CIRCUMSTANCES appear to have conspired against Adelaide this week with none of our tipsters giving Matthew Nicks' team a chance to beat Geelong at the Cattery.
To be fair, the Crows have been plagued by injuries - missing the likes of Taylor Walker, Jordan Dawson, Callum Ah Chee and Rory Laird - plus there's a notable losing streak at GMHBA Stadium where they haven't won in 13 years. Can they prove our experts wrong?
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Nathan Schmook leads the pack after correctly tipping six winners last week and is the only one to select Greater Western Sydney in Friday night's clash with Collingwood.
Meanwhile, Damian Barrett has gone out on a limb in another intriguing match-up this weekend.
Check out the R3 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Geelong - six points
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 16
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - 17 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Fremantle
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Last week: 4
Total: 14
GEMMA BASTIANI
Geelong - three points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 13
SARAH BLACK
Geelong - 14 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Last week: 3
Total: 13
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong - 25 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Last week: 4
Total: 13
CHAD WINGARD
Geelong - 22 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 13
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Geelong - 13 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 12
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - 15 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 12
MATTHEW LLOYD
Geelong - 26 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 12
JOEL PETERSON
Geelong - nine points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 12
CALLUM TWOMEY
Geelong - 21 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 12
JOSH GABELICH
Geelong – 34 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Carlton
Last week: 4
Total: 10
TOTALS
Geelong 12-0 Adelaide
Collingwood 11-1 Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda 0-12 Brisbane
Fremantle 12-0 Richmond
Essendon 1-11 North Melbourne
Port Adelaide 12-0 West Coast
Carlton 4-8 Melbourne
Byes: Gold Coast, Western Bulldogs, Hawthorn, Sydney