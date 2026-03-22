Port Adelaide's skipper Connor Rozee is preparing to miss months after suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday

Connor Rozee leaves the field with his teammates after Port Adelaide's win over Essendon in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide captain Connor Rozee expects a major disruption to his season with scans to confirm a serious hamstring tendon injury.

The Power skipper had scans on Monday morning after being hurt in Sunday's win over Essendon.

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"It sort of went numb, my leg, and I couldn't walk on it," he said.

"I was hoping it was some sort of nerve thing but once that wore off, it became a lot sorer and a bit more isolated.

"I’m not exactly sure of what it is but I don’t think it is going to be minor ... Just talking to the docs, the worst case scenario is surgery and best case is a bad strain or something nervy."

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Surgery would rule Rozee out until at least midway through the season.

"The one positive is hopefully I get the second half of the season, if it's not a great result which I am eyeing off at the moment," he said.

Rozee was among a spate of big names to suffer hamstring injuries including Gold Coast's gun recruit Christian Petracca, Richmond stalwarts Tom Lynch and skipper Toby Nankervis, Adelaide signing Callum Ah Chee, Western Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore and St Kilda's Anthony Caminiti.

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Power coach Josh Carr conceded after Sunday's game that he was likely to be without Rozee for some time.

"He's obviously a bit flat. It doesn't look great," he said.

"Initially there was a bit of nerve damage and he couldn't feel his leg and reviewing it after the game, it looks likely a tendon involved. Fingers crossed it's not, but that's the most likely scenario.

"It sours (the win) because our skipper has what could be a significant injury, and we don't want that for anyone in our football club.

"We're flat about that, but someone else gets an opportunity to come in and fill that role."