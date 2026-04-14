Toby Greene and Callum Mills pose for a photo during the 2026 AFL Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOTY returns to being played across five states with a new ladder leader and only one team yet to taste victory after all 18 clubs descended on South Australia last week.

Traditional rivals Carlton and Collingwood open the round on Thursday, before Geelong hosts fellow top-four contenders the Western Bulldogs the following night.

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Local derbies add extra spice to round six as Sydney and GWS clash on Friday, while West Coast and Fremantle renew hostilities to close out the round on Sunday.

Here is who and what to look out for across round six, and a tip for each match.

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Carlton v Collingwood, MCG

Thursday, April 16, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 17.13 (115) d Carlton 8.11 (59), R17 2025

What it means

Carlton (1-4) produced perhaps its best performance for the season but was unable to keep pace with Adelaide as it ultimately slumped to a third consecutive defeat. The Blues continue to be a standout around the stoppages, while failing to match the top sides on the outside, but might like their chances against their old foes who tend to be happy with turning the contest into a grind.

ROUND 6

Collingwood (2-3) had Fremantle on the ropes deep into the dying stages even as concerns for its inability to score heavily enough continued to mount, until failing to control the clutch moments and losing the fourth of its past five matches decided by under a goal. The Magpies can at least turn to a stranglehold over the Blues, after winning an imposing 19 of their past 23 meetings since 2013.

Game shapers

Adam Cerra has taken time to pick up the pace after a delayed start to the season but with two games now under his belt he should be ready to begin bolstering Carlton's midfield. The 26-year-old brings a balance of inside grunt and spread on the outside that the Blues have craved during a concerning start to the season but will likely add most value as a critical link in their transitions.

Lachie Schultz might have taken some time to put aside a missed opportunity to ice the game against the Dockers when he failed to nail a set shot in the dying stages. The small forward is usually reliable with ball in hand and can be trusted to bounce back especially with the Magpies crying out for class and attacking flair close to goal.

Lachie Schultz is tackled by Luke Ryan during the match between Collingwood and Fremantle at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Early tip: Collingwood by 11 points

Geelong v Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium

Friday, April 17, 7.20pm AEST

Last time: Geelong 20.7 (127) d Western Bulldogs 16.17 (113), R11 2025

What it means

Geelong (3-2) continues to set the standard for knowing when to rest key players and when to throw them into different positions to keep them fresh and ready for bigger tests. The Cats brushed aside the Eagles while giving midfield minutes to a wide range of players which could prove invaluable as they come up against a Bulldogs onball brigade suddenly looking shakier due to injuries.

The Western Bulldogs (4-1) suffered their first defeat of the season as injuries to key players mounted up before and then during its clash with Hawthorn. The Dogs' midfielders will have a point to prove after being smashed at stoppage by the Hawks, while they can turn to an improved record of two wins from their past three visits to the Cats' home fortress since breaking a 20-year drought at the venue.

Game shapers

James Worpel hit the ground running in his return to the side to add another layer to Geelong's midfield as he gathered 20 disposals with 11 clearances against the Eagles last week. The 27-year-old looms as a key cog in the engine room with his ability to win the ball in close and release the Cats' runners including Bailey Smith and Max Holmes.

Ryley Sanders has been made to bide his time before earning a regular place in the Bulldogs deep-running midfield but with injuries hitting that part of the ground he has an opportunity to stake his claim. The 21-year-old is already averaging career-highs for disposals (25) and clearances (4.3) and should relish the onball battle that will go a long way to deciding the contest against the Cats.

Ryley Sanders in action during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Marvel Stadium in round four, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Early tip: Geelong by 14 points

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, SCG

Friday, April 17, 7.50pm AEST

Last time: Greater Western Sydney 15.12 (102) d Sydney 8.10 (58), R20 2025

What it means

Sydney (4-1) has climbed to the top of the ladder after backing up its thumping win over West Coast with a hugely impressive victory over fellow top-four hopefuls Gold Coast. The Swans led from start to finish as they overpowered the Suns at clearance and sliced them open in transition, but will be wary of a Giants outfit that tends to rise to the occasion of a Sydney derby.

ROUND 6

GWS (2-3) made the most of the return to fitness of multiple first-choice players and having the opportunity to fine-tune against a rebuilding Richmond side to get its campaign back on track. But the Giants continue to be hit hard with injury with spearhead Aaron Cadman and former skipper Stephen Coniglio to miss the derby with concussions as they look to knock the Swans off their perch.

Game shapers

Isaac Heeney continues to set a high benchmark with stellar performances, whether driving Sydney's midfield or spending time closer to goal. The 29-year-old did his Brownlow medal chances no harm with 33 disposals, 11 tackles, 10 clearances and two majors in the win over the Suns, and will want to keep hitting the scoreboard against the Swans' arch-rivals after 10 goals in four matches this year.

