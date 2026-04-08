The Lions will be boosted at selection for their game against North Melbourne

Hugh McCluggage celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Geelong in the 2025 Toyota Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

HUGH McCluggage is set to join fellow co-captain Harris Andrews back in Brisbane's line-up to face North Melbourne at Barossa Park on Saturday.

McCluggage injured his calf in the first 20 minutes of the Lions' Opening Round loss to the Western Bulldogs and has been battling to recover since.

But coach Chris Fagan said his All-Australian midfielder has one box left to tick to resume his place in the 23.

"He's got to get through training (on Thursday morning), so there's always that proviso," Fagan said.

"He trained fully on Tuesday, so the expectation is that he will play, but we still won't be taking any risks if there's any doubt."

One man certain to play is Andrews, who has now served a three-match suspension he received for a hit on Bulldogs forward Arty Jones.

Fagan said despite the high-quality inclusions, he is wary of playing a Kangaroos outfit that took two premiership points away from the Lions last year.

Harris Andrews pressures Rhylee West during Brisbane's clash against the Western Bulldogs in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

"We should have lost that game," Fagan said of the 71-all draw between the two sides in Hobart last May.

"They played far better than us.

"I have a lot of respect for them and what they're doing. You can see they're improving ... they're a tough, hard unit.

"They make you earn every kick and I don't expect that to be any different this weekend. We're going to have to play well."

While Brisbane is set to be bolstered by the inclusion of two All-Australians, one man that is at least another week away is Noah Answerth.

Alix Tauru takes a mark over Noah Answerth for St Kilda against Brisbane in R3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The defensive stopper suffered a concussion in the round three win over St Kilda following an accidental knee to the head from a high-flying Alix Tauru mark.

Fagan said Answerth, who has a history of concussion, had yet to train fully, almost two weeks after the incident.

"It was a big hit he took in that game. We'll be very cautious with him," Fagan said.

"The welfare of the player comes first and that's what we'll do in this instance."