ball after a scrambly start. It was Duff-Tytler's turn at the end of the quarter, gathering a groundball in the forward pocket under pressure from opponent Toby Pink before turning his man inside out and snapping a terrific first goal. It was a window into the exciting attributes of both players, with Duursma's skill and Duff-Tytler's agility for a big man big reasons they were picks No.1 and No.4 at the most recent Telstra AFL Draft.

Concussion concern for Eagles defender

Harry Edwards has entered concussion protocols for the second time in three weeks after a head knock in the first quarter ended his first game for the season. Edwards copped a head knock from teammate Matt Flynn in a marking contest and went down immediately, attempting to brush off medical staff before again ending up on his haunches as play was eventually stopped. The 25-year-old was forced to walk from the field slowly and will now miss the Eagles' clash against Port Adelaide next Sunday at Adelaide Oval. His absence on Sunday forced a shuffle in defence, with Reuben Ginbey playing as a key tall on danger man Nick Larkey. Sandy Brock is sidelined with an ankle injury but could press for selection against the Power.

WEST COAST 3.1 7.6 15.7 17.9 (111)

NORTH MELBOURNE 7.1 9.1 11.1 15.4 (94)

GOALS

West Coast: Cripps 3, Yeo 2, Shanahan 2, A.Reid 2, Murdock 2, Duursma 2, Duff-Tytler 2, Waterman, Flynn

North Melbourne: Larkey 6, Zurhaar 2, Curtis 2, Powell, O'Sullivan, McDonald, Konstanty, Dovaston

BEST

West Coast: H.Reid, Yeo, Shanahan, Robertson, Duursma, A.Reid, Graham, Duff-Tytler

North Melbourne: Larkey, Davies-Uniacke, Sheezel, Xerri, Powell

INJURIES

West Coast: Edwards (concussion)

North Melbourne: Logue (thigh)

Crowd: 47,083 at Optus Stadium