Tim English watches from the bench during round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Ah Chee Hamstring 4-6 weeks Jordon Butts Concussion Concussion protocols Dan Curtin Knee 4-6 weeks Darcy Fogarty Back TBC Mark Keane Leg 6-8 weeks Luke Pedlar Concussion Concussion protocols Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Isaac Cumming will be available for Thursday night's clash against Carlton after he was withdrawn late against Fremantle because of illness, with defender Rory Laird also available after overcoming a calf injury. Key forward Fogarty has been ruled out as the club works through a timeline for his recovery from a back issue. Billy Dowling (30 disposals and two goals in the SANFL) is stringing form together and should come into consideration alongside young midfielder Charlie Edwards (29 and nine clearances). Toby Murray and Mitch Hinge returned in the SANFL from respective back injuries, with Murray an option as a forward target and second ruck to support Lachie McAndrew. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Annable Shoulder 16-18 weeks Noah Answerth Concussion Test Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 5-7 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee Mid-season Hugh McCluggage Calf Test Ben Murphy Chest 2 weeks Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot TBC Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

After missing the past three matches through suspension, Lions co-captain Harris Andrews will return to face North Melbourne on Saturday. The three-time All-Australian full-back could be joined by his fellow skipper McCluggage. Coach Chris Fagan has hinted multiple times in the past week he'll be cautious with the star midfielder, but McCluggage will be given every chance to face the Kangaroos. Reliable defender Noah Answerth just has to get through the final days of his concussion protocols to resume his place in the 23, while Sam Marshall was again excellent in the VFL and continues to put his name forward. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Dean Concussion 1 week Matt Duffy Concussion 1 week Cooper Lord Illness 1 week Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Liam Reidy Suspension Round 6 Jacob Weitering Concussion 1 week Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

