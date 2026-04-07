Tim English watches from the bench during round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Ah Chee Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Jordon Butts Concussion Concussion protocols
Dan Curtin Knee 4-6 weeks
Darcy Fogarty Back TBC
Mark Keane Leg 6-8 weeks
Luke Pedlar Concussion Concussion protocols
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Isaac Cumming will be available for Thursday night's clash against Carlton after he was withdrawn late against Fremantle because of illness, with defender Rory Laird also available after overcoming a calf injury. Key forward Fogarty has been ruled out as the club works through a timeline for his recovery from a back issue. Billy Dowling (30 disposals and two goals in the SANFL) is stringing form together and should come into consideration alongside young midfielder Charlie Edwards (29 and nine clearances). Toby Murray and Mitch Hinge returned in the SANFL from respective back injuries, with Murray an option as a forward target and second ruck to support Lachie McAndrew. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Dan Annable Shoulder 16-18 weeks
Noah Answerth Concussion Test
Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 5-7 weeks
Eric Hipwood Knee Mid-season
Hugh McCluggage Calf Test
Ben Murphy Chest 2 weeks
Jack Payne Knee TBC
Henry Smith Foot TBC
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

After missing the past three matches through suspension, Lions co-captain Harris Andrews will return to face North Melbourne on Saturday. The three-time All-Australian full-back could be joined by his fellow skipper McCluggage. Coach Chris Fagan has hinted multiple times in the past week he'll be cautious with the star midfielder, but McCluggage will be given every chance to face the Kangaroos. Reliable defender Noah Answerth just has to get through the final days of his concussion protocols to resume his place in the 23, while Sam Marshall was again excellent in the VFL and continues to put his name forward. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Dean Concussion 1 week
Matt Duffy Concussion 1 week
Cooper Lord Illness 1 week
Jesse Motlop Knee Season
Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC
Liam Reidy Suspension Round 6
Jacob Weitering Concussion 1 week
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

The Blues will lose Weitering for Thursday night's Gather Round opener against the Crows. It'll put Nick Haynes (nine disposals, three marks) in contention for a recall after spending the last few weeks in the VFL following an off-season ankle issue. Zac Williams (rib) is also available again and should return. Adam Saad (23 disposals, five tackles) and Billy Wilson (22 disposals, one goal) could add some drive off half back, having impressed at VFL level. Flynn Young (21 disposals, three goals) has also been a standout in the VFL and could return. Dean and Lord will miss another week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Daicos Calf Test
Harry DeMattia Back TBC
Bobby Hill Personal reasons TBC
Darcy Moore Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Scott Pendlebury Achilles Test
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Daicos returned to training on Monday but will need to prove his fitness on Wednesday after being a late withdrawal ahead of Easter Thursday. Pendlebury will also need to pass a fitness test after missing the trip to Brisbane with Achilles tightness. Angus Anderson put his hand up for a debut with 30 disposals, 12 clearances and eight tackles on Good Friday in the VFL, while Sam Swadling was also busy with 28 touches. Jack Buller kicked four goals against Coburg and Charlie West slotted three. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cillian Bourke Quad 1-2 weeks
Angus Clarke Foot TBC
Brayden Fiorini Back TBC
Kayle Gerreyn Suspension Round 6
Lewis Hayes Knee 6 weeks
Harrison Jones Calf TBC
Nic Martin Knee Season
Mason Redman Knee 4-6 weeks
Vigo Visentini Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers are set for a double boost ahead of their Gather Round clash against Melbourne, with Nate Caddy set to return from concussion and Jordan Ridley likely to come back after two VFL games. Zach Reid has also been cleared of a hamstring injury, while Dyson Sharp is another option for a return. No.9 draft pick Sullivan Robey (11 disposals, three tackles in the VFL) could make his debut. Ruck Nick Bryan (10 disposals and 27 hitouts) made his return and may need another game at the lower level, but there is no VFL action this weekend. Elijah Tsatas (35 disposals and nine clearances) had another prolific game at VFL level. An AFL emergency last week, Gerreyn is sidelined due to a suspension in the VFL, while Will Setterfield is ready for a return from a foot injury. There were two fresh injuries in the VFL with Clarke and Jones hurt. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Michael Frederick Ankle 1 week
Oscar McDonald Calf Test
Sam Sturt Knee TBC
Hayden Young Hamstring 1 week
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Mason Cox was dominant at WAFL level with 24 disposals, 45 hitouts and a goal, but the Dockers appear unlikely to make a change in the ruck, with Sean Darcy pulling up well on managed minutes as the No.2 ruckman. Jeremy Sharp (28 and eight inside 50s) is the other in-form player at WAFL level, but he is playing as an inside midfielder and unlikely to break into the AFL 23 in that role. Brandon Walker returned from injury and is an option after previously strong form. Versatile Bailey Banfield has been on the cusp of selection if change is needed at either end of the ground. – Nathan Schmook   

