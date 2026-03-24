Cam Rayner is tackled by Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during the R7 match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on April 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A LOGJAM is already forming in the middle of the ladder with only two sides undefeated and three teams yet to claim a win.

Geelong and Adelaide will both be out to keep pace with the frontrunners when they open round three in a blockbuster under lights on Thursday.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney will seek to prove their finals credentials the following night, while reigning premier Brisbane still needs to kickstart its season against St Kilda on Saturday.

Here is who and what to look out for across round three, as Hawthorn, Gold Coast, Sydney and the Western Bulldogs have a bye.

Geelong v Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium

Thursday, March 26, 7.30pm AEDT

Last time: Geelong 18.11 (119) d Adelaide 15.10 (100), R5 2025

What it means

Geelong (1-1) overcame a sluggish start against Fremantle to even up its win-loss record with a hard-fought victory before having a week off to reset during a bye. The Cats return to their home fortress where they have won 14 consecutive matches by an average 28 points against the Crows in a hot streak that began in 2004.

Adelaide (1-1) has shown it will again be among the contenders as it pushed the Western Bulldogs all the way a week after smashing its long-running hoodoo against Collingwood at the MCG. The Crows have chipped away at other horror streaks during their rise back up the ladder but are still to prove their mettle against a Cats outfit that they have beaten only once in their past nine meetings.

Game shapers

Shannon Neale continues to have his critics even as he averages more than 1.5 goals while finding his feet as a key forward with fewer than 50 games to his name. The 23-year-old is an imposing presence when stationed closer to goal while Jeremy Cameron has licence to roam far and wide, and his five majors against the Dockers before the Cats' bye was a reminder that his best is still to come.

Izak Rankine was quick to remind the Crows of the heights he can hit even on return from the low point of his career as he slotted a wonder goal off one step near the boundary line to give his side a sniff late against the Dogs. The 25-year-old will be better for the run as the Crows search for a spark in the midfield and closer to goal as they visit a venue where they have all too rarely fired.

Early tip: Geelong by 11 points

Learn More 01:19

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium

Friday, March 27, 7.40pm AEDT

Last time: GWS Giants 15.14 (104) d Collingwood 6.16 (52), OR 2025

What it means

Collingwood (1-1) turned to all its experience to overcome St Kilda in their season-opener but was then unable to keep pace with Adelaide in a classic encounter before taking a week off with a bye. The Magpies will be wary of the threat posed by the injury-hit Giants after losing their past two meetings away from home before hosting them at Docklands for the first-ever time.

GWS (1-2) has given up its fast start when it banked an Opening Round win over Hawthorn with back-to-back defeats to the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda. The latter loss will leave frustration lingering after giving the Saints too much of a headstart, but the Giants should put up more of a fight from the first ball-up against the Pies with critical players expected to return from an injury layoff.

Game shapers

Dan Houston had to endure a difficult first season at Collingwood after arriving as the icing on the cake for a defence that was a key to the side being in regular top-four contention. The 28-year-old has shown that could now turn that around after a stunning return to form in part due to the Pies looking to get the ball in his hands more while he has averaged 30 stylish disposals in two games this year.

Toby Greene has spent more time back in the engine room this season as the Giants try to manage an early-season injury crisis and the captain has his highest disposal average since 2019 at 22.3. But the three-time All-Australian might need to spend more time forward where he presents as a constant goal threat especially as the Giants have averaged 8.5 majors a game during back-to-back defeats.

Early tip: Collingwood by 14 points

Dan Houston in action during Collingwood's clash against St Kilda in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, March 28, 12.35pm AEDT

Last time: Brisbane 17.16 (118) d St Kilda 11.7 (73), R7 2025

What it means

St Kilda (1-2) narrowly avoided the blowtorch being turned up as it hung on grimly to defeat the fast-finishing Greater Western Sydney and claim a first victory of the year after an off-season spending spree. But the Saints will likely need to release the shackles if they are to genuinely challenge last year's premiers and other top sides after only scoring triple figures twice in the past season and a bit.

Brisbane (0-2) is ready to relaunch its campaign after it suffered back-to-back defeats to the Western Bulldogs and Sydney before taking the week off with a bye. The reigning premiers were little match for the Swans as a long injury list and suspensions to key players took their toll but can expect to get their season back on track against a Saints outfit that they have beaten seven times on the trot.

Game shapers

Darcy Wilson impressed in his first campaign as he averaged 15.4 disposals in 23 matches, but could not quite build on that the following year as he averaged 15.6 touches a game and spent time at the lower level. The 20-year-old now looks ready to take the next step after a trio of confident and classy displays, and was critical to the Saints claiming a first win with 22 disposals against the Giants.

Will Ashcroft has tasted more success at the age of 21 than most footballers do across their entire career after winning two premierships and a pair of Norm Smith medals in three seasons. The father-son recruit has proven he can rise to the grandest occasion but now has an opportunity to take more ownership of the Lions midfield with several stars missing or returning for a stint on the sidelines.

Early tip: Brisbane by 19 points

Will Ashcroft handpasses during the Opening Round match between Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba on March 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle v Richmond, Optus Stadium

Saturday, March 28, 1.15pm AWST

Last time: Fremantle 16.12 (108) d Richmond 7.5 (47), R5 2025

What it means

Fremantle (1-1) sent a warning shot across the competition as it bounced back from being overrun by Geelong on the road to blow away Melbourne with a seven-goal third term when returning to play on its home deck. In ominous signs, the Dockers' newfound attacking threat has helped them reach triple figures in both of their games this season after only hitting the mark six times last season.

