Fremantle has been a part of some classics at Adelaide Oval in recent years, with five of its past six games there decided by 10 points or less

Josh Treacy, Alex Pearce and Luke Jackson. Pictures: AFL Photos

IF RECENT history is any guide, Friday night's clash between Collingwood and Fremantle should be a classic.

Not only have the Magpies and Dockers produced some nail-biters in recent years - their past three meetings have been decided by a combined 15 points - but there's just something about Fremantle at Adelaide Oval.

Five of Fremantle's past six games at the venue have been decided by 10 points or less and there have been no shortage of memorable moments late in these games.

Take a look back on five recent Dockers classics at Adelaide Oval.

Round one, 2022: Chapman lends a hand

Adelaide 12.10 (82) lost to Fremantle 11.17 (83) by one point

The Dockers booted the last three goals of the game to pip Adelaide by a point, but the win was only secured thanks to a moment of brilliance from young defender Heath Chapman with seven seconds remaining. With the Crows trailing by a point, a snap from Ben Keays was sailing through for what would have been the match-winning goal before Chapman intervened on the goal line. Knowing a rushed behind would have levelled the scores, Chapman bravely slapped the ball back into play before the Freo defenders scrambled the ball away to secure the win. In just his seventh AFL game, it was a moment to savour.

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Round four, 2024: Controversial calls see Blues steal it late

Fremantle 9.9 (63) lost to Carlton 10.13 (73) by 10 points

The fact Fremantle led by two points with 45 seconds remaining but lost this game by 10 points underlines how chaotic final seconds were. The Dockers led for most of the day and were holding on grimly in their defensive 50 when a quick kick from George Hewett landed in the hands of Matthew Cottrell, who was awarded the mark despite ferocious protests from Freo players that the ball had been touched. The AFL later admitted the umpires had made the wrong call, but it mattered little as Cottrell converted to give the Blues the lead. Any chance the Dockers had of stealing the lead back ended when defender Jordan Clark, still protesting the earlier decision, gave away a free kick for dissent, handing the Blues another shot on goal and putting the result beyond doubt.

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Round five, 2024: Freo's road trip ends in double heartbreak

Port Adelaide 9.12 (66) defeated Fremantle 9.9 (63) by three points

For the second time in seven days, the Dockers led for most of the day before letting it slip late. Fremantle led by nine points heading into time on in the final term, but a massive pack mark and goal from Charlie Dixon and a clutch goal from Jason Horne-Francis helped propel the Power to the thrilling three-point win. The Power scrambled to the line, surviving some late attacks, including a rushed shot in traffic from Caleb Serong. Having fought so hard during an extended road trip in Adelaide, the Dockers came away with nothing.

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Round 22, 2025: Skipper Pearce saves the day

Port Adelaide 13.8 (86) lost to Fremantle 13.14 (92) by six points

With his side's finals hopes on the line, Alex Pearce took a gamble and hit the jackpot. Having led by as much as 26 points in the second quarter, the Dockers were overrun by Port and were 14 points down in the final term before they kicked three consecutive goals to re-take the lead. With scores level and less than two minutes remaining, Pearce floated forward and took a brilliant pack mark and kicked accurately before his players scrambled magnificently in the final seconds to secure a nail-biting win.

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Round four, 2026: Skipper Pearce saves the day ... again

Adelaide 11.10 (76) lost to Fremantle 11.12 (78) by two points

From close to the same part of the ground as his match-winning goal eight months earlier, Alex Pearce saved the day for the Dockers once again. Having seen their 34-point lead turn into a 10-point deficit partway through the fourth term, the Dockers responded with clutch goals from Shai Bolton and Josh Treacy to take the lead back. After James Borlase hit the post to reduce the margin to two points, one last Crows surge forward saw James Peatling grab the ball in space and shoot for what would have been the match-winning goal. But Pearce intervened, diving full length to produce a brilliant smother that sealed the four points and sparked wild celebrations.