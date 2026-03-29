Jason Horne-Francis and Matt Flynn during the Round 18 match between Port Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval, July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide and West Coast open proceedings on Sunday as they look to capitalise on last week's victories.

The Power (1-1) bounced back from a horror start to their season when they were unable to keep pace with North Melbourne, by doing much the same to Essendon in return.

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The Power onball brigade was back to its best against the Bombers to give Josh Carr his first taste of success as coach ahead of another winnable game against last year's wooden spooners.

However, they will be without Connor Rozee after the captain sustained a nasty hamstring injury against the Bombers, while Todd Marshall will miss after hurting an ankle at training and Miles Bergman also misses with an ankle.

Former Sun and Docker Will Brodie comes in for his first game for Port Adelaide, Lachie Jones has been recalled, and 2025 SSP pick up Josh Lai will debut.

West Coast (1-1) broke a 308-day drought as it brought a fierce edge to its first home game of the season and chased down North Melbourne for a stirring victory.

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The Eagles can be buoyed by the impact of their highly touted young guns in the win, as well as veterans Elliot Yeo and Jamie Cripps turning back the clock before facing an injury-hit Power side.

Former Crow Harry Schoenberg will pull on a West Coast jumper for the first time, while first round draftee Josh Lindsay has been recalled, replacing injured duo Harry Edwards and impressive SSP signing Milan Murdock.

Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 12pm ACDT

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Carlton (1-1) will have had a 17-day break by the time it laces up the boots to face Melbourne after a period of soul-searching across the bye.

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The Blues got away with one the last time out, when they only just held off the fast-finishing Tigers, but the win barely papered over the cracks as they again came to a standstill in the second half as familiar problems were exposed.

Carlton has handed small forward/midfielder Talor Byrne his debut, while Francis Evans returns for the ill Cooper Lord and omitted Lachie Fogarty.

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Melbourne (1-1) was always likely to encounter highs and lows as it travels down the path of a hard reset, but new coach Steven King would have been disappointed to see his side all but lose touch with Fremantle by the first break.

The Demons will get a clearer idea of where they sit this season in a clash with a Blues side widely seen to be at about the same point in their journey.

Veteran Tom McDonald comes in for game 250, a milestone he's sharing on the day with skipper Max Gawn, and Paddy Cross has been handed his debut just weeks after joining the list as an SSP addition.

Trent Rivers has been omitted and misses just his second game since late 2022, while Daniel Turner will be out for at least a couple of weeks with a hand injury.