Lachie Whitfield has been a consistent performer in the Giants' back half even as the injury-ravaged side has fallen off the pace with three defeats in their opening five games. The 31-year-old remains critical to the team's ball movement even as the load is increasingly shared in defence but can also be a valuable addition to the midfield as the Giants set out to match their foes.

Lachie Whitfield handpasses the ball during the match between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Early tip: Sydney by 23 points

Gold Coast v Essendon, People First Stadium

Saturday, April 18, 1.15pm AEST

Last time: Gold Coast 23.15 (153) d Essendon 8.10 (58), R24 2025

What it means

Gold Coast (3-2) has taken a couple of steps back after a blistering start to the season as it followed a shock loss to Melbourne by being outclassed by the ladder-leading Sydney. The Suns are still to prove that they are ready to take the next leap after a breakthrough finals victory last year but should relish the opportunity to tune up against the young yet improving Bombers.

Essendon (1-4) finally snapped a 323-day drought with an upset win over Melbourne that was as much a reward for the gains it has made in recent weeks as a breakthrough to savour. The Bombers dismantled the Demons in all parts of the ground, but it was their midfield that led them on the path to victory and will now need to back it up against the deep-running engine room at the Suns.

Game shapers

Mac Andrew has not quite settled in the one position across 70 matches for Gold Coast but might finally have found a long-term role after impressing in the ruck against Sydney. The 22-year-old has the agility and an aerial presence suited to this year's changes to the ruck rules that work to the advantage of the high-flyers, while he can also be dangerous with ball in hand around the ground.

Darcy Parish has come under fire for a string of pedestrian performances this year even after a wretched run with injury over the past two seasons. The 2021 All-Australian took a huge step toward returning to his best with 34 disposals and 13 score involvements as the Bombers stunned the Demons, and looms as a crucial link between the future and the present for an emerging midfield.

Darcy Parish handballs during Essendon's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Early tip: Gold Coast by 42 points

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, April 18, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 13.9 (87) d Port Adelaide 7.7 (49), R19 2025

What it means

Hawthorn (4-1) took a huge step towards proving its top-four credentials with a resounding victory over the previously undefeated, though admittedly undermanned, Western Bulldogs. The Hawks are putting together a formidable record to start the season with wins already over the Swans, Cats and Dogs, as well as the Bombers, but won't want to trip up against the stuttering Power.

Port Adelaide (2-3) took too long to switch on in the closing game of Gather Round, as St Kilda surged away to a 27-point lead before the hosts even hit the scoreboard. The Power fought their way back into the contest and ended up dominating territory with +21 inside-50s, but must know it missed an opportunity before a horror run with games against the Hawks, Cats, Crows, Dogs and Suns.

Game shapers

Karl Amon returned from a brief stint on the sidelines with a typically composed and classy display, gathering 24 disposals and 538m gained as the Hawks dismantled the Bulldogs. The 30-year-old is generally a no-frills player among the Hollywood Hawks but there are no doubts over his importance to the side as he reaches 200 matches after spending his first eight seasons with the Power.

Ollie Wines was made to earn his spot in Port Adelaide's senior side on his return from injury but has quickly shown how critical he can be to an onball group lacking depth at the coalface. The Brownlow medallist gathered 26 disposals, with 13 of those contested, as well as six tackles against the Saints as the Power find they need all midfield cylinders firing if they are to match the top sides.

Ollie Wines is tackled during the match between Port Adelaide and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Early tip: Hawthorn by 33 points

Adelaide v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, April 18, 7.05pm ACST

Last time: Adelaide 21.9 (135) d St Kilda 10.12 (72), R1 2025

What it means

Adelaide (2-3) did what it needed to when keeping Carlton at arm's length to launch Gather Round in style with a hometown win that also snapped its own three-match losing streak. The Crows are still to prove that they can consistently beat the leading contenders but have mostly separated themselves in recent times from sides like the Saints that are trying to make their own move.

St Kilda (2-3) could hardly have been more impressive as it burst out of the blocks and quickly silenced the Port Adelaide home crowd before stopping to a crawl as its ball movement was stifled and scoring dried up. The Saints hung on for their second victory of the season, both coming in similar fashion, but still need to claim a bigger scalp to show they are ready to take the next step.

Game shapers

Wayne Milera took time to get going again after returning from a serious knee injury that ended his 2024 campaign after three games but gave the clearest indication yet that he is back to his best against the Blues. The 28-year-old was full of class as a standout in the wet and wild conditions to open Gather Round, while he is averaging career-highs for 24.8 disposals and 5.8 rebounds this year.

Jack Silvagni has added experience and a solidity to the Saints' defence since the Blues' former favourite son switched clubs during last year's free agency period. The 28-year-old has settled in while averaging a career-high 15.8 disposals with his calm head an asset, but it was his first goal for more than a year that sealed the win over the Power and left his biggest mark yet on his second club.

