The Match Review findings from the King's Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne are in

Brody Mihocek is tackled by Billy Frampton during the match between Collingwood and Melbourne in R13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD defender Billy Frampton has been hit with a three-game ban for his tackle on Brody Mihocek in the Magpies' King's Birthday loss to Melbourne, while teammate Ed Allan and Dees dynamo Kozzy Pickett have both been hit with fines.

Mihocek is up and walking after undergoing surgery on a neck fracture following the Frampton tackle in the second quarter at the MCG.

The Demons forward slipped before being wrapped up by his 2023 premiership teammate, with the 33-year-old's head and neck left vulnerable in the incident.

Play was stopped for 10 minutes as medicos delicately dealt with the veteran forward, before he was stretchered off the MCG to a wave of applause from both sets of supporter groups.

The Match Review Officer charged Frampton with rough conduct, grading the incident as careless, severe impact and high contact, leading to the three-game ban.

The Magpies have until Wednesday morning at 11 am AEST to decide whether or not they will appeal the ban.

Billy Frampton calls for help for Brody Mihocek during the round 13 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG, June 8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, Allan has been hit with a $1000 fine (with an early plea) for careless umpire contact, putting Collingwood at risk of $50,000 fine amid a League crackdown.

The AFL cracked down on umpire contact last month after a spike in incidents, writing to clubs after round 10 reminding them that if their players transgress five or more times in the same season, they can be hit with a fine up to $50,000 under AFL rules.

Allan's indiscretion makes it four for the Magpies this season, putting the club in danger of being fined.

Pickett has been slapped with a $2000 fine (with an early plea) for his trip on Brayden Maynard.