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harley Barker Knee Indefinite
Jed Bews Concussion Concussion protocols
Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC
Patrick Dangerfield Calf Test
Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot 8 weeks
Jacob Molier Foot 1-2 weeks
Jay Polkinghorne Foot 6-8 weeks
Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Dangerfield is keen to return for the Gather Round clash with West Coast but the Cats may yet play it safe with their skipper, given his interrupted start to the season. Veteran defender Bews is working through concussion protocols after a knock in the VFL, while Stengle continues to build fitness. James Worpel was solid in the Cats' 46-point VFL over Werribee with 24 disposals and seven clearances, while Jhye Clark collected 19 touches and six tackles in his return to state-league level. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Beau Addinsall Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Cooper Bell Concussion Test
Elliott Himmelberg Knee 6-plus weeks
Nick Holman Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Bailey Humphrey Suspension Round 6
Jai Murray Leg 1-3 weeks
Christian Petracca Hamstring Test
Jake Rogers Concussion Test
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Knee 1-3 weeks
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Petracca is a chance of returning earlier than expected for Saturday's match against Sydney. The dynamic midfielder is less than three weeks in his recovery and trained away from the main group on Tuesday, but will be given every chance to join his teammates for Gather Round. Damien Hardwick will need to make at least one change to face the Swans with Rogers' absence. If Petracca fails to get up, Alex Davies is a chance to reclaim his spot in a midfield that was soundly beaten at the weekend. Although the VFL team was hammered by Southport, Ben Jepson and No.5 draft pick Dylan Patterson showed glimpses of form that could attract the attention of the coach, although the wing and half-back positions they play seem to be taken at the moment. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cody Angove Hamstring TBC
Toby Bedford Hamstring Test
Aaron Cadman Pelvis Test
Brent Daniels Hamstring Test
Tom Green Knee Season
Darcy Jones Knee TBC
Josh Kelly Hip TBC
Logan Smith Knee 2-3 weeks
Sam Taylor Hamstring TBC
Nathan Wardius Knee TBC
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Bedford, Cadman, and Daniels are all in the frame to make their first AFL appearances of the season against the Tigers, pending their fitness following this week's training sessions. Adam Kingsley's side is also set to regain Jack Buckley, with the key defender successfully clearing the AFL Concussion Guidelines last Saturday. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Karl Amon Knee Test
James Blanck Groin 1 week
Will Day Shoulder 6-7 weeks
Cam Mackenzie Knee Test
Noah Mraz Ankle TBC
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Amon and Mackenzie will need to prove their fitness on Thursday ahead of the trip to Gather Round after missing Easter Monday due to knee injuries. Flynn Perez and Jack Dalton came in for the pair. James Sicily and Jack Gunston didn't require scans on Tuesday after injury scares against Geelong and are both expected to face the Western Bulldogs. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jake Bowey Foot 4-5 weeks
Tom Campbell Neck TBC
Paddy Cross Thumb 3-4 weeks
Bayley Fritsch Foot Test
Changkuoth Jiath Calf 2-3 weeks
Shane McAdam Achilles 2-3 weeks
Jack Viney Achilles TBC
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Fritsch was a late withdrawal ahead of the match against Gold Coast with foot soreness but he is a chance to play in this week's clash with Essendon. Bailey Laurie took his place in the side and would be the likely casualty if Fritsch returns. The Demons sit at 3-1 following a strong win over the Suns so unforced changes are unlikely, however, there's plenty of competition from the lower levels. Key forwards Aidan Johnson, Luker Kentfield and Matthew Jefferson combined for 11 goals on the weekend, while young ruck Max Heath (42 hitouts, 20 disposals, six marks) is also pressing his case if a second ruck is considered. Father-son product Kalani White has overcome the glandular fever that struck him down in January and is available for selection, although there is no VFL game this weekend due to Gather Round. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jackson Archer Knee Season
Josh Goater Quad 1 week
Riley Hardeman Ankle  1-2 weeks
Griffin Logue Hamstring Test
Finn O'Sullivan Jaw TBC
Toby Pink Knee Test
Blake Thredgold Foot TBC
Luke Urquhart Knee TBC
Tristan Xerri Suspension Round 7
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas look set to lose O'Sullivan for Saturday's clash with the Lions, after he underwent surgery to repair a fractured jaw earlier this week. Pink could also miss, but Logue is a chance to return and ease the side's key defensive issues. Wil Dawson (13 disposals, 13 hitouts) was an emergency last week and could fill a potential ruck opening after impressing at VFL level, while Taylor Goad (nine disposals, 12 hitouts) made his return from an ankle injury through the reserves. Lachy Dovaston was managed and could come back in, while Charlie Spargo (17 disposals, two goals) and Jacob Konstanty (19 disposals, two goals) are both pressing for senior selection. Zac Fisher (28 disposals, one goal) was also among the best in the VFL over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mani Liddy Groin TBC
Ollie Lord Knee Season
Todd Marshall Ankle Test
Jacob Moss Concussion TBC
Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 6-8 weeks
Harrison Ramm Ankle 3-4 weeks
Esava Ratugolea Knee TBC
Connor Rozee Hamstring TBC
Josh Sinn Shoulder 5 months
Ivan Soldo Knee Season
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

