The Crows have opened Gather Round with a strong win over the Blues

Josh Rachele celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Carlton in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S nothing better than 'Rash' in the rain.

Travellers were welcomed to South Australia for this year's Gather Round with rain. Then more rain. And then some torrential rain. Then just more rain. Luckily, one man didn't really seem to mind. Josh Rachele.

CROWS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Adelaide has relished the chance to make a statement in its Gather Round openers and Rachele wasn't about to let Thursday night's downpour ruin his chance of doing just that. When things were going wrong for the Crows, Rachele was the one to inspire. And when they needed to put the foot down, it was Rachele they turned to again.

His four first-half goals from midfield, combined with the 26 disposals and six clearances that complemented that attacking brilliance, were decisive in Adelaide overcoming Carlton's early blitz on its way to a 17.12 (114) to 12.14 (86) win that helped to stop the rot that has threatened the start of its season.

Rachele had willing contributors alongside him. Sam Berry (29 disposals, four clearances) and Jordan Dawson (26 disposals, one goal) did the brunt work through the middle, while Wayne Milera (25 disposals, eight intercepts) was the team's primary mover across half-back.

But it was the Crows superstar that led the way. While he danced in the rain, the Blues slowly became more downtrodden. The 28-point defeat was their fourth in five matches to begin the campaign, and will undoubtedly heap more scrutiny on under-pressure coach Michael Voss in the coming days.

It had, initially, been following the season's script. Adelaide, notoriously slow starters, up against Carlton, infamously slow finishers. It meant that when the Blues kicked three of the game's first four goals, both sets of supporters would have been left with an unenviable feeling of 'here we go again'.

But, for the first time of the night, enter Rachele. Twice in a matter of minutes, he somehow managed to snap truly while wedged deep inside the forward pocket, helping to weather an early Blues storm where the visitors had burst out of the blocks to kick seven first-quarter goals and earn a decent buffer.

Carlton looked hot, with Patrick Cripps (29 disposals, seven clearances) and Sam Walsh (28 disposals, eight tackles) doing the bulk of their damage to quarter-time. But even they couldn't thwart Rachele's influence. A third goal, converted on the run from outside 50m, was delivered right on the stroke of quarter-time.

More to come

ADELAIDE 6.3 12.6 14.8 17.12 (114)

CARLTON 7.4 8.6 9.8 12.14 (86)

GOALS

Adelaide: Rachele 4, Keays 3, Rankine 2, Neal-Bullen 2, Walker, Thilthorpe, Soligo, Maley, Dawson, Cumming

Carlton: McGovern 2, Ainsworth 2, Williams, McKay, O.Hollands, E.Hollands, Florent, Evans, Cerra, Carroll