Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Ah Chee
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jordon Butts
|Concussion
|Test
|Dan Curtin
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Darcy Fogarty
|Back
|TBC
|Mitch Hinge
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Mark Keane
|Leg
|5-7 weeks
|Luke Pedlar
|Concussion
|Test
|Jake Soligo
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
Midfielder Soligo will undergo a fitness test after rolling his ankle in the win over Carlton last week, though he managed to play out the game. Butts and Pedlar will both be available for Saturday night's match against St Kilda if they get through training after respective concussion issues. Hinge is out for 3-5 weeks with a hamstring strain, but there's still no timeline on Fogarty after a back injury. Keane started running for the first time this week as he recovers from a leg injury. - Brandon Cohen
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dan Annable
|Shoulder
|16-18 weeks
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|5 weeks
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|Mid-season
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|TBC
|Henry Smith
|Foot
|TBC
|Dayne Zorko
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
Noah Answerth is no longer on the Lions' list after two weeks in concussion protocols and just needs to get through Thursday's main session without a hiccup to regain his spot in the 23 to face Melbourne at the MCG on Sunday. With Zorko ruled out, it's perfect timing for Answerth's return to slot nicely into Chris Fagan’s backline. Following three straight wins, it's hard to see Fagan making any other changes, although Sam Marshall, Shadeau Brain and Will McLachlan have been in excellent form at the lower level. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jesse Motlop
|Knee
|Season
|Harry O'Farrell
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
It's a clean injury list for the Blues leading into Thursday night's clash against the Pies. Jacob Weitering (concussion) and Harry Dean (concussion) will both return, while Will Hayward (suspension) is also available again. Cooper Lord (illness) and Liam Reidy (suspension) might also be called upon by coach Michael Voss. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan De Goey
|Concussion
|TBC
|Harry DeMattia
|Back
|TBC
|Bobby Hill
|Personal reasons
|TBC
|Darcy Moore
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Steele Sidebottom
|Hip
|1 week
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
Craig McRae will need to make two forced changes with De Goey suffering a concussion against Fremantle and Sidebottom failing a fitness test on Tuesday morning. Ed Allan, Lachie Sullivan and Will Hayes were all squeezed out of the 23 last weekend, while Wil Parker was an emergency. Jack Buller kicked four goals against Coburg on Good Friday and will also come under consideration. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cillian Bourke
|Quad
|1 week
|Angus Clarke
|Foot
|7 weeks
|Brayden Fiorini
|Back
|TBC
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Harrison Jones
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Nic Martin
|Knee
|Season
|Mason Redman
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Vigo Visentini
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
With no fresh injuries and coming off a breakthrough win, the Bombers are unlikely to make many changes for Saturday’s clash against Gold Coast. Draftee Dyson Sharp and midfielder Will Setterfield are set to return in the VFL, which resumes this week. Ruck Nick Bryan is likely to continue his return at the lower level, with selection pressure likely to build at the Bombers in coming weeks if they can stay healthy. In a cruel blow, youngster Clarke is facing seven weeks on the sidelines due to a stress fracture in his foot, having just returned from a syndesmosis injury. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bailey Banfield
|Concussion
|1 week
|Sean Darcy
|Concussion
|1 week
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|TBC
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
Young and Frederick are back in main training and will be considered to face West Coast on Sunday if they make it through a full week. The Dockers will be without Darcy and Banfield, though, after they copped head knocks in the AFL and WAFL, respectively, last weekend. Jeremy Sharp (27 touches) and Nathan O’Driscoll (24) were prolific in Peel Thunder’s WAFL loss to Claremont, while Mason Cox shone with 19 disposals, six marks and 34 hitouts to push his case to replace Darcy and make his AFL debut in purple. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harley Barker
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Jed Bews
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Toby Conway
|Foot/Knee
|TBC
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Calf
|Test
|Jack Henry
|Oblique
|Test
|Keighton Matofai-Forbes
|Foot
|7 weeks
|Jacob Molier
|Foot
|Test
|Mark O'Connor
|Suspension
|Round 7
|Jay Polkinghorne
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Tyson Stengle
