The match review findings from Friday night's round 20 matches are in

Matthew Johnson takes a moment after an altercation with Harley Reid during round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

HARLEY Reid has received a $3000 fine for striking Fremantle's Matthew Johnson during Friday night's fiery Derby clash.

Reid's elbow caught Johnson during a stoppage in the third quarter of the game, with the match review officer assessing the incident as low-impact body contact that was intentional conduct, attracting the fine which can be reduced to $2000 with an early plea.

Reid's West Coast teammate Hamish Davis was also fined $1500 - down to $1000 with an early plea - for making careless contact with an umpire, bringing the Eagles' total number of umpire contact charges to three for the season.