The Blues will lose Weitering for Thursday night's Gather Round opener against the Crows. It'll put Nick Haynes (nine disposals, three marks) in contention for a recall after spending the last few weeks in the VFL following an off-season ankle issue. Zac Williams (rib) is also available again and should return. Adam Saad (23 disposals, five tackles) and Billy Wilson (22 disposals, one goal) could add some drive off half back, having impressed at VFL level. Flynn Young (21 disposals, three goals) has also been a standout in the VFL and could return. Dean and Lord will miss another week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Daicos Calf Test Harry DeMattia Back TBC Bobby Hill Personal reasons TBC Darcy Moore Hamstring 3-4 weeks Scott Pendlebury Achilles Test Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Daicos returned to training on Monday but will need to prove his fitness on Wednesday after being a late withdrawal ahead of Easter Thursday. Pendlebury will also need to pass a fitness test after missing the trip to Brisbane with Achilles tightness. Angus Anderson put his hand up for a debut with 30 disposals, 12 clearances and eight tackles on Good Friday in the VFL, while Sam Swadling was also busy with 28 touches. Jack Buller kicked four goals against Coburg and Charlie West slotted three. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cillian Bourke Quad 1-2 weeks Angus Clarke Foot TBC Brayden Fiorini Back TBC Kayle Gerreyn Suspension Round 6 Lewis Hayes Knee 6 weeks Harrison Jones Calf TBC Nic Martin Knee Season Mason Redman Knee 4-6 weeks Vigo Visentini Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers are set for a double boost ahead of their Gather Round clash against Melbourne, with Nate Caddy set to return from concussion and Jordan Ridley likely to come back after two VFL games. Zach Reid has also been cleared of a hamstring injury, while Dyson Sharp is another option for a return. No.9 draft pick Sullivan Robey (11 disposals, three tackles in the VFL) could make his debut. Ruck Nick Bryan (10 disposals and 27 hitouts) made his return and may need another game at the lower level, but there is no VFL action this weekend. Elijah Tsatas (35 disposals and nine clearances) had another prolific game at VFL level. An AFL emergency last week, Gerreyn is sidelined due to a suspension in the VFL, while Will Setterfield is ready for a return from a foot injury. There were two fresh injuries in the VFL with Clarke and Jones hurt. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Michael Frederick Ankle 1 week Oscar McDonald Calf Test Sam Sturt Knee TBC Hayden Young Hamstring 1 week Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Mason Cox was dominant at WAFL level with 24 disposals, 45 hitouts and a goal, but the Dockers appear unlikely to make a change in the ruck, with Sean Darcy pulling up well on managed minutes as the No.2 ruckman. Jeremy Sharp (28 and eight inside 50s) is the other in-form player at WAFL level, but he is playing as an inside midfielder and unlikely to break into the AFL 23 in that role. Brandon Walker returned from injury and is an option after previously strong form. Versatile Bailey Banfield has been on the cusp of selection if change is needed at either end of the ground. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Jed Bews Concussion Concussion protocols Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Patrick Dangerfield Calf Test Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot 8 weeks Jacob Molier Foot 1-2 weeks Jay Polkinghorne Foot 6-8 weeks Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Dangerfield is keen to return for the Gather Round clash with West Coast but the Cats may yet play it safe with their skipper, given his interrupted start to the season. Veteran defender Bews is working through concussion protocols after a knock in the VFL, while Stengle continues to build fitness. James Worpel was solid in the Cats' 46-point VFL over Werribee with 24 disposals and seven clearances, while Jhye Clark collected 19 touches and six tackles in his return to state-league level. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Beau Addinsall Hamstring 4-6 weeks Cooper Bell Concussion Test Elliott Himmelberg Knee 6-plus weeks Nick Holman Hamstring 1-3 weeks Bailey Humphrey Suspension Round 6 Jai Murray Leg 1-3 weeks Christian Petracca Hamstring Test Jake Rogers Concussion Test Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Knee 1-3 weeks Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Petracca is a chance of returning earlier than expected for Saturday's match against Sydney. The dynamic midfielder is less than three weeks in his recovery and trained away from the main group on Tuesday, but will be given every chance to join his teammates for Gather Round. Damien Hardwick will need to make at least one change to face the Swans with Rogers' absence. If Petracca fails to get up, Alex Davies is a chance to reclaim his spot in a midfield that was soundly beaten at the weekend. Although the VFL team was hammered by Southport, Ben Jepson and No.5 draft pick Dylan Patterson showed glimpses of form that could attract the attention of the coach, although the wing and half-back positions they play seem to be taken at the moment. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Hamstring TBC Toby Bedford Hamstring Test Aaron Cadman Pelvis Test Brent Daniels Hamstring Test Tom Green Knee Season Darcy Jones Knee TBC Josh Kelly Hip TBC Logan Smith Knee 2-3 weeks Sam Taylor Hamstring TBC Nathan Wardius Knee TBC Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Bedford, Cadman, and Daniels are all in the frame to make their first AFL appearances of the season against the Tigers, pending their fitness following this week's training sessions. Adam Kingsley's side is also set to regain Jack Buckley, with the key defender successfully clearing the AFL Concussion Guidelines last Saturday. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Karl Amon Knee Test James Blanck Groin 1 week Will Day Shoulder 6-7 weeks Cam Mackenzie Knee Test Noah Mraz Ankle TBC Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Amon and Mackenzie will need to prove their fitness on Thursday ahead of the trip to Gather Round after missing Easter Monday due to knee injuries. Flynn Perez and Jack Dalton came in for the pair. James Sicily and Jack Gunston didn't require scans on Tuesday after injury scares against Geelong and are both expected to face the Western Bulldogs. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Foot 4-5 weeks Tom Campbell Neck TBC Paddy Cross Thumb 3-4 weeks Bayley Fritsch Foot Test Changkuoth Jiath Calf 2-3 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles 2-3 weeks Jack Viney Achilles TBC Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Fritsch was a late withdrawal ahead of the match against Gold Coast with foot soreness but he is a chance to play in this week's clash with Essendon. Bailey Laurie took his place in the side and would be the likely casualty if Fritsch returns. The Demons sit at 3-1 following a strong win over the Suns so unforced changes are unlikely, however, there's plenty of competition from the lower levels. Key forwards Aidan Johnson, Luker Kentfield and Matthew Jefferson combined for 11 goals on the weekend, while young ruck Max Heath (42 hitouts, 20 disposals, six marks) is also pressing his case if a second ruck is considered. Father-son product Kalani White has overcome the glandular fever that struck him down in January and is available for selection, although there is no VFL game this weekend due to Gather Round. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Josh Goater Quad 1 week Riley Hardeman Ankle 1-2 weeks Griffin Logue Hamstring Test Finn O'Sullivan Jaw TBC Toby Pink Knee Test Blake Thredgold Foot TBC Luke Urquhart Knee TBC Tristan Xerri Suspension Round 7 Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas look set to lose O'Sullivan for Saturday's clash with the Lions, after he underwent surgery to repair a fractured jaw earlier this week. Pink could also miss, but Logue is a chance to return and ease the side's key defensive issues. Wil Dawson (13 disposals, 13 hitouts) was an emergency last week and could fill a potential ruck opening after impressing at VFL level, while Taylor Goad (nine disposals, 12 hitouts) made his return from an ankle injury through the reserves. Lachy Dovaston was managed and could come back in, while Charlie Spargo (17 disposals, two goals) and Jacob Konstanty (19 disposals, two goals) are both pressing for senior selection. Zac Fisher (28 disposals, one goal) was also among the best in the VFL over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mani Liddy Groin TBC Ollie Lord Knee Season Todd Marshall Ankle Test Jacob Moss Concussion TBC Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 6-8 weeks Harrison Ramm Ankle 3-4 weeks Esava Ratugolea Knee TBC Connor Rozee Hamstring TBC Josh Sinn Shoulder 5 months Ivan Soldo Knee Season Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

