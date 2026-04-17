Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

Adam Treloar, Kieren Briggs and George Stevens. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Adelaide at X Convenience Oval, Saturday April 18, 2.40pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Brisbane at Casey Fields, Sunday April 19, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Collingwood at Ikon Park, Friday April 17, 7.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Collingwood at Ikon Park, Friday April 17, 7.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, Saturday April 18, 9.30am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Perth at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday April 18, 1.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Footscray at GMHBA Stadium, Friday April 17, 3pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Midfield duo George Stevens and Mitch Knevitt produced good displays as Geelong fell to a 33-point loss to Footscray on Friday.

Stevens was the leading clearance winner on the ground with 11, to go with 28 disposals and five tackles.

Knevitt had 28 disposals, 10 marks and kicked a major, while Jhye Clark had 20 touches.

Young forward Jesse Mellor impressed with three goals from nine disposals.

Veteran ruck Rhys Stanley had 17 disposals, 30 hitouts and seven clearances.

Lennox Hofmann had 17 disposals for the Cats, Jed Bews finished with 13 and Joe Pike had nine to go with 21 hitouts, while draftee Hunter Holmes had 13 disposals.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, Saturday April 18, 9.30am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, Friday April 17, 3.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

Kieren Briggs has responded to being axed from the senior side with a good display in Greater Western Sydney's 22-point loss to Sydney on Friday.

The ruck, dropped last week, was a strong performer at the SCG with 16 disposals, 21 hitouts, 10 clearances and seven tackles.

Youngster Harrison Oliver was busy with 29 disposals, while Max Gruzewski was a presence throughout with 19 touches, 10 marks and a goal.

Jack Ough (28 disposals), Conor Stone (20) and Oskar Taylor (19) were also solid.

Riley Hamilton had 10 touches and kicked two goals, and took one great flying mark, while small forward Josaia Delana finished with 11 and a major and James Leake had 15 disposals.

PUT THAT ON A POSTER!



Riley Hamilton goes huge!



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/yo63xzKjK2 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 17, 2026

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Box Hill at ETU Stadium, Saturday April 18, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Brisbane at Casey Fields, Sunday April 19, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v North Melbourne at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Saturday April 18, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v North Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Sunday April 19, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v St Kilda at Barry Plant Park, Saturday April 18, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from St Kilda's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, Friday April 17, 3.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Mature-age draftee Billy Cootee made an impression in Sydney's 22-point win over Greater Western Sydney on Friday.

The No.42 pick in last year's Telstra AFL Draft, Cootee, 23, had 12 disposals and kicked three goals in his second VFL appearance for the Swans.

This way ↩️ That way



Billy Cootee has his first goal as a Swan.



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/0hQMzG7bZC — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 17, 2026

Caiden Cleary produced a lively display that featured 28 disposals and a goal, while ruck Peter Ladhams was a strong performer with 22 touches, 24 hitouts, seven clearances and a major.

Forward Hayden McLean pushed his case for a senior recall with four goals.

William Edwards (21 disposals), Patrick Snell (15) and Tom Hanily (14) were also solid, while Harry Kyle had 16 disposals.

Aiming for a senior recall, defender Lewis Melican had 17 disposals, while young forward Jesse Dattoli had 16 touches.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Subiaco at Mineral Resources Park, Sunday April 19, 11.10am AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Footscray at GMHBA Stadium, Friday April 17, 3pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Adam Treloar pushed his case for a senior recall with a dominant performance in Footscray's 33-point win against Geelong on Friday.

The All-Australian midfielder has endured a frustrating couple of years but was in fine form at GMHBA Stadium, where he finished with 41 disposals and 10 clearances.

Treloar played just four games last year but has now put together two excellent displays at VFL level in 2026.

Small forwards Laitham Vandermeer and Josh Dolan both kicked three goals.

Laitham Vandermeer splits the middle from the pocket for his second 👌



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/AFzMyI6qGb — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 17, 2026

Jedd Busslinger (24 disposals) and Nick Coffield (24) were busy, while Lachlan McNeil had 24 touches and kicked a goal.

Ryan Gardner had 17 touches and took seven marks, draftee Lachlan Carmichael had 21 disposals and ruck Lachlan Smith finished with nine to go with his 32 hitouts.

Luke Kennedy had 16 disposals, Will Darcy kicked one goal from 12 disposals and Luke Cleary had 17 touches.