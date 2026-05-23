GWS has made two significant off-field appointments to help battle the decline in First Nations talent

Connor Idun takes part in a smoking ceremony at Giants HQ. Picture: GWS Giants

AS AFL clubs confront a decline in First Nations players on their lists, Greater Western Sydney is aiming to show that reversing the trend requires moving past "tick-a-box" diversity.

The Giants have appointed off-field leaders to drive cultural progress - specifically, VFL development coach Gareth Newman, a proud Yorta Yorta man, and First Nations engagement manager Malcolm Lynch, a Tiwi Islands man.

Their leadership takes centre stage this weekend for week two of Sir Doug Nicholls Round, headlined by a Sunday clash against the back-to-back reigning premier Brisbane at Engie Stadium.

The celebration also includes a VFL clash between the teams, giving state league squads the chance to experience the round by running out directly after the AFL match.

While the VFL sides will not wear a dedicated Indigenous jumper, the event remains deeply significant for First Nations players and coaches like Newman.

Such cultural leadership is invaluable in AFL club environments. According to GWS VFL midfielder and proud Indigenous man James Bell, having a First Nations coaching presence like Newman ensures Indigenous players have representation, a vital voice and a relatable sounding board for both on-field and off-field support.

VFL development coach Gareth Newman during a training session. Picture: GWS Giants

"In an environment where we're a minority, he gives us a voice to speak out with," Bell tells AFL.com.au.

"He's always been there for me in the VFL, just talking to him and being that sounding board to vent with whatever's going on off-field or on-field."

Fellow First Nations player and proud Yuin man Riley Hamilton agree that putting Indigenous people at the forefront of prominent club roles is vital.

"Having them around the club, the support from them is just on a different level. You just feel so loved, and they make you feel at home no matter what," he says.

"Gareth (Newman) is a person that I really look up to. He’s a great coach; he has so much knowledge around the game and around his story. Gareth is one of them whom I aspire to be like."

This need for representation at GWS reflects a broader movement across the competition. Amid Sir Doug Nicholls Round, the AFL and AFL Coaches Association are accelerating their search for the modern era's first First Nations senior coach by rejuvenating the Next Coach program.

Leek Aleer with First Nations engagement manager Malcolm Lynch. Picture: GWS Giants

Developed by the AFL’s general manager of First Nations engagement and inclusion, Taryn Lee, and coaching engagement manager, Dan Richardson, the initiative aims to boost Indigenous representation in a landscape that currently features just five First Nations coaches: Neville Jetta (Collingwood), Xavier Clarke (North Melbourne), Jason Williams (Hawthorn), Roger Hayden (Fremantle) and Braedon Talbot (Port Adelaide).

By consulting these leaders and launching an 18-month Elite Coach program for prospective senior candidates, the league is working to break the glass ceiling. This push aligns with a broader strategy to increase employment, combat discrimination and introduce a dedicated Indigenous rookie list spot in the upcoming draft.

At a club level, this desire for lasting change is why Bell believes cultural education should extend beyond the designated fortnight of Sir Doug Nicholls Round. He notes that events throughout the year, such as NAIDOC Week and Reconciliation Week, provide the perfect opportunity to spotlight First Nations coaches and staff across all levels of the game.

"There are more opportunities that we can explore and dive into culture a bit more … There are more opportunities that we could probably use to expand that cultural knowledge," he says.

GWS players look on at the presentation of the club's Indigenous jumper. Picture: GWS Giants

The Giants are already putting this into practice, with Hamilton highlighting the deep impact of a 30-minute presentation given by Newman about his personal history, noting that the entire playing group listened intently and learned a great deal.

However, for long-term change to occur, Bell argues that the wider football community needs a structural shift. Because Indigenous players often navigate a vastly different transition into professional environments, having structured support from leaders who understand these cultural differences is critical to keeping young talent from falling through the cracks.

"We need to have more Aboriginal staff in these sorts of spaces, and not just kind of have it as a token and a tick-a-box," he explains.

"It needs to actually let them be in charge and drive that more … if you want more Indigenous talent coming through, you need to put Indigenous people at the forefront.

"I feel like the support around young Indigenous players, too, coming through the system needs to be there. A lot of Indigenous people are coming through; it's so different to what everyone else sort of goes through. Like, I remember myself, I struggled through school, moved schools twice, and I dealt with a lot of racism coming through when I was younger. Then you get thrown into such a professional environment, and you're just straight in the deep end.

"I can't speak for every Indigenous person, but I just know from experiences there, I've seen some players struggle to adapt, and then by the time they've got support or by the time they figure things out, they're already out the door. So just that deep knowledge of understanding that it's completely different worlds from what we're used to. That's what I want."

James Bell in action for the Giants' VFL side against St Kilda on March 21, 2026. Picture: GWS Giants

To address these gaps, Bell emphasises the importance of strengthening development pathways and maximising Academy efforts to give young talent a better chance at breaking into top-tier football.

After joining the Giants' VFL side for 2026, the former Swan aims to break back onto an AFL list.

He considers Sir Doug Nicholls Round his favourite week of the year because it makes him feel truly special - and earning the chance to wear the club’s commemorative guernsey remains his ultimate goal.

Bell shares a strong connection to his family and culture, which are rooted in multiple communities across the NSW coast, including Yuin country (South Coast), Dharawal country (Wollongong) and Dunghutti country (Bellbrook). Having lived away from his family for the last three years while trying to revive his AFL career, he is thrilled that they will be in the stands this Sunday.

"My family's been a big drive for me to get to where I want to get to," he says.

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"I've had a few setbacks along the way, but that's all part of the journey, and I'm just happy to keep pushing through. Seeing my family there on the weekend, even though I'm in the VFL, it's still important to them, and it's important to me.

"Where I'm from too, Yuin, Dunghutti, Dharawal - my family know that the little versions of myself that they all have a connection to are going to be really proud of me."

Having discovered his heritage later in life, Hamilton looks up to Bell as a proud, deeply connected Indigenous man. For Bell, taking on that guiding role comes naturally.

"I've always got time for the younger lads," Bell says.

"I was once in their shoes, and I feel like I have a duty of care to make sure that I not necessarily tell them what to do, but just let them be able to just stop, think, and breathe, and just remind them that life's not that serious. Just remember why you do it and just enjoy it."