There won't be any forced changes for Port Adelaide's home game against St Kilda to close Gather Round, with a clean bill of health from the win over Richmond. The terrible news for the club at the weekend came in the form of a ruptured ACL for Lord that has cut his season short. Brandon Zerk-Thatcher excelled in the SANFL to again remind Josh Carr he was ready to be recalled should Port want some extra height in defence, while Jackson Mead and Will Lorenz are also around the mark. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jasper Alger Knee 7 weeks Harry Armstrong Foot 7 weeks Noah Balta Hamstring tightness Test Judson Clarke ACL TBC Josh Gibcus Soreness Test Taj Hotton Hip TBC Tom Lynch Hamstring 2-3 weeks Rhyan Mansell Foot TBC Toby Nankervis Hamstring 4-6 weeks Hugo Ralphsmith Knee Test Samson Ryan Suspension Round 6 Tom Sims Elbow/Foot TBC Josh Smillie Quad 4-6 weeks Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Ryan will miss after a brain-fade gut-punch, opening the door for either potential debutant Ollie Hayes-Brown (19 hitouts, 10 clearances, 23 touches), or a combined restructured ruck division of Campbell Gray and Mykelti Lefau. Balta and Ralphsmith are set to be available for selection, while Gibcus may return via the VFL next weekend (bye this week). SSP signing Tom Burton played his best VFL game to date on Sunday, with three goals from 15 touches, while Sam Cumming (shoulder) got through unscathed in heavily managed minutes, and is set for more VFL time. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Banfield Shoulder TBC Ryan Byrnes Foot 2-3 weeks Anthony Caminiti Hamstring 2-3 weeks Hunter Clark Adductor Test Paddy Dow Knee Test Liam Henry Hamstring Test Max King Knee TBC Jack Macrae Knee 1 week Cooper Sharman Concussion Test Liam Stocker Concussion Concussion protocols Tobie Travaglia Foot TBC Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Collard was handed a three-game suspension by the VFL tribunal last week and is still being investigated by the AFL's integrity unit for an alleged homophobic slur. Stocker has entered concussion protocols. Sharman, Henry and Dow are all on track to be available for selection. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 5-7 weeks Riak Andrew Quad TBC Braeden Campbell Shin TBC Noah Chamberlain Concussion Test Will Green Foot 9-11 weeks Errol Gulden Shoulder 3-4 months Max King Back 4 months Malcolm Rosas Jnr Calf Test Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Rosas Jnr was a last-minute withdrawal against West Coast due to a tight calf, but after looking sharp during training on Tuesday, he remains a test for this weekend's clash with Gold Coast. His potential absence could open the door for Billy Cootee, who impressed in the VFL with 20 disposals, or Jesse Dattoli, who starred with 16 disposals and two goals. Chamberlain continues to progress through the AFL Concussion Guidelines following a head injury suffered during the bye weekend. He is set to undergo a fitness test to determine his availability, with Caiden Cleary (22 disposals, six tackles) and Ned Bowman (14 disposals) both vying for senior selection after strong VFL showings. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee 8 weeks Tyler Brockman Knee TBC Harry Edwards Concussion TBC Jack Hutchinson Ankle 1 week Noah Long Knee Season Milan Murdock Hamstring 1 week Jacob Newton Foot Season Fred Rodriguez Foot 2 weeks Brandon Starcevich Calf 5-7 weeks Elliot Yeo Adductor Test Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

Tough onballer Deven Robertson will return this week after serving a one-game suspension, with more midfield reinforcements possible as Yeo pushes to play after an adductor injury. Midfielder Elijah Hewett was an emergency against Sydney and played in the WAFL, getting through unscathed with 14 disposals. Big man Bailey Williams (34 hitouts and two goals in the WAFL) could be called on if a change is needed in the ruck. Wingman Tyrell Dewar and midfielder Clay Hall were prominent ball-winners in the WAFL. On the injury front, Murdock is targeting the round six Derby to return. Newton has been ruled out for the season after requiring navicular surgery. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tim English Knee TBC Riley Garcia Hamstring TBC Arty Jones Hamstring 2-4 weeks Tom Liberatore Hamstring 2-3 weeks Ed Richards Knee TBC Laitham Vandermeer Concussion Test Zac Walker Ankle 3-5 weeks Cody Weightman Knee TBC Updated: April 7, 2026

In the mix

English and Richards are both set to miss at Gather Round and likely longer due to knee injuries. Jones will be sidelined for up to a month due to a hamstring strain. Liberatore is still sidelined, while Adam Treloar was a late withdrawal from the VFL due to a general soreness. Louis Emmett has been in the hunt for a debut before the weekend and is in line to replace English, while Lachie Smith is another option for Luke Beveridge after a decent apprenticeship at Footscray. - Josh Gabelich