Deven Robertson is seen with medical staff during the match between Geelong and West Coast at Norwood Oval in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Ah Chee Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Jordon Butts Concussion Test
Dan Curtin Knee 2-3 weeks
Darcy Fogarty Back TBC
Mitch Hinge Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Mark Keane Leg 5-7 weeks
Luke Pedlar Concussion Test
Jake Soligo Ankle Test
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Midfielder Soligo will undergo a fitness test after rolling his ankle in the win over Carlton last week, though he managed to play out the game. Butts and Pedlar will both be available for Saturday night's match against St Kilda if they get through training after respective concussion issues. Hinge is out for 3-5 weeks with a hamstring strain, but there's still no timeline on Fogarty after a back injury. Keane started running for the first time this week as he recovers from a leg injury. - Brandon Cohen

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Dan Annable Shoulder 16-18 weeks
Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 5 weeks
Eric Hipwood Knee Mid-season
Jack Payne Knee TBC
Henry Smith Foot TBC
Dayne Zorko Calf 2-3 weeks
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Noah Answerth is no longer on the Lions' list after two weeks in concussion protocols and just needs to get through Thursday's main session without a hiccup to regain his spot in the 23 to face Melbourne at the MCG on Sunday. With Zorko ruled out, it's perfect timing for Answerth's return to slot nicely into Chris Fagan’s backline. Following three straight wins, it's hard to see Fagan making any other changes, although Sam Marshall, Shadeau Brain and Will McLachlan have been in excellent form at the lower level. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jesse Motlop Knee Season
Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

It's a clean injury list for the Blues leading into Thursday night's clash against the Pies. Jacob Weitering (concussion) and Harry Dean (concussion) will both return, while Will Hayward (suspension) is also available again. Cooper Lord (illness) and Liam Reidy (suspension) might also be called upon by coach Michael Voss. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan De Goey Concussion TBC
Harry DeMattia Back TBC
Bobby Hill Personal reasons TBC
Darcy Moore Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Steele Sidebottom Hip 1 week
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Craig McRae will need to make two forced changes with De Goey suffering a concussion against Fremantle and Sidebottom failing a fitness test on Tuesday morning. Ed Allan, Lachie Sullivan and Will Hayes were all squeezed out of the 23 last weekend, while Wil Parker was an emergency. Jack Buller kicked four goals against Coburg on Good Friday and will also come under consideration. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cillian Bourke Quad 1 week
Angus Clarke Foot 7 weeks
Brayden Fiorini Back TBC
Lewis Hayes Knee 5-6 weeks
Harrison Jones Calf 3-4 weeks
Nic Martin Knee Season
Mason Redman Knee 3-4 weeks
Vigo Visentini Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

With no fresh injuries and coming off a breakthrough win, the Bombers are unlikely to make many changes for Saturday’s clash against Gold Coast. Draftee Dyson Sharp and midfielder Will Setterfield are set to return in the VFL, which resumes this week. Ruck Nick Bryan is likely to continue his return at the lower level, with selection pressure likely to build at the Bombers in coming weeks if they can stay healthy. In a cruel blow, youngster Clarke is facing seven weeks on the sidelines due to a stress fracture in his foot, having just returned from a syndesmosis injury. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Bailey Banfield Concussion 1 week
Sean Darcy Concussion 1 week
Michael Frederick Ankle Test
Sam Sturt Knee TBC
Hayden Young Hamstring Test
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Young and Frederick are back in main training and will be considered to face West Coast on Sunday if they make it through a full week. The Dockers will be without Darcy and Banfield, though, after they copped head knocks in the AFL and WAFL, respectively, last weekend. Jeremy Sharp (27 touches) and Nathan O’Driscoll (24) were prolific in Peel Thunder’s WAFL loss to Claremont, while Mason Cox shone with 19 disposals, six marks and 34 hitouts to push his case to replace Darcy and make his AFL debut in purple. - Michael Rogers  

