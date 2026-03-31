Nick Larkey hopes Tristan Xerri will learn from suspension, but won't curb his aggressive nature

Tristan Xerri and Andrew McGrath during the round three match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, March 28, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne captain Nick Larkey has urged "fierce competitor" Tristan Xerri to continue playing on the edge when he returns from his three-match AFL suspension.

Charged with serious misconduct, a remorseful Xerri threw himself at the mercy of the tribunal on Monday night after admitting wiping his blood on Essendon opponent Andrew McGrath's face.

The ruck star's guilty plea and admission that there had been blood on his hand - which was not clear in the video footage - saved him from a heftier penalty.

But the ban leaves the Kangaroos without one of their most influential players for the marquee Good Friday clash with Carlton, as well as meetings with Brisbane and Richmond in coming weeks.

"He's been a dominant force for us in the contest part of the game, so it's up to everyone else to step up to his level and fill that void," first-year North skipper Larkey said.

"Everyone's disappointed that he won't be playing, including himself, but we're not disappointed in him.

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"I know 'X' is a great person and he's a passionate person.

"He was the first to admit that he got it wrong and he let the emotions and a rush of blood to the head get the better of him in that scenario."

The incident during last Saturday night's game overshadowed North's 12-point win over Essendon.

It happened after Xerri had complained to an umpire about a blood nose and then clashed physically with McGrath.

While expecting Xerri to learn a lesson out of the saga, Larkey does not want his teammate to dial back his trademark aggression.

Nick Larkey (left) and Tristan Xerri during the round two match between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, March 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"He plays the game on the line and this will be a learning for him that that's overstepping the line, which he acknowledged," Larkey said.

"But at the same time we don't want him to lose his edge on the field of competitiveness and the way he plays.

"He's such a fierce competitor for us."

Xerri's absence means Callum Coleman-Jones will likely be called on to lead the aerial battle with physical Carlton big man Marc Pittonet.

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The game has plenty riding on it for both clubs, with North out to rectify a horror 1-8 all-time record in their marquee fixture.

"The club campaigned for this game for a while and we want to do it justice," Larkey said.

"In the bigger games you obviously want to perform as best as you possible can, but we want to do that every week."

Some of the proceeds from the 'SuperClash' will go to the Good Friday Appeal in support of the Royal Children's Hospital.