Mitch Hinge will be sidelined after hurting his hamstring in Thursday night's win over Carlton

Mitchell Hinge grabs at his hamstring during the R5 match between Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval on April 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE defender Mitch Hinge will miss a the next 3-5 weeks after suffering a hamstring strain in Thursday night's win over Carlton.

Hinge, playing in his first senior game of the year after back issues hampered his pre-season, clutched at his hamstring late in the second quarter of the Gather Round opener at Adelaide Oval and didn't return.

The 27-year-old was sent for scans on Friday which revealed a moderate grade strain to his right hamstring.

"It's disappointing for him, because he's worked so hard to get himself back, Crows coach Matthew Nicks said post match.

"Even in the short period that he was out there, I thought you saw a little bit of that drive and that penetration we get from him off half-back."

Learn More 00:29

Hinge was cleared of the persistent back issue last week by medical staff, making his comeback via the SANFL before earning a recall to face the Blues.