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harley Barker Knee Indefinite
Jed Bews Concussion Concussion protocols
Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC
Patrick Dangerfield Calf Test
Jack Henry Oblique Test
Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot 7 weeks
Jacob Molier Foot Test
Mark O'Connor Suspension Round 7
Jay Polkinghorne Foot 5-7 weeks
Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Dangerfield is a strong chance to return to face the Bulldogs on Friday night after sitting out the Gather Round win over West Coast, while Henry will be tested after suffering a minor abdominal strain. Veteran defender Bews is still working through concussion protocols. Mark Blicavs is certain to return for what will be his 300th game, while Jack Martin is also expected to face the Dogs after being rested for Gather Round. James Worpel will hope to retain his place after a solid outing against the Eagles, collecting 20 touches and a game-high 11 clearances. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Beau Addinsall Hamstring Test
Noah Anderson Appendix 1-3 weeks
Jy Farrar Ankle TBC
Elliott Himmelberg Knee 4-6 weeks
Jai Murray Leg Test
Jake Rogers Concussion Test
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Knee Test
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

As Anderson misses at least a week following an operation to remove his appendix, the Suns regain Christian Petracca from a hamstring injury that has cost him a month on the sidelines. Bailey Humphrey is also back to face Essendon at People First Stadium on Saturday after serving his two-match suspension. Rogers is also back in the frame, while Nick Holman and Ben Jepson might also be considered if Damien Hardwick wants to shake things up following two successive losses. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cody Angove Hamstring TBC
Aaron Cadman Concussion TBC
Stephen Coniglio Concussion TBC
Tom Green Knee Season
Darcy Jones Knee TBC
Josh Kelly Hip TBC
Logan Smith Knee 3-4 weeks
Sam Taylor Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Nathan Wardius Knee TBC
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

After a four-goal haul in his season debut, Cadman will miss the clash against the Swans with concussion. He is joined on the sidelines by Coniglio, who has also entered concussion protocols. Taylor has undergone additional radiological assessment on his hamstring and is set to resume his running program this week. The club has slated his return in 4–5 weeks. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mabior Chol Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Will Day Shoulder 5-6 weeks
Noah Mraz Ankle Test
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Chol will miss at least the next month after straining his hamstring early in Saturday night’s win over the Western Bulldogs, opening the door for Aiden Schubert or Will McCabe to debut against Port Adelaide. McCabe travelled to Gather Round in the 26-man squad, while Schubert kicked 5.2 last start for Box Hill. Calsher Dear is another option under consideration and has runs on the board, despite an interrupted pre-season. Day is closing in on a return from a shoulder reconstruction and could play by the end of May. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jake Bowey Foot 2-3 weeks
Tom Campbell Neck TBC
Paddy Cross Thumb 2-3 weeks
Changkuoth Jiath Calf 1-2 weeks
Shane McAdam Achilles 2-3 weeks
Jake Melksham Ankle 3-4 weeks
Trent Rivers Knee TBC
Christian Salem Foot 4-6 weeks
Jack Viney Achilles TBC
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

It was a nightmare on the injury front for the Demons on the weekend, with Melksham and Salem both suffering injuries in the loss to Essendon, while Rivers now faces an indefinite stint on the sidelines after pulling up sore from match simulation with a knee issue. Scans confirmed Salem has a small fracture in his foot, while Melksham suffered a syndesmosis injury. Matthew Jefferson and Luker Kentfield both impressed in the match sim and loom as leading candidates to bolster the forward line in Melksham's absence. First-round draftee Xavier Taylor was arguably the Demons' best and is pushing strongly for a debut to cover Salem, while Andy Moniz-Wakefield also shapes as a viable defensive option if the Demons look to reshuffle. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jackson Archer Knee Season
Josh Goater Quad Test
Robert Hansen jnr Groin 1 week
Riley Hardeman Ankle  Test
Finn O'Sullivan Jaw TBC
Blake Thredgold Foot TBC
Luke Urquhart Knee Test
Tristan Xerri Suspension Round 7
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas expect O'Sullivan to miss at least another match, ruling him out of Sunday's clash against the Tigers. The VFL program was one of few to get a game away across Gather Round, taking part in a clash against the AFL Academy side. Lachy Dovaston (20 disposals, six goals) was best on ground in that match, while Matt Whitlock (nine marks, four goals) also impressed. Zac Fisher (35 disposals, two goals) continued to stake his claim for a recall after playing well through the midfield again. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mani Liddy Groin 5-6 weeks
Ollie Lord Knee Season
Jack Lukosius Groin 6-8 weeks
Jacob Moss Concussion TBC
Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 6-8 weeks
Harrison Ramm Ankle 3-4 weeks
Esava Ratugolea Knee 5-7 weeks
Connor Rozee Hamstring 11-13 weeks
Josh Sinn Shoulder 4-5 months
Ivan Soldo Knee Season
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

