Max King has trained with his brother Ben on the Gold Coast as he works his way through his latest comeback

Max King in the rooms ahead of the round 18 match between St Kilda and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA'S Max King has headed to Gold Coast for an intensive fortnight training block under the guidance of the Suns' former physio Lindsay Bull.

King was in Queensland last week and will again be there for another week as he works through his comeback from his latest setback, which was a hamstring injury in the VFL last month.

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The Saints spearhead hasn't played at AFL level since the middle of the 2024 season and the club has been keen for King to find more opportunities with his rehabilitation program.

Bull had a long stint at the Suns and was the club's former head physio, with King taking the chance for a change of scenery and to train alongside his twin brother Ben, who is weighing up his future at Gold Coast.

After leaving the Suns, the highly-regarded Bull has been a senior physiotherapist at Aspetar, the medical centre in Qatar that has seen a number of AFL players head there for specialist training after repeated injury setbacks.

King's training hasn't been specific to his most recent hamstring strain but a part of an overall program to build up his strength, power and running after a long period out of the top level with continued knee issues.

Whilst he is set to be back at the club next week, the Saints will put King through another conditioning block after his rehabilitation program is complete, meaning his return to the field still looks likely after St Kilda's round 16 bye.