The Giants are in no rush as decisions loom on the futures of several key players

Jesse Hogan and Jake Stringer celebrate during the round three match between Hawthorn and GWS at University of Tasmania Stadium, March 29, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley is not rushing contract decisions or letting external trade noise alter the club's timeline on several stars.

Addressing reporters on Thursday about player retention, Kingsley confirmed the Giants plan to resolve all major player contracts at the conclusion of the season without applying pressure to their veterans.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported that Jesse Hogan's contract talks with GWS have been put on hold until season's end, with Collingwood and Gold Coast retaining some interest in the spearhead.

"My understanding is that both the club, the player, and his management have sort of parked discussions until the end of the season, and then we'll pick them back up again," Kingsley said.

"We know the value of Jesse. We know his importance to us and what he can do at his best. So, we're certainly very hopeful, but again, that'll all be worked out at the end of the season. He's got to get through a finger injury and try to get back out on the park first for us."

Similarly, Twomey also reported on Gettable that fellow forward Jake Stringer is exploring his options for 2027 and looks unlikely to remain at GWS.

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Without a contract offer while the Giants evaluate their list, Stringer is open to joining a fourth AFL club – including cross-town rival Sydney.

"I think he sits in the Jesse Hogan bucket at the moment. I think both have sort of decided that we'll wait until the end of the year and then have the discussions then. So, I think they're kind of in the same boat," Kingsley said.

"He's been in terrific form for us, particularly with some of the guys out in front of the ball. He's played a good run of football."

Meanwhile, midfielder Stephen Coniglio said on Wednesday that he wants to stay at GWS next year and beyond.

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Out of contract at the end of the season, Coniglio shut down speculation of a return to Western Australia, insisting his future remains at GWS beyond his landmark seven-year deal.

Kingsley echoed those sentiments, noting the club's desire to keep him, while acknowledging list management considerations.

"That becomes a bit more of a list management discussion with Jason (McCartney) and Cogs' (Coniglio's) team, but I think it's pretty evident that we love Cogs and we value him highly. So, we'll cross that bridge when we come to it at the end of the year, but you couldn't get a better person to have around the club – not only culturally, but as a leader. He's really important to us."

Then there is Giants skipper Toby Greene, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end. While GWS has tabled a multi-year deal to keep him as a one-club player, rival Victorian clubs, such as Geelong, continue to monitor his situation. However, both parties remain in no rush and have put talks on hold for now.

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When asked about speculation that momentum was shifting back toward GWS, Kingsley remained tight-lipped.

"I hope you're right! Don't know," he said.

"Nothing's changed, and it doesn't change week to week. I think Toby is purely focused on his football, on the team, and on the club. As he's said numerous times, he will get to the end of the season, have a discussion with his family, and decide then. That's about as much as I know."

With Greene set to miss the next three to four weeks with a quad strain, Kingsley denied that this spell on the sidelines offers both sides a chance to sit down and resolve his future early.

"Same timeline, I would imagine," he said.

"We trust Toby enough that when he says something, we just trust him to run out his timeline, and we're not putting him under any pressure to give us an answer. He's not putting us under any pressure.

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"It's just one of those things that will play out at the end of the year, and, you know, we keep our fingers crossed it'll play out how we want it to play out."

On the field, the Giants sit 11th on the ladder with an 8-10 record, yet their finals hopes remain alive thanks to the League's new wildcard round. At this time last year, being in a similar position would have likely ruled them out of contention.

Kingsley noted that while the revamped system provides a boost, the core message and motivation within the group remain unchanged.

"Our guys are still highly motivated. I think they would be even had we not had a chance to make the finals," he said.

"Every time we take the field, we want to make our people proud and put on a show that they'll enjoy watching and be proud of. So that's our mindset. We don't always do that, but that's the intent.

"So, whether we're playing for finals or not, I still expect to see the same Giants team take the field and compete as hard as they can for as long as they can."