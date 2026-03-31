Marcus Bontempelli celebrates during the Opening Round match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, March 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER a quiet Opening Round, it didn't take long for Geelong star Bailey Smith (MID, $1,181,000) to remind everyone of his class. The tireless ball-winner piled on 40 disposals and 10 tackles to post a round-high 154. He's now averaging 121.3 for the season and is available for $39k less than his starting price. The 25-year-old carries a breakeven of 90 heading into a match-up with Hawthorn, followed by a potential ceiling game against West Coast.

There were plenty of familiar names among the top scorers, with Max Gawn (RUC, $1,194,000) showing the new ruck rules are no issue, finishing with 58 hitouts, 23 disposals and four marks for 141. If you started him as a set and forget option, you're reaping the rewards — he's averaging 125.7 with a BE of 94. Popular vice-captain Nick Daicos (MID, $1,204,000) again showcased his unmatched hunger for the ball, dominating with a season-high 140 to lift his average to 134.3 and add another $22k to his price. A pair of Kangaroos rounded out the top five, with Harry Sheezel (MID/FWD, $1,179,000) and Luke Parker (MID, $923,000) finding plenty of the footy against the Bombers, finishing with 33 disposals each. Both are benefiting from strong roles, and Parker looks on track to gain DPP status alongside Sheezel in the coming weeks.

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This week is the last of the early byes, so that means players from the Saints and Giants will be missing before we resume to regular programming next week. It will hurt a number of backlines with strong performers such as Jack Sinclair, Lachie Ash, Lachie Whitfield and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera having the week off while Sam Flanders leaves a void in the forward line for 70 per cent of coaches.

Strategically, make sure you look ahead to what your team will look like when we return to 22 players, you don't want to end up overcompensating in one line this week which will leave you with a strong player on the bench while another line is lacking scoring punch on the ground.

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MOST TRADED IN

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,145,000)

Oscar Steene (RUC/FWD, $250,000)

Colby McKercher (DEF, $753,000)

Jack Watkins (MID, $408,000)

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,204,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Darcy Parish (MID, $739,000)

Christian Petracca (FWD/MID, $988,000)

Jack Carroll (MID, $479,000)

Marcus Windhager (MID, $895,000)

Dyson Sharp (MID, $316,000)

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TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Jagga Smith (MID, $481,000) +$100,000

Lachie McAndrew (RUC, $483,000) +$91,000

Jack Watkins (MID, $408,000) +$84,000

Willem Duursma (MID, $515,000) +$76,000

Tom Blamires (MID, $412,000) +$75,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $853,000) -$90,000

Izak Rankine (FWD/MID, $806,000) -$75,000

Scott Pendlebury (MID, $834,000) -$67,000

Jamie Elliott (FWD, $601,000) -$63,000

Darcy Cameron (RUC, $1,002,000) -$61,000

Darcy Cameron kicks a goal during Collingwood's clash against St Kilda in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Jagga Smith (MID, $481,000) -28

Lachie Jaques (DEF, $484,000) -25

Jack Watkins (MID, $408,000) -22

Lachie McAndrew (RUC, $483,000) -20

Tom Blamires (MID, $412,000) -14

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $992,000) 156

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $853,000) 140

Izak Rankine (FWD, $806,000) 133

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $1,008,000) 130

Darcy Cameron (RUC, $1,002,000) 130

STOCKS UP

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,145,000)

The Bont is hot property this week, not only due to arguably being the best player in the game, but the fact he has an undeniably good match-up this week against the Bombers. He is averaging 111.7 over the first three games and has a great history at Marvel Stadium where he also scored 146 in his last outing against the Bombers.

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs against Greater Western Sydney in R1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Colby McKercher (DEF, $753,000)

The Roos speedster was a walk-up selection this pre-season until an injury two weeks before the season-opener derailed his start. After managing him over the first two weeks, he was unleashed against the Bombers playing a mix of midfield and defence for season highs of 116 and 77 per cent TOG. He has a BE of just 58 and is ripe for the picking.

Josh Rachele (FWD, $751,000)

The 22-year-old embraced the increased opportunity through the midfield without Jordan Dawson and it's hard to see him leaving there after a career-best performance. He scored 114 from 31 disposals and a goal which leaves him with a BE of 33 leading into three games at home.

Kysaiah Pickett (FWD/MID, $926,000)

The dynamic Dee looks to have elevated his game to the next level. He played predominantly through the midfield against the Blues and taught them an absolute lesson with 33 disposals, seven marks and a goal for 134. It leaves him with a BE of just 63 and he looks set for a massive season! In a forward line that drops off quickly, Kozzy has become very relevant.

Learn More 02:02

Oscar Steene (RUC/FWD, $250,000)

The high-flying Magpie burst onto the scene in impressive fashion, registering 20 hitouts on debut, which certainly turned heads and did his job security no harm. He scored 52 and has a BE of just two to ensure some nice cash generation while also holding some handy DPP eligibility.

STOCKS DOWN

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,080,000)

A week is a long time in footy. After being the toast of his coaches' teams a week ago when he pumped out 152, he backed it up with just 55 against the lowly Bombers where he registered six kicks and one suspension. There is no world where a hold is in play here. Trade.

Marcus Windhager (MID, $895,000)

After looking like he had settled into a half-back role alongside Sinclair in the pre-season and round one, Ross The Boss has had other ideas and it's the usual guessing game as to what role Windy will play. It has resulted in poor scoring, averaging just 81.3 in his last three and the bye provides a timely trade opportunity.

Marcus Windhager handballs during St Kilda's clash against Melbourne in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Darcy Parish (MID, $739,000)

The former premium was selected with the expectation the 28-year-old would be able to push at least 90 on a weekly basis. He has looked a step off the pace for the lowly Bombers and averaged just 72 across three games which has caused his price to fall. It won't get any easier for the Bombers and it looks a hard slog out there without any access to easy ball.

Darcy Cameron (RUC, $1,002,000)

There are serious concerns about the productivity of the Pies star given the emergence of Steene. The 30-year-old played a season-low 68 per cent TOG for another season-low of just 59 points while sharing duties and it's hard to see them changing much up after the successful pairing. Rucks don't like to share and that was certainly evident. He has a BE of 130.

Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $541,000)

The promising youngster is coming off his best game of the season, but that still only resulted in a score of 69. He has two scores in the 30s and a BE of 59 leading into his bye, so if you have a luxury trade, the 21-year-old can be moved on.

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