The injury to Lukosius is yet another blow for Josh Carr’s team. Shuffling Todd Marshall forward and inserting Brandon Zerk-Thatcher into defence seems the logical move ahead of Saturday’s trip to Marvel Stadium to face Hawthorn. Will Lorenz and Jackson Mead were excellent SANFL contributors prior to the competition bye at the weekend to accommodate the state game. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jasper Alger Knee 6 weeks
Harry Armstrong Foot 6 weeks
Judson Clarke ACL TBC
Taj Hotton Hip TBC
Tom Lynch Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Rhyan Mansell Foot TBC
Toby Nankervis Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Tom Sims Elbow/Foot TBC
Josh Smillie Quad 4-6 weeks
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Samson Ryan is available for selection after his one-match selection, but whether ruck Ollie Hayes-Brown did enough on debut to hold his spot remains to be seen, with North Melbourne also fielding a back-up ruck in ex-Tiger Callum Coleman-Jones. Josh Gibcus (soreness) and Hugo Ralphsmith (knee) are available for selection if required, while Lynch is closing in on a return. While there is still no timeline on Hotton and Sims, the Tigers said both were progressing well, with the former returning positive follow-up scans while rehabbing a rare hip stress issue. Coach Adem Yze said in his post-match press conference that draftee Sam Cumming (shoulder) will aim to play a full VFL game this weekend after managed minutes in his last match, with an eye to a possible AFL debut beyond that. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Charlie Banfield Shoulder 2-3 weeks
Ryan Byrnes Foot 1-2 weeks
Anthony Caminiti Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Lance Collard Suspension Round 13
Isaac Keeler Hamstring 4 weeks
Max King Conditioning 1-2 weeks
Jack Macrae Knee Test
Liam Stocker Concussion Test
Tobie Travaglia Foot 1-2 weeks
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Macrae is pushing to be available this weekend after recovering from a knee injury, while King is closing in on a return for the first time since 2024 and now expected to play within the next fortnight. Keeler will miss a month after straining his hamstring in a VFL practice match. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Taylor Adams Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Riak Andrew Quad TBC
Braeden Campbell Shin TBC
Will Green Foot 8-10 weeks
Errol Gulden Shoulder 3-4 months
Max King Back 4 months
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

The Swans will regain Angus Sheldrick after serving a one-match suspension for striking. Category B rookie Noah Chamberlain is available for selection after successfully navigating the AFL's concussion protocols following a head injury suffered during the bye.  - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sam Allen Knee 7 weeks
Tyler Brockman Knee TBC
Harry Edwards Concussion TBC
Jack Graham Shoulder Test
Jack Hutchinson Ankle Test
Noah Long Knee Season
Milan Murdock Hamstring Test
Jacob Newton Foot Season
Deven Robertson Knee Season
Fred Rodriguez Foot 1 week
Brandon Starcevich Calf 4-6 weeks
Elliot Yeo Adductor Test
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Robertson’s ruptured ACL has ended his season prematurely, while Graham will be assessed after hurting his shoulder against the Cats. The news is better for Yeo and Murdock, who are both targeting returns for the Derby against Fremantle. Starcevich continues on his slow build from his calf injury, while Edwards is progressing well through concussion protocols and will begin some training. Hutchinson is on target to play WAFL this week in his first game after ankle surgery late last year. In the WAFL, Rhett Bazzo had 25 disposals and 13 marks in the 15-point win over West Perth, while Malakai Champion added 18 touches and two goals. Key forward Jack Williams booted four goals from 11 disposals and four marks. - Michael Rogers 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Connor Budarick Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Tim English Knee Test
Riley Garcia Hamstring TBC
Arty Jones Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Tom Liberatore Hamstring Test
Ed Richards Ankle Test
Zac Walker Ankle 2-4 weeks
Cody Weightman Knee TBC
Updated: April 14, 2026

In the mix

Intriguing week on the medical front at the Whitten Oval. English is a chance to return from an MCL injury after missing last weekend, while Richards and Liberatore will need to prove their fitness on Wednesday to be cleared to return. Recruit Budarick will miss at least the next few weeks after straining his hamstring in the loss to Hawthorn. - Josh Gabelich