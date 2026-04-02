Hawthorn has found a replacement for Jarryd Roughead after his move to Adelaide

Matt Spangher during the 2014 Grand Final between Hawthorn and Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has replaced departed player acquisition manager Jarryd Roughead with one of his premiership teammates.

Matt Spangher returned to the Hawks in December as head of strategy and projects, following three seasons as the Western Bulldogs' forwards coach.

The Hawks have now added Spangher to the list management team at the Kennedy Community Centre.

Spangher will focus on trade and free agency, like Roughead did, working closely with list boss Mark McKenzie.

Matt Spangher and Jarryd Roughead celebrate a goal for Hawthorn against Sydney in 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide poached Roughead from the Hawks last month to replace Justin Reid after the long-time Crows list boss moved to the AFL as head of football performance and list management, following the departure of Ned Guy to Melbourne.

The Hawks created the role in the off-season to add another strategic resource to the football department.

Spangher's title won't change at the Hawks, but his primary focus will now be on helping Hawthorn poach players from other clubs.

Roughead played a role in signing Tom Barrass and Josh Battle, as well as the pursuit of Zach Merrett. Now Spangher will be part of the push to sign in-demand free agents Zak Butters and Ben King, plus trade targets like Bailey Humphries and names we don't yet know.

Spangher played 11 seasons at the highest level for West Coast, Sydney and Hawthorn and he played in the 2014 flag under Alastair Clarkson.

The 38-year-old then worked in the football department at Collingwood before Luke Beveridge lured him across to the Bulldogs.