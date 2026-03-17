Scott Pendlebury challenges his one-match ban for rough conduct at the Tribunal

Scott Pendlebury celebrates victory following the match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD champion Scott Pendlebury's unblemished career will continue after he successfully downgraded his one-match ban for rough conduct to a fine at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Pendlebury was cited for a bump to the head of Adelaide's Josh Worrell in the Magpies' round one loss to the Crows.

The Tribunal upheld the rough conduct charge, saying he chose to bump, but downgraded the penalty to a $3000 fine due to exceptional and compelling circumstances - that is, his exemplary record.

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Pendlebury is now free to play in the Magpies' clash with Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium after the bye.

He is poised to break North Melbourne legend Brent Harvey's AFL/VFL record of 432 games this season and is still on track to reach the milestone in a home game against Hawthorn at the MCG in round eight.

More to come