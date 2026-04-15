Dean Cox has explained the Swans' big call to pick Joel Hamling over Lewis Melican

Joel Hamling handballs during Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round five, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY coach Dean Cox has explained his backline reshuffle, revealing that while Lewis Melican must uphold elite standards to regain his spot, Joel Hamling's inclusion is a calculated tactical strike.

Sidelining Melican was a big call, driven by a combination of lingering soreness and a dip in form. While the 29-year-old has battled a tight lower back since round four, the Swans view the break as an opportunity for him to rediscover the consistency needed to warrant a senior recall.

To fill the gap, Hamling returned to the side following strong VFL form, justifying his selection with 14 disposals in the 32-point win over Gold Coast.

Ahead of Friday night's Sydney Derby, Cox confirmed Melican remains on notice to find his best touch.

"We'll train tonight and work our way through what it looks like, but one thing I said to Lewis was the ability to be able to perform at the level which is required – that's the first thing we need to make sure we do," he told media on Wednesday.

"And then also, Joel adds something different to two genuine 200-plus centimetre key forwards. So, that was the option we went with. It got raised early in the week ... and from there, I thought it worked."

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Melican, who signed a contract extension until the end of 2028 earlier this year, has averaged eight disposals across his four senior appearances this season.

With GWS key forward Aaron Cadman sidelined due to concussion, Cox is wary of a shifting Giants forward structure.

"I'm unsure what they'll do, whether (Callum) Brown (comes back in), they still have (Jake) Riccardi, and whether they play two rucks. We’ll assess all those options,” he said.

"They've also got (Jake) Stringer, who is quite dynamic ahead of the ball, as well as Toby (Greene), who can play tall and small.

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"We need to be aware of that with our selection, but I thought Joel did a really good job last week and has previously against this team."

Despite a wasteful 1.9 return from the key forwards against the Suns, the Swans are prioritising structural function over raw goal tallies – especially regarding marquee recruit Charlie Curnow (0.4).

Support for Curnow remains high, with Cox citing elite underlying metrics, including losing just one of 21 aerial contests, as evidence of his impact.

Cox noted that while accuracy fluctuates, Curnow's score investment and capacity to create chances for smalls like Tom Papley prove the system is working.

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The Swans are ignoring external narratives to focus on contest work, trusting the scoreboard impact will even out if targets continue to dominate the air.

Meanwhile, Cox again addressed the AFL's decision to schedule the Sydney Derby head-to-head with another fixture, arguing Friday night games should be standalone events to maximise exposure.

He believes overlapping games rob clubs of audiences, particularly while trying to build traction in the New South Wales market.

Cox confirmed the club will address the matter with the AFL, maintaining that Thursday and Friday night slots are marquee windows that should not be compromised by clashing schedules.

While the AFL says Friday night double-headers aim to boost local crowd figures, Cox remains adamant that the broadcast overlap hurts the game's growth.