|Conditioning
|Individualised program
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
Dangerfield is a strong chance to return to face the Bulldogs on Friday night after sitting out the Gather Round win over West Coast, while Henry will be tested after suffering a minor abdominal strain. Veteran defender Bews is still working through concussion protocols. Mark Blicavs is certain to return for what will be his 300th game, while Jack Martin is also expected to face the Dogs after being rested for Gather Round. James Worpel will hope to retain his place after a solid outing against the Eagles, collecting 20 touches and a game-high 11 clearances. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Beau Addinsall
|Hamstring
|Test
|Noah Anderson
|Appendix
|1-3 weeks
|Jy Farrar
|Ankle
|TBC
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Jai Murray
|Leg
|Test
|Jake Rogers
|Concussion
|Test
|Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
As Anderson misses at least a week following an operation to remove his appendix, the Suns regain Christian Petracca from a hamstring injury that has cost him a month on the sidelines. Bailey Humphrey is also back to face Essendon at People First Stadium on Saturday after serving his two-match suspension. Rogers is also back in the frame, while Nick Holman and Ben Jepson might also be considered if Damien Hardwick wants to shake things up following two successive losses. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cody Angove
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Aaron Cadman
|Concussion
|TBC
|Stephen Coniglio
|Concussion
|TBC
|Tom Green
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|TBC
|Josh Kelly
|Hip
|TBC
|Logan Smith
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
After a four-goal haul in his season debut, Cadman will miss the clash against the Swans with concussion. He is joined on the sidelines by Coniglio, who has also entered concussion protocols. Taylor has undergone additional radiological assessment on his hamstring and is set to resume his running program this week. The club has slated his return in 4–5 weeks. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mabior Chol
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Will Day
|Shoulder
|5-6 weeks
|Noah Mraz
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
Chol will miss at least the next month after straining his hamstring early in Saturday night’s win over the Western Bulldogs, opening the door for Aiden Schubert or Will McCabe to debut against Port Adelaide. McCabe travelled to Gather Round in the 26-man squad, while Schubert kicked 5.2 last start for Box Hill. Calsher Dear is another option under consideration and has runs on the board, despite an interrupted pre-season. Day is closing in on a return from a shoulder reconstruction and could play by the end of May. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Tom Campbell
|Neck
|TBC
|Paddy Cross
|Thumb
|2-3 weeks
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|2-3 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Trent Rivers
|Knee
|TBC
|Christian Salem
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Jack Viney
|Achilles
|TBC
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
It was a nightmare on the injury front for the Demons on the weekend, with Melksham and Salem both suffering injuries in the loss to Essendon, while Rivers now faces an indefinite stint on the sidelines after pulling up sore from match simulation with a knee issue. Scans confirmed Salem has a small fracture in his foot, while Melksham suffered a syndesmosis injury. Matthew Jefferson and Luker Kentfield both impressed in the match sim and loom as leading candidates to bolster the forward line in Melksham's absence. First-round draftee Xavier Taylor was arguably the Demons' best and is pushing strongly for a debut to cover Salem, while Andy Moniz-Wakefield also shapes as a viable defensive option if the Demons look to reshuffle. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Quad
|Test
|Robert Hansen jnr
|Groin
|1 week
|Riley Hardeman
|Ankle
|Test
|Finn O'Sullivan
|Jaw
|TBC
|Blake Thredgold
|Foot
|TBC
|Luke Urquhart
|Knee
|Test
|Tristan Xerri
|Suspension
|Round 7
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
The Kangas expect O'Sullivan to miss at least another match, ruling him out of Sunday's clash against the Tigers. The VFL program was one of few to get a game away across Gather Round, taking part in a clash against the AFL Academy side. Lachy Dovaston (20 disposals, six goals) was best on ground in that match, while Matt Whitlock (nine marks, four goals) also impressed. Zac Fisher (35 disposals, two goals) continued to stake his claim for a recall after playing well through the midfield again. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mani Liddy
|Groin
|5-6 weeks
|Ollie Lord
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Groin
|6-8 weeks
|Jacob Moss
|Concussion
|TBC
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Harrison Ramm
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Esava Ratugolea
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Connor Rozee
