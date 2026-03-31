THE 25 will return on Wednesday, so who were the biggest movers and shakers in the first month of the home and away season?
AFL.com.au has re-launched The 25 for 2026, a ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.
On Wednesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the April edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes based on the first rounds of the home and away season.
The likes of Errol Gulden and Christian Petracca started the year in red-hot form before injuries stalled their momentum, while Max Gawn and Kysaiah Pickett look set to rise up our rankings after standout starts to the new season.
See below for a reminder of The 25 before the season got underway and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEDT on Wednesday when we will publish the April edition.
The 25, March edition
1) Marcus Bontempelli
2) Nick Daicos
3) Jeremy Cameron
4) Zak Butters
5) Isaac Heeney
6) Sam Darcy
7) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
8) Noah Anderson
9) Hugh McCluggage
10) Matt Rowell
11) Caleb Serong
12) Errol Gulden
13) Harris Andrews
14) Jordan Dawson
15) Luke Jackson
16) Riley Thilthorpe
17) Kysaiah Pickett
18) Max Gawn
19) Max Holmes
20) Chad Warner
21) Toby Greene
22) Bailey Smith
23) Lachie Neale
24) Will Ashcroft
25) Charlie Curnow