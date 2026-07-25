Mitch McGovern celebrates a goal during the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON is back on the winners list after inflicting a ninth straight loss on Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Blues young stars Jagga Smith and Talor Byrne were instrumental to their side's ninth win of the season, Carlton coming from behind in the final quarter to win by 13 points.

BLUES v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

Smith finished with 31 disposals and six clearances, while young forward Byrne kicked an equal career-high three goals and had a game-high 12 score involvements.

Carlton was able to handle the momentum shifting match that had nine lead changes, kicking 16.14 (110) to 15.7 (97) to win in front of a crowd of 26,945.

Gold Coast took the lead at the start of the fourth quarter thanks to three quick goals to Bailey Humphrey, Jed Walter then Beau Addinsall, but the Blues kicked five of the last seven goals to seal the victory.

Smith's dancing feet through the middle of the ground showed composure and class, the 20-year-old finishing the match with 90 per cent disposal efficiency.

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The Rising Star favourite was well supported by club leaders and fellow midfielders Patrick Cripps (30 disposals, 15 clearances) and Sam Walsh (31 disposals).

Up forward, Byrne was a class above the rest, looking dangerous with every disposal. George Hewett continued his return to form kicking three of his own, while recruit Will Hayward also kicked a hat-trick.

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The Suns were more accurate in front of the big sticks, led by Joel Jeffrey, Humphrey and Ben King who all kicked three apiece.

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King was relatively well-held by Carlton youngster Harry Dean, King finishing the game with slight ascendency over the Blues' father-son.

Suns skipper Noah Anderson did his best to keep his side in it, gathering 30 disposals, 22 of which came in the first half.

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Carlton's win puts it back in contention for a wildcard position, the Blues currently sitting in 10th position on the ladder with four rounds remaining.

However, the loss all but ends the Suns' hopes of a finals spot - currently sitting two games adrift of the top 10 - after an incredibly disappointing campaign in which they were the early premiership favourites.

Anderson's stunning goal

The Suns' skipper won Goal of the Year last year, could he go back-to-back? In the second quarter, Anderson did it all himself when he took on four Carlton opponents to take a shot on goal. Anderson shrugged a tackle, faked a handball, evaded another, then shrugged a second tackle before kicking for goal on the outside of his foot. Even Anderson was shocked at his own achievement, celebrating with a hand over his mouth in a look of disbelief.

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Newman's short-lived milestone

Carlton favourite Nic Newman today celebrated game No.150. But it was a short and not so sweet appearance for the defender who lasted less than a quarter in his milestone match. Newman took a flying swing on a loose ball and missed connection, injuring his hamstring in the process. The injury-prone Blue was ruled out of the match at quarter-time.

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CARLTON 3.4 7.7 11.10 16.14 (110)

GOLD COAST 3.2 7.4 10.4 15.7 (97)

GOALS

Carlton: Byrne 3, Hewett 3, Hayward 3, McGovern 2, Evans 2, Young, Cripps, Ainsworth

Gold Coast: Jeffrey 3, Humphrey 3, King 3, Walter 2, Patterson, Anderson, Addinsall, Long

BEST

Carlton: Smith, Cripps, Byrne, Walsh, Hewett

Gold Coast: Anderson, Moyle, Rowell, Petracca, Jeffrey

INJURIES

Carlton: Newman (hamstring)

Gold Coast: Nil

Crowd: 26,945 at Marvel Stadium