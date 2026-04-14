Deven Robertson is seen with medical staff during the match between Geelong and West Coast at Norwood Oval in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Ah Chee Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jordon Butts Concussion Test Dan Curtin Knee 2-3 weeks Darcy Fogarty Back TBC Mitch Hinge Hamstring 3-5 weeks Mark Keane Leg 5-7 weeks Luke Pedlar Concussion Test Jake Soligo Ankle Test Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Midfielder Soligo will undergo a fitness test after rolling his ankle in the win over Carlton last week, though he managed to play out the game. Butts and Pedlar will both be available for Saturday night's match against St Kilda if they get through training after respective concussion issues. Hinge is out for 3-5 weeks with a hamstring strain, but there's still no timeline on Fogarty after a back injury. Keane started running for the first time this week as he recovers from a leg injury. - Brandon Cohen

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Annable Shoulder 16-18 weeks Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 5 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee Mid-season Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot TBC Dayne Zorko Calf 2-3 weeks Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Noah Answerth is no longer on the Lions' list after two weeks in concussion protocols and just needs to get through Thursday's main session without a hiccup to regain his spot in the 23 to face Melbourne at the MCG on Sunday. With Zorko ruled out, it's perfect timing for Answerth's return to slot nicely into Chris Fagan’s backline. Following three straight wins, it's hard to see Fagan making any other changes, although Sam Marshall, Shadeau Brain and Will McLachlan have been in excellent form at the lower level. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

It's a clean injury list for the Blues leading into Thursday night's clash against the Pies. Jacob Weitering (concussion) and Harry Dean (concussion) will both return, while Will Hayward (suspension) is also available again. Cooper Lord (illness) and Liam Reidy (suspension) might also be called upon by coach Michael Voss. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Concussion TBC Harry DeMattia Back TBC Bobby Hill Personal reasons TBC Darcy Moore Hamstring 1-2 weeks Steele Sidebottom Hip 1 week Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Craig McRae will need to make two forced changes with De Goey suffering a concussion against Fremantle and Sidebottom failing a fitness test on Tuesday morning. Ed Allan, Lachie Sullivan and Will Hayes were all squeezed out of the 23 last weekend, while Wil Parker was an emergency. Jack Buller kicked four goals against Coburg on Good Friday and will also come under consideration. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cillian Bourke Quad 1 week Angus Clarke Foot 7 weeks Brayden Fiorini Back TBC Lewis Hayes Knee 5-6 weeks Harrison Jones Calf 3-4 weeks Nic Martin Knee Season Mason Redman Knee 3-4 weeks Vigo Visentini Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

With no fresh injuries and coming off a breakthrough win, the Bombers are unlikely to make many changes for Saturday’s clash against Gold Coast. Draftee Dyson Sharp and midfielder Will Setterfield are set to return in the VFL, which resumes this week. Ruck Nick Bryan is likely to continue his return at the lower level, with selection pressure likely to build at the Bombers in coming weeks if they can stay healthy. In a cruel blow, youngster Clarke is facing seven weeks on the sidelines due to a stress fracture in his foot, having just returned from a syndesmosis injury. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Concussion 1 week Sean Darcy Concussion 1 week Michael Frederick Ankle Test Sam Sturt Knee TBC Hayden Young Hamstring Test Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Young and Frederick are back in main training and will be considered to face West Coast on Sunday if they make it through a full week. The Dockers will be without Darcy and Banfield, though, after they copped head knocks in the AFL and WAFL, respectively, last weekend. Jeremy Sharp (27 touches) and Nathan O’Driscoll (24) were prolific in Peel Thunder’s WAFL loss to Claremont, while Mason Cox shone with 19 disposals, six marks and 34 hitouts to push his case to replace Darcy and make his AFL debut in purple. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Jed Bews Concussion Concussion protocols Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Patrick Dangerfield Calf Test Jack Henry Oblique Test Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot 7 weeks Jacob Molier Foot Test Mark O'Connor Suspension Round 7 Jay Polkinghorne Foot 5-7 weeks Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Dangerfield is a strong chance to return to face the Bulldogs on Friday night after sitting out the Gather Round win over West Coast, while Henry will be tested after suffering a minor abdominal strain. Veteran defender Bews is still working through concussion protocols. Mark Blicavs is certain to return for what will be his 300th game, while Jack Martin is also expected to face the Dogs after being rested for Gather Round. James Worpel will hope to retain his place after a solid outing against the Eagles, collecting 20 touches and a game-high 11 clearances. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Beau Addinsall Hamstring Test Noah Anderson Appendix 1-3 weeks Jy Farrar Ankle TBC Elliott Himmelberg Knee 4-6 weeks Jai Murray Leg Test Jake Rogers Concussion Test Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Knee Test Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

