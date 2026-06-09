Lachie Whitfield kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Melbourne in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

JOHN Noble (DEF, $1,043,000) picked up right where he left off, returning from the bye in outstanding fashion with a season-high 146.

The Suns defender had already been in red-hot form before his week off, with recent scores of 126, 135 and 144, and he showed no signs of slowing down against the Lions in what appeared to be a difficult match-up on paper. Noble amassed 36 disposals and an impressive 15 marks, leaving him with a BE of 90.

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Sam Durham (FWD/MID, $692,000) shapes as a popular target coming out of his bye thanks to his forward eligibility and increased midfield role. Despite the Bombers' loss to Carlton, Durham was exceptional, collecting 30 disposals, 10 marks and a goal to register a season-best 132, his first triple-figure score of the year. With a BE of just 57, he is sure to attract plenty of attention in the 'fraud' line.

After being one of the most sought-after trade targets last week, Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,114,000) delivered once again, inspiring the Crows to victory while producing 131 Fantasy points. It was his third score above 130 in the past four games, built on 22 disposals, seven marks, nine tackles and three goals.

Tom McCarthy (DEF, $878,000) stood tall for the Eagles with an impressive 130, while Lachie McAndrew (RUC, $790,000) rewarded the patience of coaches who held firm, producing a season-high 128 that featured a dominant 51 hitouts.

We can now add the Giants and Tigers to the list of players to target given their bye is complete. This week, we continue to take the opportunity to remove red dots and fattened cows, but it may also be your chance to send a firm message by offloading underperforming premiums that just aren't getting the job done.

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MOST TRADED IN

Lachie Ash (DEF, $994,000)

Hugo Hall-Kahan (DEF/MID, $252,000)

Tom Cochrane (FWD, $291,000)

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $998,000)

Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,114,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Dan Houston (DEF, $783,000)

Jagga Smith (FWD/MID, $738,000)

Angus Anderson (MID, $502,000)

Josh Lindsay (DEF, $681,000)

Sam Walsh (MID, $915,000)

Learn More 01:32

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Patrick Voss (FWD, $662,000) +$80,000

Billy Wilson (DEF, $570,000) +$57,000

Logan McDonald (FWD, $541,000) +$54,000

Patrick Dangerfield (FWD, $561,000) +$44,000

Jordan DeGoey (MID/FWD, $892,000) +$44,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $952,000) -$56,000

Adam Treloar (MID/FWD, $767,000) -$52,000

Archie Roberts (DEF, $1,030,000) -$51,000

Lachie Weller (MID, $575,000) - $50,000

Justin McInerney (MID/FWD, $753,000) -$49,000

Learn More 00:29

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Tom Anastasopoulos (FWD, $292,000) -2

Mitch Podhajski (FWD, $258,000) 1

Jasper Alger (FWD, $268,000) 1

Bailey Macdonald (DEF, $307,000) 5

Hugo Hall-Kahan (DEF/MID, $252,000) 6

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Archie Roberts (DEF, $1,030,000) 151

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $952,000) 142

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $1,032,000) 137

Zak Butters (MID, $1,010,000) 129

Luke Jackson (RUC, $961,000) 128

Tristan Xerri and Luke Jackson compete in the ruck during North Melbourne's clash against Fremantle in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

Lachie Ash (DEF, $994,000)

The hard-running Giant returned to half-back after a midfield stint and confirmed that's where he scores best after racking up 131 from 34 disposals and 11 marks. It leaves him with a BE of 95 and he will rack up against the Saints this week for some instant reward.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $998,000)

Owners of the 31-year-old star went through a couple of indifferent weeks when the accumulating defender was tagged to 59 in round 10 before missing round 11 after being a late withdrawal. He returned prior to his bye with a nice 110 which was his seventh hundred in his last eight outings which gives him a BE of 114. He is a great target and a player you want for the rest of the year.

Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,114,000)

If you missed the superstar straight off his bye last week, jump on now. The inspirational leader is in rare form, averaging an impressive 123 in his last five games which leaves him with a BE of 94. He has a tough match-up this week against the Dogs before it opens up with games against the Dees, Power, Eagles and Suns.

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Geelong in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $870,000)

It's slim pickings in the forward line, but the Hornet offers value given his ability to hit ceiling scores. He is coming off a solid score of 99 from 18 disposals and three goals which gives him a BE of 78 leading into a tough match-up with the Swans. Following that, his fixture opens up against the Pies, Crows, Roos and Saints.

John Noble (DEF, $1,043,000)

It can be ignored no longer, Noble is on fire. His last five games have been something to behold, including scores of 126, 135 and 144 before racking up 146 against the Lions on the weekend. The Suns have a tough run of games ahead, but I'm not sure Noble cares, especially when they want it in his hands coming out of defensive 50.

STOCKS DOWN

Dan Houston (DEF, $783,000)

The bye has come at the perfect time to trade out the Pies defender. After a hot start to the season, he has cooled dramatically, averaging just 71 in his last five which is causing him to bleed cash fast. He has a BE of 110 waiting for him following his bye and is a prime candidate to move to a Giant.

Sam Walsh (MID, $915,000)

The high-profile rage trade of the round is the 25-year-old star Blue. His 74 against the lowly Bombers leaves him with a five-game average of 91 and he has reached triple figures on just one occasion in the last six weeks. He has a BE of 106 and has some nice match-ups following his bye including games against the Giants, Eagles and Tigers.

Sam Walsh in action during Carlton's clash against Essendon in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Jagga Smith (FWD/MID, $738,000)

Despite gaining valuable forward status, the talented 20-year-old's price tag is very tempting to use as part of an upgrade. He has increased $508k this season and has a BE of 82 following a disappointing 57 against the Bombers.

Nic Newman (DEF, $849,000)

The Blues veteran has been busy but is not scoring at the level we need from a defender premium for the run home. He has only reached triple figures on one occasion in the last five weeks which includes three scores in the 70s.

Josh Lindsay (DEF, $681,000)

I am unsure how the youngster gets omitted, but he does, so it's time to trade. He has been outstanding, averaging 70 points and increasing by $403k since the start of the season and is a great price to upgrade to a top-line defender… maybe from the Giants.

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