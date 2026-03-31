Welcome back to The 25, where AFL.com.au's team of experts rank the best players in the game

Max Gawn ahead of Melbourne's game against Fremantle in R2 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 25 will return on Wednesday, so who were the biggest movers and shakers in the first month of the home and away season?

AFL.com.au has re-launched The 25 for 2026, a ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

On Wednesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the April edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes based on the first rounds of the home and away season.

The likes of Errol Gulden and Christian Petracca started the year in red-hot form before injuries stalled their momentum, while Max Gawn and Kysaiah Pickett look set to rise up our rankings after standout starts to the new season.

See below for a reminder of The 25 before the season got underway and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEDT on Wednesday when we will publish the April edition.

1) Marcus Bontempelli

2) Nick Daicos

3) Jeremy Cameron

4) Zak Butters

5) Isaac Heeney

6) Sam Darcy

7) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

8) Noah Anderson

9) Hugh McCluggage

10) Matt Rowell

11) Caleb Serong

12) Errol Gulden

13) Harris Andrews

14) Jordan Dawson

15) Luke Jackson

16) Riley Thilthorpe

17) Kysaiah Pickett

18) Max Gawn

19) Max Holmes

20) Chad Warner

21) Toby Greene

22) Bailey Smith

23) Lachie Neale

24) Will Ashcroft

25) Charlie Curnow