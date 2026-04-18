Caleb Serong has an incredible record in Western Derby history. Pictures: AFL Photos

CALEB Serong has the opportunity in Sunday's Western Derby 62 to set multiple new records after equalling club great Paul Hasleby with his fourth Glendinning-Allan Medal as best afield last season.

The star midfielder, who has made a terrific start to 2026, took just 106 games to equal Hasleby's record in round three last season and should again be prominent when votes are cast on Sunday evening.

He is also on the cusp of setting a new record for Brownlow Medal votes in derbies, with the 25-year-old polling 13 from his 10 games against West Coast and only trailing premiership Eagle Daniel Kerr's 15 votes from 17 derbies.

It has been an incredible run for Serong, who has dominated derbies during a period of ascendency for Fremantle, which has won eight of the past nine matches between the crosstown rivals.

Underlining his recent brilliance, the Dockers' co-vice-captain has polled Brownlow Medal votes in four of the past six derbies and won two of the past three Glendinning-Allan medals.

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Serong will now seek to continue Fremantle's ascendency over the Eagles as Andrew McQualter's young team begins its climb back up the ladder.

AFL.com.au ranked Serong's 10 Derby performances as the three-time club champion and All-Australian prepares for Sunday's clash at Optus Stadium.

10. Round seven, 2020: Fremantle 5.2 (32) def by West Coast 9.8 (62)

Now a regular target of run-with players, Serong earned his midfield stripes as a tagger early in 2020, lining up on Tim Kelly in his first Derby and fourth AFL game. Kelly had 18 disposals and five clearances, while Serong had 10 and three, with the tagging role bringing him into the game. It was a short-lived but potentially very valuable phase of Serong's career as he ran with a handful of the game's stars through his first and second seasons.

Brownlow Medal votes: 0

9. Round seven, 2021: West Coast 20.12 (132) def Fremantle 11.7 (73)

Played in an empty Optus Stadium, Serong started the game with his head bandaged after a knock and several stitches a few weeks earlier. A star the week prior with 35 disposals against North Melbourne, he was subdued against the Eagles with 18 touches in a heavy loss. Combined with Sean Darcy for a terrific goal out of a forward 50 stoppage, giving an early glimpse of how dangerous he would be alongside the big ruckman.

Brownlow Medal votes: 0

Caleb Serong fends off Jackson Nelson during the round seven match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on May 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

8. Round six, 2024: West Coast 16.9 (105) def Fremantle 10.8 (68)

One of the great Derby upsets, Serong was part of a Freo midfield that was "smoked" in the contest 132-108 by a West Coast team inspired by young star Harley Reid. The Eagles led by 64 points at the last change, with a big last quarter from Serong helping bring that down to 37. Finished with 27 disposals, 12 contested possessions, six clearances and six tackles.

Brownlow Medal votes: 0

Caleb Serong in action during the R6 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

7. Round 20, 2025: Fremantle 18.18 (126) def West Coast 12.5 (77)

Tagged by West Coast stopper Brady Hough, Serong adjusted his game to help sidekicks Andrew Brayshaw and eventual Glendinning-Allan medallist Hayden Young do maximum damage. Still impactful at the coalface, he won 17 of his 20 disposals in contests and had eight clearances as the Dockers dominated stoppages with a 45-27 clearance advantage.

Brownlow Medal votes: 0

Caleb Serong during the Round 20 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on July 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

6. Round 22, 2022: Fremantle 9.17 (71) def West Coast 7.5 (47)

Another physical Derby that would have suited a ruthless competitor, Serong had a big first quarter with 10 disposals, three centre clearances and a long running goal, getting involved in several scuffles with a West Coast team that came with a hard edge. He headed to the first break with his jumper hanging by a thread and went on to play an important role in a win that secured a home final with 25 disposals. Ultimately shaded by eventual Glendinning-Allan medallist Sean Darcy, who had a career-high 57 hitouts.

Brownlow Medal votes: 0

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5. Round 22, 2023: West Coast 4.9 (33) def by Fremantle 20.14 (134)

Among the best three players on the ground, Serong was terrific with 30 disposals and played his role in an utter domination as the Dockers piled on 17 unanswered goals in the most one-sided Derby in more than 20 years. Eventual medallist Lachie Schultz and star ruckman Luke Jackson battled it out for the Glendinning-Allan Medal, while Serong used polished kicking to set up scores in a highly effective performance.

Brownlow Medal votes: 2

Caleb Serong takes a mark during the Round 22 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

4. Round three, 2025: West Coast 10.8 (68) def by Fremantle 15.16 (106)

Could easily challenge any of the performances above as Serong's best Derby, with the midfield jet fighting through attention from Jack Graham to produce a brilliant contested performance with 17 hard balls among his 35 disposals. Lauded by coach Justin Longmuir post-match for his consistency and ability to train as he plays, Serong won his record-equalling fourth Glendinning-Allan Medal but was pipped for the three Brownlow Medal votes by fellow vice-captain Andrew Brayshaw.

Brownlow Medal votes: 2

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3. Round 20, 2024: Fremantle 17.8 (110) def West Coast 11.9 (75)

A fiery Derby that brought out the best in Serong, who thrived in a physical clash with the Eagles' midfielders, led by Harley Reid. Racked up 32 disposals, 15 contested possessions, 10 clearances and eight inside 50s, lifting after the Dockers fell 20 points behind in the second quarter to a West Coast team playing with new energy under caretaker coach Jarrod Schofield. Capped his performance with a set shot goal from just inside 50, winning his third Glendinning-Allan Medal.

Brownlow Medal votes: 3

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2. Round three, 2023: Fremantle 16.12 (108) def West Coast 9.13 (67)

Serong's most dominant Derby statistically, racking up 35 disposals, 16 contested possessions, eight clearances and a game-high 12 inside 50s to win his second Glendinning-Allan Medal. Serong was exceptional in the midfield and lifted at the right times, with Freo powering away in the fourth quarter against an injury-hit West Coast to win by 41 points. Tallied 25.2 Champion Data Ratings Points, which is a clear personal best in derbies.

Brownlow Medal votes: 3

Caleb Serong poses with the Glendinning-Allan Medal during the R3 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

1. Round 22, 2021: Fremantle 12.7 (79) def West Coast 9.10 (64)

A special performance that is best remembered for the midfield star's Goal of the Year winner from the pocket and commentator Anthony Hudson's "Serong, so right" call as it sailed through. This was also, however, a hard-nosed performance from a 20-year-old Serong that earns extra points given he inspired his team to snap an 11-game losing streak against West Coast. With 32 disposals, two goals and six clearances, it revealed Serong's leadership, his skill, and ability to drag his team across the line late in games. Set the tone early with a powerful fend-off on Jack Redden and won his first Glendinning-Allan Medal with his head bandaged.

Brownlow Medal votes: 3