Patrick Cripps tackles Matt Rowell during the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast will be desperate to return to the winners list when it travels to Marvel Stadium to face Carlton on Saturday.

The Blues (8-10) have perhaps returned to their true level after starting life under interim coach Josh Fraser with seven consecutive victories, but they have since been outclassed in a pair of defeats to Hawthorn and Collingwood.

BLUES v SUNS Follow it LIVE

Carlton remains in contention for a wildcard spot but with a poor percentage and the Lions and Dockers still to come, they cannot afford to stumble again against the out-of-sorts Suns.

Gold Coast (7-11) is on the verge of falling out of contention for even a wildcard spot as a narrow loss to the Western Bulldogs made it eight consecutive defeats and the second-longest streak in Damien Hardwick's coaching career across two clubs.

The Suns still hold their finals hopes in their own hands with three matches against clubs in a similar position on the run home, starting with the Blues.

Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

Marc Pittonet is back for the Blues, alongside Lewis Young, with the injured Harry McKay and dropped Liam Reidy making way.

The Suns have made just one change as Charlie Ballard replaces Oscar Adams.

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Rivals Hawthorn and Essendon meet in a huge Saturday twilight clash at the MCG.

Hawthorn (12-1-5) has tuned up for the run home with a pair of thumping victories over Carlton and Richmond, and with other results falling its way, is now well-placed to snatch a top-two finish.

HAWKS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE

The Hawks are less concerned with percentage given they have had a draw but will want to put away the Bombers, Roos and Eagles, even if their focus is as much on upcoming clashes with the Lions and Magpies.

Essendon (2-16) got back on the winners list for just the second time in 421 days as it stunned Greater Western Sydney with its manic pressure to claim a maiden victory under interim coach Dean Solomon.

The win was enough to lift the Bombers off the bottom of the ladder and above the Tigers on percentage to add to the reasons to avoid huge losses in their remaining games.

The Hawks are boosted by the return of Will Day, who replaces the dropped Will McCabe.

Coming off their second win of the season, the Bombers have made four changes as Ben McKay, Lachlan Blakiston, Will Setterfield and Nik Cox come in for Kyle Langford, Nick Bryan, Jye Caldwell and Xavier Duursma.

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Greater Western Sydney and rival Sydney will both be out to bounce back from their round 19 losses when they meet in the Sydney Derby at Engie Stadium on Saturday night.

GIANTS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

The Giants (8-10) let its tenuous grip on a wildcard spot loosen as it added a shock loss to Essendon to earlier defeats to lesser lights West Coast, St Kilda (twice), Carlton and Gold Coast.

They have proven that they are at their best against the best with wins over the Dockers, Lions, Hawks, Demons and Cats, and need to bounce back against the Swans to revive their finals hopes.

Sydney (13-5) has dropped back to the pack in the race for a top-two finish as it added a loss to premiership rivals Adelaide to defeats to Fremantle and Brisbane over the past month.

The Swans' troubles are starting at the coalface where they have been hammered in clearance and contested ball, but they can turn to an ominous recent record against the Giants with six wins in the past seven matches.

Toby Greene is out injured in a blow for the Giants, with Harvey Thomas returning.

The Swans have made two changes with Harry Kyle and Billy Cootee in for Harry Cunningham and Angus Sheldrick.

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In the second of Saturday night's games, the Western Bulldogs host Richmond at Marvel Stadium.

BULLDOGS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

The Bulldogs (11-7) keep getting the job done, adding a pair of scrappy victories over West Coast and now Gold Coast to six wins by a goal or less earlier in the season.

The Dogs might not be the most convincing of the top-six contenders but they can all but book a finals spot with a win over the Tigers, especially with the Kangaroos and Blues still to come.

Richmond (2-16) at times appeared to be going through the motions as it was blown away by Hawthorn before the main break to extend its losing streak to seven matches by an average 47 points.

The Tigers have paid a huge price for their recent lack of competitiveness as they have been jumped by the embattled Bombers and now sit on the bottom of the ladder on percentage.

The Bulldogs regain Tom Liberatore with Lachlan McNeil making way.

The Tigers have swung four changes as Jack Ross, Luke Trianor, Tyler Sonsie and Zane Peucker come in for Noah Balta, Kane McAuliffe, James Trezise and Steely Green.