|Hamstring
|11-13 weeks
|Josh Sinn
|Shoulder
|4-5 months
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
The injury to Lukosius is yet another blow for Josh Carr’s team. Shuffling Todd Marshall forward and inserting Brandon Zerk-Thatcher into defence seems the logical move ahead of Saturday’s trip to Marvel Stadium to face Hawthorn. Will Lorenz and Jackson Mead were excellent SANFL contributors prior to the competition bye at the weekend to accommodate the state game. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jasper Alger
|Knee
|6 weeks
|Harry Armstrong
|Foot
|6 weeks
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|TBC
|Taj Hotton
|Hip
|TBC
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Rhyan Mansell
|Foot
|TBC
|Toby Nankervis
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Tom Sims
|Elbow/Foot
|TBC
|Josh Smillie
|Quad
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
Samson Ryan is available for selection after his one-match selection, but whether ruck Ollie Hayes-Brown did enough on debut to hold his spot remains to be seen, with North Melbourne also fielding a back-up ruck in ex-Tiger Callum Coleman-Jones. Josh Gibcus (soreness) and Hugo Ralphsmith (knee) are available for selection if required, while Lynch is closing in on a return. While there is still no timeline on Hotton and Sims, the Tigers said both were progressing well, with the former returning positive follow-up scans while rehabbing a rare hip stress issue. Coach Adem Yze said in his post-match press conference that draftee Sam Cumming (shoulder) will aim to play a full VFL game this weekend after managed minutes in his last match, with an eye to a possible AFL debut beyond that. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Banfield
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Ryan Byrnes
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Anthony Caminiti
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Lance Collard
|Suspension
|Round 13
|Isaac Keeler
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Max King
|Conditioning
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Macrae
|Knee
|Test
|Liam Stocker
|Concussion
|Test
|Tobie Travaglia
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
Macrae is pushing to be available this weekend after recovering from a knee injury, while King is closing in on a return for the first time since 2024 and now expected to play within the next fortnight. Keeler will miss a month after straining his hamstring in a VFL practice match. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Riak Andrew
|Quad
|TBC
|Braeden Campbell
|Shin
|TBC
|Will Green
|Foot
|8-10 weeks
|Errol Gulden
|Shoulder
|3-4 months
|Max King
|Back
|4 months
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
The Swans will regain Angus Sheldrick after serving a one-match suspension for striking. Category B rookie Noah Chamberlain is available for selection after successfully navigating the AFL's concussion protocols following a head injury suffered during the bye. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Allen
|Knee
|7 weeks
|Tyler Brockman
|Knee
|TBC
|Harry Edwards
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jack Graham
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jack Hutchinson
|Ankle
|Test
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Milan Murdock
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jacob Newton
|Foot
|Season
|Deven Robertson
|Knee
|Season
|Fred Rodriguez
|Foot
|1 week
|Brandon Starcevich
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Elliot Yeo
|Adductor
|Test
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
Robertson’s ruptured ACL has ended his season prematurely, while Graham will be assessed after hurting his shoulder against the Cats. The news is better for Yeo and Murdock, who are both targeting returns for the Derby against Fremantle. Starcevich continues on his slow build from his calf injury, while Edwards is progressing well through concussion protocols and will begin some training. Hutchinson is on target to play WAFL this week in his first game after ankle surgery late last year. In the WAFL, Rhett Bazzo had 25 disposals and 13 marks in the 15-point win over West Perth, while Malakai Champion added 18 touches and two goals. Key forward Jack Williams booted four goals from 11 disposals and four marks. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Tim English
|Knee
|Test
|Riley Garcia
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Arty Jones
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Tom Liberatore
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ed Richards
|Ankle
|Test
|Zac Walker
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: April 14, 2026
In the mix
Intriguing week on the medical front at the Whitten Oval. English is a chance to return from an MCL injury after missing last weekend, while Richards and Liberatore will need to prove their fitness on Wednesday to be cleared to return. Recruit Budarick will miss at least the next few weeks after straining his hamstring in the loss to Hawthorn. - Josh Gabelich