As Anderson misses at least a week following an operation to remove his appendix, the Suns regain Christian Petracca from a hamstring injury that has cost him a month on the sidelines. Bailey Humphrey is also back to face Essendon at People First Stadium on Saturday after serving his two-match suspension. Rogers is also back in the frame, while Nick Holman and Ben Jepson might also be considered if Damien Hardwick wants to shake things up following two successive losses. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Hamstring TBC Aaron Cadman Concussion TBC Stephen Coniglio Concussion TBC Tom Green Knee Season Darcy Jones Knee TBC Josh Kelly Hip TBC Logan Smith Knee 3-4 weeks Sam Taylor Hamstring 4-5 weeks Nathan Wardius Knee TBC Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

After a four-goal haul in his season debut, Cadman will miss the clash against the Swans with concussion. He is joined on the sidelines by Coniglio, who has also entered concussion protocols. Taylor has undergone additional radiological assessment on his hamstring and is set to resume his running program this week. The club has slated his return in 4–5 weeks. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mabior Chol Hamstring 4-6 weeks Will Day Shoulder 5-6 weeks Noah Mraz Ankle Test Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Chol will miss at least the next month after straining his hamstring early in Saturday night’s win over the Western Bulldogs, opening the door for Aiden Schubert or Will McCabe to debut against Port Adelaide. McCabe travelled to Gather Round in the 26-man squad, while Schubert kicked 5.2 last start for Box Hill. Calsher Dear is another option under consideration and has runs on the board, despite an interrupted pre-season. Day is closing in on a return from a shoulder reconstruction and could play by the end of May. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Foot 2-3 weeks Tom Campbell Neck TBC Paddy Cross Thumb 2-3 weeks Changkuoth Jiath Calf 1-2 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles 2-3 weeks Jake Melksham Ankle 3-4 weeks Trent Rivers Knee TBC Christian Salem Foot 4-6 weeks Jack Viney Achilles TBC Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

It was a nightmare on the injury front for the Demons on the weekend, with Melksham and Salem both suffering injuries in the loss to Essendon, while Rivers now faces an indefinite stint on the sidelines after pulling up sore from match simulation with a knee issue. Scans confirmed Salem has a small fracture in his foot, while Melksham suffered a syndesmosis injury. Matthew Jefferson and Luker Kentfield both impressed in the match sim and loom as leading candidates to bolster the forward line in Melksham's absence. First-round draftee Xavier Taylor was arguably the Demons' best and is pushing strongly for a debut to cover Salem, while Andy Moniz-Wakefield also shapes as a viable defensive option if the Demons look to reshuffle. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Josh Goater Quad Test Robert Hansen jnr Groin 1 week Riley Hardeman Ankle Test Finn O'Sullivan Jaw TBC Blake Thredgold Foot TBC Luke Urquhart Knee Test Tristan Xerri Suspension Round 7 Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas expect O'Sullivan to miss at least another match, ruling him out of Sunday's clash against the Tigers. The VFL program was one of few to get a game away across Gather Round, taking part in a clash against the AFL Academy side. Lachy Dovaston (20 disposals, six goals) was best on ground in that match, while Matt Whitlock (nine marks, four goals) also impressed. Zac Fisher (35 disposals, two goals) continued to stake his claim for a recall after playing well through the midfield again. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mani Liddy Groin 5-6 weeks Ollie Lord Knee Season Jack Lukosius Groin 6-8 weeks Jacob Moss Concussion TBC Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 6-8 weeks Harrison Ramm Ankle 3-4 weeks Esava Ratugolea Knee 5-7 weeks Connor Rozee Hamstring 11-13 weeks Josh Sinn Shoulder 4-5 months Ivan Soldo Knee Season Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

