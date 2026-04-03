Gold Coast's midfield could be at full capacity for Gather Round, with Matt Rowell likely to return against Melbourne and Christian Petracca progressing well

Matt Rowell during a Gold Coast training session at People First Stadium on March 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MATT Rowell has the all-clear to return for Gold Coast from a broken finger and coach Damien Hardwick admits he'll struggle to hold the Brownlow medallist back.

Rowell was injured in the pre-season Origin clash and has missed the Suns' impressive 3-0 start.

There were concerns he'd be out for longer but, following last weekend's bye, surgeons and club doctors have given the tough-as-nails midfielder the green light to face Melbourne (2-1) at the MCG on Sunday.

"It's just up to Matt, whether he feels comfortable," Hardwick said on Friday.

"He'll train today and then he'll hopefully walk in my office and say, 'Yep, I'm right to go'.

"The ball's in his court."

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Hardwick suggested he would limit Rowell's minutes against the Demons, but admitted that would be easier said than done.

"Good luck being the bench steward if he plays, trying to keep him off the ground," he said.

"He's one of those guys, he wants to play every minute of every game."

Rowell's likely return is a boost for a side missing recruit Christian Petracca, who won't face his former side due to a hamstring injury.

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But the in-form goalkicking midfielder could be back as soon as next week's Gather Round clash with Sydney, offering Hardwick the first look at his juiced-up engine room in full flight.

Hardwick said fellow recruit Jamarra Ugle-Hagan could be out for only a fortnight after minor knee surgery, revealing the former No.1 pick had been playing through bone bruising and meniscus damage for the last month.

Yet to make his AFL debut for the Suns, the former Western Bulldogs star hurt his knee in a pre-season clash with Brisbane but had been playing solidly at VFL level.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at Gold Coast training at People First Stadium, January 27, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

"He's driven, he wants to play the game of AFL footy, but he just didn't look right," Hardwick said of the talent who didn't play a game at any level last year.

"You've got to love that demeanour of the lad, but also he's got to be mindful of it.

"Most players wouldn't have played (through the pain) ... but he's moving a hell of a lot better even now.

"He walked out of surgery, felt a million times better, so we're really pumped with that decision."