Jack Silvagni celebrates a goal for St Kilda against Port Adelaide in Gather Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Early tip: Adelaide by 19 points

North Melbourne v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, April 19, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: North Melbourne 20.15 (135) d Richmond 13.9 (87), R23 2025

What it means

North Melbourne (3-2) put in one of its more impressive displays of the season as it gave reigning premiers Brisbane a huge scare before it finally ran out of steam. The Kangaroos have benefited from a relatively kind draw to start their campaign but after a lean six years will be desperate to build on some early wins when facing the bottom-placed Tigers, especially with a much tougher run to come.

Richmond (0-5) has seen its promising first-up performance against Carlton fade in the rearview mirror as it has since suffered four defeats by an average 57 points. The Tigers have reason to be concerned by the mounting defeats but might be more worried by an inability to get enough of their young talent on the field before what looms as one of their more winnable games of the season.

Game shapers

Cooper Trembath arrived at the Kangaroos with little fanfare through the mid-season draft but has lit up the rebuilding side – and the competition – since his debut late last season. The 20-year-old has booted 19 goals in his first eight games as a spring-heeled forward who can pinch hit in the ruck, but showed a lengthy highlights reel is on the cards with a mark of the year contender against the Lions.

Nathan Broad came to the attention of the Kangaroos in recent years as they looked to add to their experienced defensive stocks before the three-time premiership player committed to the Tigers for the longer term. The 32-year-old continues to leave his side grateful that they can call on his class and composure whether locking down on a forward or adding run out of defence.

Nathan Broad in action during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Richmond at Barossa Park in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Early tip: North Melbourne by 47 points

Melbourne v Brisbane, MCG

Sunday, April 19, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: Melbourne 14.15 (99) d Brisbane 13.10 (88), R10 2025

What it means

Melbourne (3-2) had built up much goodwill by playing with renewed dash and dare and securing upset victories over the likes of Gold Coast. But the Demons were soon reminded that there is still much work to be done as they failed to show up against the under-siege Bombers and suffered a humiliating defeat before they face a tougher test against the reigning premiers.

Brisbane (3-2) has quickly silenced any doubters with three controlled victories in a row after starting the season with back-to-back defeats. The Lions had to turn to their trademark intensity and command of the ball to stare down a somewhat surprising challenge from the Kangaroos, as the two-time reigning premiers are reminded that they are currently the most prized of all scalps.

Game shapers

Harvey Langford has benefited as much as any Melbourne midfielder by the departure of some much-loved stars as the club looks to regenerate on the run. The 20-year-old stood up even as the Demons were dismantled by the Bombers with his ability to compete at the coalface, and the bustling onballer should only get better as he takes on more responsibility in the engine room.

Lachie Neale is one of the most decorated players in the game as a dual Brownlow medallist and two-time premiership star but with few signs of him slowing down as he reaches 300 matches. The 32-year-old continues to perform at a high standard despite much-publicised off-field turmoil, as he averages 29 disposals with a career-high eight clearances this year for the Lions.

Lachie Neale in action during Brisbane's clash against North Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Early tip: Brisbane by 22 points

West Coast v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

Sunday, April 19, 3.10pm AWST

Last time: Fremantle 18.18 (126) d West Coast 12.5 (77), R20 2025

What it means

West Coast (2-3) has been handed a harsh reality check in back-to-back defeats to frontrunners Sydney and Geelong but should not lose sight of the progress it showed in a promising start to the campaign. The Eagles have paid a price, in the short-term at least, for backing a young midfield that should continue to learn from another stern test as they aim to upset their local rivals.

Fremantle (4-1) has been humming with a powerful engine room and formidable key pillars at either end but had to do it the hard way to snatch victory in a slog against Collingwood. The Dockers will hope to have a more polished game up and running when back on their home deck while aiming to pile more misery on their cross-town rivals that they have beaten in eight of the past nine Western derbies.

Game shapers

Willem Duursma has made the brightest of starts with the Eagles after being taken with the No.1 pick last year, as he adds a touch of class to the young lineup whether playing in the midfield or elsewhere around the ground. The versatile 18-year-old has impressed with his reading of the play and clean ball use, while a truly breakout game appears to be coming soon.

Murphy Reid burst onto the scene with a debut season full of class and composure as he booted four goals in his first game and ended the year with 25 on the way to earning the Telstra AFL Rising Star award. The 19-year-old has shown that the best is still to come since spending more time in the Dockers' midfield, averaging 22.8 disposals with his kicking inside 50 proving to be an attacking weapon.

Reuben Ginbey and Alex Pearce pose for a photo during the 2026 AFL Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Early tip: Fremantle by 31 points