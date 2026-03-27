Knee injuries kept Lincoln McCarthy on the sidelines during Brisbane's back-to-back wins, but he's not bitter

Lincoln McCarthy during the round six match between Brisbane and Geelong at The Gabba, April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER thinking his career was over last year, Lincoln McCarthy kept things simple when he ran on to the SCG against Sydney for his first AFL game in 678 days.

The likeable Brisbane forward was coming off back-to-back knee reconstructions and was suddenly in Chris Fagan’s best team, following a spate of Opening Round injuries and suspensions for the back-to-back premiers.

There was no way McCarthy was taking his selection for granted.

"It's been a long couple of years," McCarthy told AFL.com.au earlier this week.

"Your family rides the bumps with that kind of stuff.

Lincoln McCarthy during the round eight match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at The Gabba, May 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I was trying to be really present and grateful about being selected. Entering the SCG last weekend I was just soaking it up, win or lose, just being grateful I'm in a position to compete again.

"Everyone in rehab gets to work and not everyone comes out at 32 (years old) in a position where they can compete again.

"While it's been a bump in the road of two years, I look forward to the challenge of getting back to my best. I don't feel like an end product. That's as simple as it is."

To call McCarthy's last two years challenging would be an understatement.

Since being traded from an injury-ravaged time at Geelong to Brisbane at the end of 2018, the dynamic forward had missed just four games with the Lions until early in the 2024 season.

Then came the round eight contest against Gold Coast at the Gabba. Most outsiders will remember it as the 'Logan Morris Game' for the teenager's incredible debut story after playing VFL earlier in the day.

But it was also the night McCarthy would crumple to the Gabba turf with a ruptured ACL in his right knee, ensuring he would miss out on the 2024 premiership.

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On the eve of the next season, disaster would strike again, with the then 31-year-old sustaining the exact same injury.

Out of contract at season's end, suddenly his career was in limbo.

McCarthy, who describes himself as impatient, decided on a high-risk, high-reward approach of trying to return within five months to be a chance for selection come finals time.

"I had to keep bringing myself back to what a great challenge it was," he said.

"That was the whole point of trying to play early. The only way mentally I wanted to go was doing it quick.

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"When I decide on something, I want it done quick, and that was my approach to rehab.

"We chose that quick return route and at the end of the day it probably earned me a contract. It got back to being able to move how I naturally move and what makes me the player I am."

As McCarthy neared a return, the Lions presented him with an option. If he opted to not play for the remainder of 2025, and complete a traditional rehab, they'd give him a one-year deal for 2026.

Alternatively, he could "roll the dice" and return to play in 2025, but there could be no guarantee beyond that season.

With a team about to contend for a second premiership, the decision was not easy.

Lincoln McCarthy during a Brisbane training session at Brighton Homes Arena, August 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"While I wanted to play last year, I had to zoom out and think what was best for my career and family, and that was to put 2025 to bed and think about 2026," he said.

"It literally felt like I'd been injured again. It was a bit of a kick in the teeth. I didn't stay in that mindset for long, literally a day."

McCarthy then watched as the Lions went back-to-back, conceding that not being part of it for a second straight year was tough.

"In my career all I wanted to do was win a Grand Final.

"Seeing the boys notch two in a row was amazing. You can't help but be a little bit jealous.

"I had some days where I was feeling pretty down about not getting a medal around my neck, but we got to see some young blokes come in and get a medal around their neck, which was amazing.

Lincoln McCarthy and Joe Daniher after the Grand Final match between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I try to not put a premiership player to my identity.

"Being successful is rocking up with a good attitude and getting the best out of yourself.

"If you only think being successful is achieving that real end goal, you might set yourself up for a pretty hard time."

McCarthy said the main thing he's learnt through the past two years is perspective.

As tough as it was not playing, it was even tougher not being able to be a "fun dad" and kick a footy with his young children as much as he'd like.

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"All I've done is two knees," he said.

"There's so many people out there that are going through a much harder time than a guy being paid to be a professional athlete and hurts his knee twice.

"I'm super grateful for the opportunity the club has given me again.

"They're backing me in. I want to do the best I can with the cards I've been dealt and see what we can make of it.

"My main goal is to be available. Let's see where it goes."