The injury to Lukosius is yet another blow for Josh Carr’s team. Shuffling Todd Marshall forward and inserting Brandon Zerk-Thatcher into defence seems the logical move ahead of Saturday’s trip to Marvel Stadium to face Hawthorn. Will Lorenz and Jackson Mead were excellent SANFL contributors prior to the competition bye at the weekend to accommodate the state game. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jasper Alger Knee 6 weeks Harry Armstrong Foot 6 weeks Judson Clarke ACL TBC Taj Hotton Hip TBC Tom Lynch Hamstring 1-2 weeks Rhyan Mansell Foot TBC Toby Nankervis Hamstring 4-5 weeks Tom Sims Elbow/Foot TBC Josh Smillie Quad 4-6 weeks Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Samson Ryan is available for selection after his one-match selection, but whether ruck Ollie Hayes-Brown did enough on debut to hold his spot remains to be seen, with North Melbourne also fielding a back-up ruck in ex-Tiger Callum Coleman-Jones. Josh Gibcus (soreness) and Hugo Ralphsmith (knee) are available for selection if required, while Lynch is closing in on a return. While there is still no timeline on Hotton and Sims, the Tigers said both were progressing well, with the former returning positive follow-up scans while rehabbing a rare hip stress issue. Coach Adem Yze said in his post-match press conference that draftee Sam Cumming (shoulder) will aim to play a full VFL game this weekend after managed minutes in his last match, with an eye to a possible AFL debut beyond that. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Banfield Shoulder 2-3 weeks Ryan Byrnes Foot 1-2 weeks Anthony Caminiti Hamstring 1-2 weeks Lance Collard Suspension Round 13 Isaac Keeler Hamstring 4 weeks Max King Conditioning 1-2 weeks Jack Macrae Knee Test Liam Stocker Concussion Test Tobie Travaglia Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Macrae is pushing to be available this weekend after recovering from a knee injury, while King is closing in on a return for the first time since 2024 and now expected to play within the next fortnight. Keeler will miss a month after straining his hamstring in a VFL practice match. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 4-6 weeks Riak Andrew Quad TBC Braeden Campbell Shin TBC Will Green Foot 8-10 weeks Errol Gulden Shoulder 3-4 months Max King Back 4 months Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

The Swans will regain Angus Sheldrick after serving a one-match suspension for striking. Category B rookie Noah Chamberlain is available for selection after successfully navigating the AFL's concussion protocols following a head injury suffered during the bye. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee 7 weeks Tyler Brockman Knee TBC Harry Edwards Concussion TBC Jack Graham Shoulder Test Jack Hutchinson Ankle Test Noah Long Knee Season Milan Murdock Hamstring Test Jacob Newton Foot Season Deven Robertson Knee Season Fred Rodriguez Foot 1 week Brandon Starcevich Calf 4-6 weeks Elliot Yeo Adductor Test Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Robertson’s ruptured ACL has ended his season prematurely, while Graham will be assessed after hurting his shoulder against the Cats. The news is better for Yeo and Murdock, who are both targeting returns for the Derby against Fremantle. Starcevich continues on his slow build from his calf injury, while Edwards is progressing well through concussion protocols and will begin some training. Hutchinson is on target to play WAFL this week in his first game after ankle surgery late last year. In the WAFL, Rhett Bazzo had 25 disposals and 13 marks in the 15-point win over West Perth, while Malakai Champion added 18 touches and two goals. Key forward Jack Williams booted four goals from 11 disposals and four marks. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Hamstring 3-5 weeks Tim English Knee Test Riley Garcia Hamstring TBC Arty Jones Hamstring 2-3 weeks Tom Liberatore Hamstring Test Ed Richards Ankle Test Zac Walker Ankle 2-4 weeks Cody Weightman Knee TBC Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Intriguing week on the medical front at the Whitten Oval. English is a chance to return from an MCL injury after missing last weekend, while Richards and Liberatore will need to prove their fitness on Wednesday to be cleared to return. Recruit Budarick will miss at least the next few weeks after straining his hamstring in the loss to Hawthorn. - Josh Gabelich