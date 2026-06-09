The Western Bulldogs celebrate their win over Hawthorn in round 13, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

LONG live the new kings of the close finish.

The Western Bulldogs have taken the crown from Collingwood as the best clutch team in the AFL, with their nailbiting win over Hawthorn on Friday night their sixth win by six points or less so far this season.

And their opponent this Thursday night, Adelaide, has also emerged – along with Collingwood – as the club that provides its fans with more heart-stopping finishes than most.

ROUND 14 Get your seats to Bulldogs v Crows

Since Matthew Nicks took over as Crows coach at the start of 2020, almost a quarter of Adelaide's games – 35 out of 142 – have been decided by a goal or less, including Thursday night's thrilling win over Geelong.

That is second only to the Pies in that time, who have had 43 games decided by six points or less since the start of 2020. Collingwood, however, holds a winning record in those matches (25 wins, four draws, 14 losses) while the Crows have a losing record of 13-1-21 in those games.

While the Magpies hold a favourable record over that stretch of time, their ability to win close games has well and truly deserted them in the past 18 months.

03:51

Last two mins: Kozzy kicks the sealer as Dees deny Pies

The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Melbourne in round 13

Having won 19 of 25 games (76 per cent) decided by six points or less between 2022 and 2024, the Pies have a 4-1-7 record in close games since the start of 2025, a win percentage of 37.50 per cent that puts them 12th in the competition.

Port Adelaide has followed the Collingwood trend; the Power have the best win percentage of any club in close games since the start of 2020 (63.33 per cent), but that number plummets to 25 per cent (two wins from eight close games) since the start of 2025.

Along with the Bulldogs, Sydney – another side to register a tight win in round 13 – has mastered close finishes in the past 18 months. The Swans have won a little more than half of their close games since the start of 2020, but have lost just one of six close games since the start of last season, a win rate of 83.33 per cent.

04:41

Last two mins: Swan's epic late goal breaks St Kilda hearts

The thrilling final moments between Sydney and St Kilda in round 13

Your club's record in close games

(matches decided by six points or less)

In 2026 so far

Team

Gms

W

D

L

Adelaide

5

3

0

2

Brisbane

2

0

0

2

Carlton

4

3

0

1

Collingwood

5

1

1

3

Essendon

1

0

0

1

Fremantle

2

2

0

0

Greater Western Sydney

1

0

0

1

Geelong

3

0

0

3

Gold Coast

1

0

0

1

Hawthorn

4

2

1

1

Melbourne

2

1

0

1

North Melbourne

1

1

0

0

Port Adelaide

5

1

0

4

Richmond

1

0

0

1

St Kilda

3

1

0

2

Sydney

2

2

0

0

West Coast

2

1

0

1

Western Bulldogs

6

6

0

0


Since the start of 2025

Team

Gms

W

D

L

Adelaide

10

6

0

4

Brisbane

6

1

1

4

Carlton

4

3

0

1

Collingwood

12

4

1

7

Essendon

4

2

0

2

Fremantle

7

5

0

2

Greater Western Sydney

4

3

0

1

Geelong

5

1

0

4

Gold Coast

5

3

0

2

Hawthorn

5

3

1

1

Melbourne

7

1

0

6

North Melbourne

5

2

1

2

Port Adelaide

8

2

0

6

Richmond

5

1

0

4

St Kilda

7

4

0

3

Sydney

6

5

0

1

West Coast

4

1

0

3

Western Bulldogs

8

7

0

1


Since the start of 2020

Team

Gms

W

D

L

Adelaide

35

13

1

21

Brisbane

24

11

2

11

Carlton

27

16

1

10

Collingwood

43

25

4

14

Essendon

28

13

2

13

Fremantle

21

11

2

8

Greater Western Sydney

27

16

1

10

Geelong

21

10

1

10

Gold Coast

19

8

1

10

Hawthorn

24

10

3

11

Melbourne

29

11

1

17

North Melbourne

19

7

2

10

Port Adelaide

30

19

0

11

Richmond

25

6

4

15

St Kilda

23

9

0

14

Sydney

31

16

1

14

West Coast

13

4

0

9

Western Bulldogs

21

12

0

9