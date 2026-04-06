Marcus Bontempelli in action during the Western Bulldogs' win over Essendon in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO OF the game's most loved and respected captains could be set to make a hot start in this season's Brownlow Medal, with Marcus Bontempelli and Max Gawn both currently sharing an early lead in AFL.com.au's Predictor.

With all teams having now played four games each after the early-season byes, Bontempelli and Gawn lead the Brownlow Predictor with eight votes apiece after their tremendous starts to the year.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Check out all the votes

Bontempelli is so far tipped to have polled in each of his first four matches, including a three-vote game where he racked up 33 disposals and kicked three goals against Greater Western Sydney in round one.

Two predicted best-on-ground performances from Gawn – one against St Kilda in round one and another against Gold Coast over the weekend – also sees him share the lead alongside Bontempelli.

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Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos is next on seven votes, just one behind the predicted leaders despite missing last Thursday night's defeat to Brisbane, before a host of players are crammed in on six votes each.

Among them are Brisbane's dual Norm Smith Medal winner Will Ashcroft, Port Adelaide's superstar Zak Butters, Geelong star Bailey Smith and Gold Coast's gun new recruit Christian Petracca, who also missed over the weekend due to injury.

Some surprise faces are also among that chasing pack predicted to be on six votes, including West Coast's former No.1 pick Harley Reid and North Melbourne winger Dylan Stephens.

Harley Reid durig West Coast's clash with Sydney in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor after round four

8 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

8 Max Gawn (Melbourne)

7 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

6 Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

6 Bailey Smith (Geelong)

6 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

6 Christian Petracca (Gold Coast)

6 Harley Reid (West Coast)

6 Dylan Stephens (North Melbourne)