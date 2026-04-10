Kieren Briggs will step aside for young ruckman Nick Madden as GWS looks to find form ahead of Gather Round

Kieren Briggs after the Elimination Final between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at ENGIE Stadium, September 06, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley has drawn a line in the sand, wielding the selection axe ahead of the Giants' Gather Round clash to signal that “knowing” what needs to be fixed is not enough to pull the side out of their slow start to the season.

Ahead of his milestone 250th game as both a player and coach, Kinglsey cleared any doubt surrounding the fitness of several key players, confirming that Toby Bedford, Aaron Cadman, Brent Daniels, and Jack Buckley are all fully fit and ready to fire.

The quartet is set to feature in Sunday's lineup against the Tigers, though Kingsley noted that a tight five-day turnaround into next week's Sydney Derby may force the club to limit their game time to mitigate injury risk.

In another significant move, ruck Kieren Briggs has been omitted in favour of Giants Academy graduate Nicholas Madden, who earns his first start of the season after making three appearances in 2025.

Speaking to media on Friday, Kingsley suggested the change is less a reflection of failure on Briggs' part and more about elevating the standard of the role.

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"We think we've been okay in that position, but maybe okay is not quite where we want to be," he said.

"Nick's been playing really well in the VFL … so we'll reward that. We'll give him an opportunity, and that competition for the spot, I think, will bring the best out of all our rucks, not just Kieren and Nick."

Driven by a need for greater physical presence and more consistent centre bounce work, Kingsley opted for the shift despite the team averaging 12 centre clearances and 27 hit outs this season.

Kingsley remains adamant that a change is necessary to sharpen their edge at the contest.

When asked if changes to ruck rules have impacted Briggs’ output, Kingsley offered a nuanced critique, identifying a clear divide between his effectiveness in general play and his recent struggles at the restart.

Kieren Briggs is tackled during the round two match between Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda at ENGIE Stadium, March 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Maybe a little bit," Kingsley said.

"I mean, he's, as we know, a sort of 'keep your feet on the ground' wrestling type of guy. So, around the ground he's been quite strong, but not at centre bounce.

"That's something those guys just need to work with and deal with to improve that aspect of their game.

"We're not expecting them to win every hit out, that's for sure. That's not going to happen, but if we can win some, that'd be nice."

In contrast, the Giants will look to the 204cm Madden to provide a different look; the youngster is frequently cited for his aerial reach and aggressive follow-up work.

Tigers players remonstrate with Nick Madden during the Wildcard Final between Richmond and GWS at ETU Stadium, August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

While it was a difficult call, Kingsley emphasised that Briggs remains a vital part of the club's plans.

"He's a hugely respectful person and aware that there are some things that we need to tidy up," Kingsley said.

"We'll certainly help him because, at his best, he's a really important player for us … and I think we can do that, and I think the challenge of [competing for] that position can do that."

The returning cavalry will provide the Giants with a significant structural and tactical boost as they look to re-ignite a campaign that has stuttered to a 1-3 start.

Toby Bedford and Brent Daniels during the Opening Round match between GWS and Collingwood at ENGIE Stadium, March 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

However, while these inclusions arrive at a crucial juncture, Kingsley cautioned that personnel changes alone will not act as a magic fix for the team's recent form.

"It's nice to have them back, but I mean, we've got other things to fix rather than just having some players come back in. That's not going to solve all our problems," he said.

"We've gone to work over the last fortnight on our game, and we feel like we've identified it. We're aware of what we need to do, and now it's just a matter of action. Knowing is different to doing. So, let's get out there and do it."