There won't be any forced changes for Port Adelaide's home game against St Kilda to close Gather Round, with a clean bill of health from the win over Richmond. The terrible news for the club at the weekend came in the form of a ruptured ACL for Lord that has cut his season short. Brandon Zerk-Thatcher excelled in the SANFL to again remind Josh Carr he was ready to be recalled should Port want some extra height in defence, while Jackson Mead and Will Lorenz are also around the mark. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jasper Alger Knee 7 weeks
Harry Armstrong Foot 7 weeks
Noah Balta Hamstring tightness Test
Judson Clarke ACL TBC
Josh Gibcus Soreness Test
Taj Hotton Hip TBC
Tom Lynch Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Rhyan Mansell Foot TBC
Toby Nankervis Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Hugo Ralphsmith Knee Test
Samson Ryan Suspension Round 6
Tom Sims Elbow/Foot TBC
Josh Smillie Quad 4-6 weeks
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Ryan will miss after a brain-fade gut-punch, opening the door for either potential debutant Ollie Hayes-Brown (19 hitouts, 10 clearances, 23 touches), or a combined restructured ruck division of Campbell Gray and Mykelti Lefau. Balta and Ralphsmith are set to be available for selection, while Gibcus may return via the VFL next weekend (bye this week). SSP signing Tom Burton played his best VFL game to date on Sunday, with three goals from 15 touches, while Sam Cumming (shoulder) got through unscathed in heavily managed minutes, and is set for more VFL time. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Charlie Banfield Shoulder TBC
Ryan Byrnes Foot 2-3 weeks
Anthony Caminiti Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Hunter Clark Adductor Test
Paddy Dow Knee Test
Liam Henry Hamstring Test
Max King Knee TBC
Jack Macrae Knee 1 week
Cooper Sharman Concussion Test
Liam Stocker Concussion Concussion protocols
Tobie Travaglia Foot TBC
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Collard was handed a three-game suspension by the VFL tribunal last week and is still being investigated by the AFL's integrity unit for an alleged homophobic slur. Stocker has entered concussion protocols. Sharman, Henry and Dow are all on track to be available for selection. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Taylor Adams Hamstring 5-7 weeks
Riak Andrew Quad TBC
Braeden Campbell Shin TBC
Noah Chamberlain Concussion Test
Will Green Foot 9-11 weeks
Errol Gulden Shoulder 3-4 months
Max King Back 4 months
Malcolm Rosas Jnr Calf Test
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Rosas Jnr was a last-minute withdrawal against West Coast due to a tight calf, but after looking sharp during training on Tuesday, he remains a test for this weekend's clash with Gold Coast. His potential absence could open the door for Billy Cootee, who impressed in the VFL with 20 disposals, or Jesse Dattoli, who starred with 16 disposals and two goals. Chamberlain continues to progress through the AFL Concussion Guidelines following a head injury suffered during the bye weekend. He is set to undergo a fitness test to determine his availability, with Caiden Cleary (22 disposals, six tackles) and Ned Bowman (14 disposals) both vying for senior selection after strong VFL showings. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sam Allen Knee 8 weeks
Tyler Brockman Knee TBC
Harry Edwards Concussion TBC
Jack Hutchinson Ankle 1 week
Noah Long Knee Season
Milan Murdock Hamstring 1 week
Jacob Newton Foot Season
Fred Rodriguez Foot 2 weeks
Brandon Starcevich Calf 5-7 weeks
Elliot Yeo Adductor Test
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Tough onballer Deven Robertson will return this week after serving a one-game suspension, with more midfield reinforcements possible as Yeo pushes to play after an adductor injury. Midfielder Elijah Hewett was an emergency against Sydney and played in the WAFL, getting through unscathed with 14 disposals. Big man Bailey Williams (34 hitouts and two goals in the WAFL) could be called on if a change is needed in the ruck. Wingman Tyrell Dewar and midfielder Clay Hall were prominent ball-winners in the WAFL. On the injury front, Murdock is targeting the round six Derby to return. Newton has been ruled out for the season after requiring navicular surgery. – Nathan Schmook   

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tim English Knee TBC
Riley Garcia Hamstring TBC
Arty Jones Hamstring 2-4 weeks
Tom Liberatore Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Ed Richards Knee TBC
Laitham Vandermeer Concussion Test
Zac Walker Ankle 3-5 weeks
Cody Weightman Knee TBC
Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

English and Richards are both set to miss at Gather Round and likely longer due to knee injuries. Jones will be sidelined for up to a month due to a hamstring strain. Liberatore is still sidelined, while Adam Treloar was a late withdrawal from the VFL due to a general soreness. Louis Emmett has been in the hunt for a debut before the weekend and is in line to replace English, while Lachie Smith is another option for Luke Beveridge after a decent apprenticeship at Footscray. - Josh Gabelich