Richmond (0-2) was unable to repeat its display in its season-opener when it gave Carlton a huge scare as it was outclassed and outgunned by a red-hot Gold Coast. The inexperienced Tigers' rollercoaster start to the season might drop to new depths with injuries to Tom Lynch and captain Toby Nankervis but they can take positive signs from challenging the Suns before running out of puff.

Game shapers

Shai Bolton fine-tuned for a meeting with his former side as he enjoyed more time in the Dockers' engine room and gathered 32 disposals against the Demons. The 27-year-old has only found more of the ball once before, when wearing black and yellow in a clash between these same two sides, as he looks to have found a new lease on life in his second season with the Dockers.

Tim Taranto continues to lead the way in the Tigers' onball brigade while being surrounded by multiple players still learning the ropes. The 28-year-old is also adding more strings to his bow and, in a sign of his unselfishness, laid 12 tackles while finding plenty of the ball himself in a more defensive midfield role against the Suns.

Early tip: Fremantle by 27 points

Learn More 00:38

Essendon v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, March 28, 7.35pm AEDT

Last time: Essendon 9.11 (65) d North Melbourne 9.8 (62), R8 2025

What it means

Essendon (0-2) is already at risk of a wasted season after its poor performance against finals contender Hawthorn was made worse by a dismal display when facing a Port Adelaide outfit widely expected to be around the same mark. The Bombers were again unable to prevent the opposition scoring triple figures but can take some hope from booting five goals themselves in the final term.

North Melbourne (1-1) picked up where it left off in its win over Port Adelaide as it burst out of the blocks against West Coast before being outmuscled in the contested ball battle. The Kangaroos will be eager to show the defeat was not the first glimpse of yet another false dawn as they look to break a horror 12-match losing streak against the Bombers stretching back to 2017.

Game shapers

Nate Caddy was a silver lining for the Bombers as he put his aerial prowess on display against the Power and finished with a career-high four goals. The 20-year-old might have booted a much bigger bag if not for some wayward kicking but a genuine breakout game appears to be on the horizon even as the young gun carries much of the forward load.

Tristan Xerri could hardly have done any more to drag the Kangaroos across the line against a riled-up Eagles outfit as he gathered 25 disposals with seven clearances and 43 hitouts. The bullocking ruck has shrugged off rule changes that were expected to limit his strength around the stoppages and will now be licking his lips coming up against the undermanned Bombers' big men.

Early tip: North Melbourne by 19 points

Tristan Xerri in action during the R2 match between North Melbourne and West Coast at Optus Stadium, on March 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v West Coast, Adelaide Oval

Sunday, March 29, 12pm ACDT

Last time: Port Adelaide 12.15 (87) d West Coast 9.7 (61), R18 2025

What it means

Port Adelaide (1-1) bounced back from a horror start to its season when it was unable to keep pace with North Melbourne by doing much the same to Essendon in return. The Power onball brigade was back to its best against the Bombers to give Josh Carr his first taste of success as coach ahead of another winnable game against last year's wooden spooners.

West Coast (1-1) broke a 308-day drought as it brought a fierce edge to its first home game of the season and chased down North Melbourne for a stirring victory. The Eagles can be buoyed by the impact of their highly touted young guns in the win as well as veterans Elliot Yeo and Jamie Cripps turning back the clock before facing an injury-hit Power side.

Game shapers

Jason Horne-Francis looked underdone as he struggled to have an influence on the game during the Power's loss to his old side but with another week of training under his belt was back with a vengeance against the Bombers. The former No.1 pick gathered 26 disposals while still spending much of his time forward as he booted three majors in a reminder of his threat near goal.

Harley Reid made more of an impact than most across his first two campaigns but laid down a huge marker with his match-turning performance against the Kangaroos. The 20-year-old found a better balance between a confrontational and composed presence as he gathered a career-high 30 disposals to inspire the young side to a rousing victory - with the promise of much more to come.

Early tip: Port Adelaide by 27 points

Jason Horne-Francis celebrates a goal during the round two match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Adelaide Oval, on March 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton v Melbourne, MCG

Sunday, March 29, 3.15pm AEDT

Last time: Carlton 12.8 (78) d Melbourne 10.10 (70), R19 2025

What it means

Carlton (1-1) will have had a 17-day break by the time it laces up the boots to face Melbourne after a period of soul-searching across the bye. The Blues got away with one the last time out, when they only just held off the fast-finishing Tigers, but the win barely papered over the cracks as they again came to a standstill in the second half as familiar problems were again exposed.

Melbourne (1-1) was always likely to encounter highs and lows as it travels down the path of a hard reset, but new coach Steven King would have been disappointed to see his side all but lose touch with Fremantle by the first break. The Demons will get a clearer idea of where they sit this season in a clash with a Blues side widely seen to be at about the same point in their journey.

Game shapers

Jagga Smith could hardly have been more impressive as he makes a scintillating start to his second season after having his debut year wiped out by a serious knee injury. The 20-year-old has been a shining light for the Blues with his ball-winning ability helping him to an average 30 disposals while his silky skills look set to change the way that his side plays.

Max Gawn has already earned his place in Demons folklore as the captain who led the side to breaking a 57-year premiership drought while also earning a place among the top rucks to have played the game. The 34-year-old has put injury issues early in his career behind him to now have a durability that has helped him reach 250 matches while trying to lift a young side back into contention.

Early tip: Melbourne by eight points