A 128-point smashing at the hands of Sydney hasn't undone West Coast's good start to the season, says Andrew McQualter

Cooper Duff-Tytler after the round four match between West Coast and Sydney at Optus Stadium, April 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast coach Andrew McQualter isn't over-reacting to a horror show which threatened to drag his Eagles back to the dark days.

Instead, he is challenging his players to seek atonement for last week's 128-point capitulation to Sydney.

"It was an incredibly disappointing performance," McQualter told reporters on Friday.

"But this is what AFL footy is about, you get another opportunity.

"And our guys are really keen to atone for that performance last week."

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McQualter said the heavy defeat was being kept in perspective; his side has two wins and two losses ahead of Sunday's clash against Geelong at Norwood Oval in Adelaide.

"We're two and two ... so we have done some good stuff in our game this season," he said.

"We're really just going to focus on our workrate and our contest, that was what dropped away the most against the Swans and it's something we had done pretty well prior to that game.

"So we're going to get back to that. We've got some evidence that it has worked well for us and that will be our focus this week."

McQualter was also drilling into reasons for West Coast's sluggish starts in all four games this season.

Andrew McQualter during the round four match between West Coast and Sydney at Optus Stadium, April 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're certainly spending a bit of time on it, it has been a challenge for us," he said.

"But there's a lot of different things you put into it, whether it's your meetings, pre-game.

"Our leaders are taking charge of that and hopefully we see a spike in our first quarters."

The Eagles haven't won a first quarter and, cumulatively, have been outscored by a whopping 117 points by opponents.

"We have done lots of different things over the last few weeks ... we're working our way through it and hopefully for better outcomes," McQualter said.

"It's not an effort thing ... some of the quarters haven't been as bad as the scoreboard suggested as well.

"But we certainly don't want to be giving teams a five or six goal head start every week."