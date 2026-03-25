Our footy experts have made the call on round three

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CIRCUMSTANCES appear to have conspired against Adelaide this week with none of our tipsters giving Matthew Nicks' team a chance to beat Geelong at the Cattery.

To be fair, the Crows have been plagued by injuries - missing the likes of Taylor Walker, Jordan Dawson, Callum Ah Chee and Rory Laird - plus there's a notable losing streak at GMHBA Stadium where they haven't won in 13 years. Can they prove our experts wrong?

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Nathan Schmook leads the pack after correctly tipping six winners last week and is the only one to select Greater Western Sydney in Friday night's clash with Collingwood.

Meanwhile, Damian Barrett has gone out on a limb in another intriguing match-up this weekend.

Check out the R3 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - six points

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 16

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 17 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Fremantle

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Last week: 4

Total: 14

GEMMA BASTIANI

Geelong - three points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 13

SARAH BLACK

Geelong - 14 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Last week: 3

Total: 13

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong - 25 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Last week: 4

Total: 13

CHAD WINGARD

Geelong - 22 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 13

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - 13 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 12

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 15 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 12

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - 26 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 12

JOEL PETERSON

Geelong - nine points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 12

CALLUM TWOMEY

Geelong - 21 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 12

JOSH GABELICH

Geelong – 34 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Carlton

Last week: 4

Total: 10

TOTALS

Geelong 12-0 Adelaide

Collingwood 11-1 Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda 0-12 Brisbane

Fremantle 12-0 Richmond

Essendon 1-11 North Melbourne

Port Adelaide 12-0 West Coast

Carlton 4-8 Melbourne

Byes: Gold Coast, Western Bulldogs, Hawthorn, Sydney