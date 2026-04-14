Round six will see the first of five Friday night double-headers

Jack Buckley spoils Isaac Heeney during the R8 match between GWS and Sydney at the SCG on May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has claimed the upcoming slate of Friday night double-headers is aimed at maximising local crowd figures, amid criticism of the schedule from Swans coach Dean Cox and a host of players.

This week begins a run of five Friday night double-headers in the next six weeks, headlined by Sydney's rivalry game against Greater Western Sydney clashing with a top-four battle between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs in round six.

In a statement provided to AFL.com.au on Tuesday, a League spokesperson said: "Friday night double-headers overall see footy reach more fans and help us unlock more marquee timeslots for non-Victorian teams."

Seven of the 10 games involved in the upcoming Friday night double-headers will be hosted by non-Victorian clubs, including this week's Sydney Derby and the Adelaide and Port Adelaide Showdown in a fortnight's time.

It's expected that while broadcast figures won't change significantly for the non-Victorian games involved in the double-headers, it will allow for the local attendance numbers to be maximised by playing them in a primetime slot.

The AFL has also suggested to clubs that the Friday night overlap, which will see a 30-minute gap between the two, isn't far removed from if they were played on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon.

Learn More 02:25

Cox said on Monday night that he found the double-header "quite strange" and said that Sydney officials would reach out to League headquarters around "building as much traction as we possibly can" around the fixture.

"I find it quite strange, to be honest," Cox said.

"I think if you're trying to build traction, the battles that we've had with GWS have been unbelievable over the past eight to 10 years. To clash against two great Melbourne clubs is just different.

"We want to try and build as much traction as we possibly can and get the Sydney football world having their eyes on two teams going at it from across the bridge. It is something that is a little bit different and we'll speak to the AFL about it.

Dean Cox during the round one match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG, March 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

"I think the battles between us and the Giants over the years have been close all the way through. The ability to be able to showcase that game from Sydney … it would be great to be a standalone."

His comments were followed on Tuesday by Swans star Nick Blakey saying the scheduling was "disappointing" and that it "doesn't make much sense", with Giants defender Lachie Ash saying he found it "a bit frustrating".

The AFL has trialled Friday night double-headers across Mother's Day weekend in recent years to avoid three games on the Sunday, while it built a further four into last year's fixture.

Upcoming Friday night double-headers

Round 6

Geelong v Western Bulldogs @ GMHBA Stadium (7.20pm AEST)

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney @ the SCG (7.50pm AEST)

Round 8

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle @ Marvel Stadium (7.30pm AEST)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide @ the Adelaide Oval (7.40pm ACST)

Round 9

Brisbane v Carlton @ the Gabba (7.30pm AEST)

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs @ the Adelaide Oval (7.40pm ACST)

Round 10

Sydney v Collingwood @ the SCG (7.30pm AEST)

Gold Coast v Port Adelaide @ TIO Stadium (7.40pm ACST)

Round 11

Richmond v Essendon @ the MCG (7.40pm AEST)

Fremantle v St Kilda @ Optus Stadium (6.30pm AWST)