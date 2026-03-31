The Collingwood hero needs just five more appearances to break Brent Harvey's record

Scott Pendlebury poses during Collingwood's official team photo day at the KGM Centre on January 29, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SCOTT Pendlebury will break Brent Harvey's games record at some point soon, it's just a matter of when. But when will it be?

The 38-year-old won't make the trip to Brisbane this week for the Easter Thursday blockbuster after sitting out the second half of last Friday night's win over Greater Western Sydney with Achilles tightness.

But that was always the plan dating back to the pre-season, according to Collingwood coach Craig McRae, well before an ankle issue in round one turned into an Achilles concern in the first game after the bye.

At the start of the season, Pendlebury needed eight more appearances to eclipse Boomer's mark of 432 set in 2016.

Collingwood's round eight clash with Hawthorn at the MCG was a possibility back then, but unlikely given the five-day turnaround out of Anzac Day in round seven. That marquee fixture lands on a Saturday this year.

Scott Pendlebury celebrates victory following the match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A milestone forecaster was almost required when Pendlebury faced the first suspension of his career after being handed a one-game ban from the Match Review Officer for a bump on Adelaide key defender Josh Worrell in round one.

His exemplary record was noted by Tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson. The rough conduct charge was upheld, but the penalty was downgraded due to ‘exceptional and compelling circumstances' outlined in the guidelines. His 427 games without a suspension was clearly exceptional, when compared to the entire history of VFL/AFL players.

But now the forecaster is needed, given the fixture ahead.

Pendlebury needs five games to break the record. He is expected to return against Fremantle in Adelaide next Friday night during Gather Round for game 429.

Collingwood then hosts Carlton at the MCG the following Thursday, before the traditional Anzac Day blockbuster eight days later - games 430 and 431.

Even before the Achilles issue, a question mark has been around the round eight game against Hawthorn due to the tight turnaround between games. But with a bye, then a half, then a week off, this could be less of an issue, especially with the 23rd man on the bench in 2026. 432?

Scott Pendlebury (centre) is seen on the bench during round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Pendlebury played 55 per cent game time in Opening Round and starred, then 64 per cent against Adelaide the following week and 40 per cent in round three due to the injury.

The round nine game against Geelong is understood to have long held appeal to Pendlebury, given the storied rivalry between the two clubs and the big finals dating back to the 2007 prelim and including the 2010 prelim, 2011 Grand Final, 2019 qualifying final, 2020 semi-final and 2022 qualifying final.

If it isn't that week, it is hard to see the record-breaking game being held in Sydney in Collingwood's round 10 clash at the SCG.

Scott Pendlebury during the Opening Round match between Collingwood and St Kilda at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on March 8, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Magpies then host West Coast in a Saturday twilight game at the MCG in round 11, which has never drawn more than 62,957 people for a home and away fixture, but would fill the ground if this was the occasion for game 433. Before Pendlebury won a second premiership in 2023, he was part of the team that lost to the Eagles courtesy of the Dom Sheed set shot in 2018.

Collingwood then faces the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 12, before the King's Birthday marquee game against Melbourne in round 13, ahead of the Pies' second bye in round 14.

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A group of Collingwood administration and football operations staff have been planning for one of the most significant milestones in VFL/AFL history in recent months. McRae said on the weekend he hasn't been involved in that and doesn't have a preference regarding when it lands, but believes a statue should be unveiled to commemorate the milestone.

Pendlebury has drawn level and overtaken Hawthorn legend Michael Tuck for all-time games to start 2026. Now only Boomer is left. But when will the moment arrive?