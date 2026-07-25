Mitch Georgiades is among the players who could be targeted by new Tasmania coach Ken Hinkley

Mitch Georgiades after the round 18 match between Port Adelaide and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, on July 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Josh Carr isn't worried about a looming raid from Ken Hinkley despite the new Tasmania coach gearing up to lure a Power star his way.

Hinkley was announced as the inaugural coach of the AFL's newest expansion club this week, and he is already thinking ahead on the recruitment front.

The 59-year-old has intimate knowledge of Port Adelaide players, having coached the club from 2013 to 2025.

As part of the Devils' many generous concessions ahead of their AFL entry in 2028, the club is allowed to nab a maximum of one uncontracted player from each of their 18 rivals.

Star Power forward Mitch Georgiades and wingman Miles Bergman come out of contract at the end of next year and either would be an enticing prospect for Hinkley.

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Carr isn't fazed by Hinkley being vocal in who he would like to target for the Devils.

"He's the same as every other opposition coach," Carr said on Saturday when quizzed about Hinkley's vocal wishlist.

"You're going to be exploring all options and trying to bring people into your football club, so I wouldn't be expecting anything less."

Port's biggest contract saga this year involves injured star Zak Butters, who is attracting huge interest from around the country as he weighs up his future beyond this season.

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But for the moment Carr is solely focused on Sunday's clash with Brisbane at the Gabba.

Port (6-12) needs to win to have any hope of staying in the race for a wildcard berth, but faces a tough task against a Brisbane outfit which has moved to 12-6 following six wins on the trot.

The Power have been boosted by the returns of Georgiades and Jason Horne-Francis, while Brisbane has named an unchanged side meaning fit-again forward Oscar Allen misses out for a second straight week.

Although Port sits a lowly 15th, its percentage of 99.3 shows just how competitive its been this season with tight losses to Sydney (three points), West Coast (two points), Adelaide (one point) and Hawthorn (three points) proving costly to its finals hopes.

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Last week, Port Adelaide led flag favourites Fremantle at half-time before losing by 28 points.

"If you look at expected score, which we all do these days, Port should have won 11 games and lost seven," Brisbane coach Chris Fagan said.

"They've lost a lot of games by not much against very good teams."