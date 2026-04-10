The teams for Sunday's round five matches are in

L-R: Jack Martin, Aaron Cadman, Todd Marshall. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG free agency signing James Worpel has been recalled as the Cats opt to manage three players for their clash with West Coast, while Greater Western Sydney will feature its strongest line-up for the season with four big inclusions to face Richmond.

The Giants have named Aaron Cadman, Toby Bedford and Brent Daniels, who all return from injury for the first time this season, while defender Jack Buckley is back after passing concussion protocols.

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Coach Adam Kingsley has swung the axe after his side's 1-3 start to the year. Underperforming ruck Kieren Briggs has been replaced by youngster Nick Madden, who comes in for his first game of the year, while Callum Brown and Max Gruzewski have also been omitted.

Young Richmond ruck Ollie Hayes-Brown will make his debut in the clash with GWS in the Barossa, replacing the suspended Samson Ryan. Defender Noah Balta also returns with Kane McAuliffe coming out of the side.

Cats utility Mark Blicavs has been rested ahead of what would have been his 300th match, but will now celebrate it at home against the Bulldogs next Friday night.

Defender Jack Henry and forward Jack Martin have also been managed for Geelong's clash with West Coast, while Patrick Dangerfield has still not been selected and will miss his fourth game of the season with a calf concern.

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West Coast has dropped ruck Matt Flynn, with Bailey Williams called on to replace him, while young midfielder Elijah Hewett has been recalled and Deven Robertson returns after his one-game suspension. Jamie Cripps has been managed.

In the final game of Gather Round between Port Adelaide and St Kilda, the Power have recalled key defender Todd Marshall after he overcame an ankle concern, with Mitch Zadow omitted from Josh Carr's side.

The Saints have recalled young midfielder Hugh Boxshall after he was dropped last week, while Hunter Clark is back after overcoming an adductor injury.

Veteran defender Liam Stocker will miss with concussion, with Dougal Howard omitted from the team.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

Geelong v West Coast at Norwood Oval, 12pm ACST

GEELONG

In: J.Worpel, J.Kolodjashnij, M.O'Connor

Out: M.Blicavs (managed), J.Henry (managed), J.Martin (managed)

WEST COAST

In: E.Hewett, D.Robertson, B.Williams

Out: J.Cripps (managed), M.Flynn (omitted), M.Champion (omitted)

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Barossa Park, 2.45pm ACST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Buckley, B.Daniels, T.Bedford, A.Cadman, N.Madden

Out: K.Briggs (omitted), C.Brown (omitted), M.Gruzewski (omitted), J.Delana (omitted), J.Leake (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: N.Balta, O.Hayes-Brown

Out: S.Ryan (suspension), K.McAuliffe (omitted)

Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 6.45pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Marshall

Out: M.Zadow (omitted)

ST KILDA

In: H.Boxshall, H.Clark

Out: L.Stocker (concussion), D.Howard (omitted)