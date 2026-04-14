Mabior Chol faces up to six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a moderate-grade hamstring strain

Sam Mitchell and Mabior Chol celebrate after the match between Hawthorn and Geelong at the MCG in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN key forward Mabior Chol has been ruled out for at least the next month after straining his hamstring in Saturday night's win over the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, while Will Day is eyeing a return before the end of May.

The 29-year-old exited the game before quarter-time and underwent a scan back in Melbourne, which confirmed a moderate-grade strain.

Chol had never strained a hamstring before and is now facing up to six weeks on the sidelines to fully recover.

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Since moving from Gold Coast at the end of 2023, Chol has played 52 of a possible 56 games and kicked 86 goals for the Hawks.

Day is now 5-6 weeks away from a VFL return after recovering from the shoulder reconstruction he underwent in January.

The South Australian is starting to reintegrate into the main group but has made decent progress over the past month to push to play sooner than expected.

Will Day in action during Hawthorn's training session at Kennedy Community Centre on March 31, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell will consider a debutant against the Power at Marvel Stadium in the form of father-son recruit Will McCabe or 2025 draftee Aidan Schubert.

McCabe was included in the 26-man squad last weekend and travelled to South Australia during the VFL bye and has played 30 games in the reserves since being selected at pick No.19 in 2023.

Schubert impressed across the summer after being selected at pick No.23 and kicked 5.2 for Box Hill before the weekend off.

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Calsher Dear will also come under consideration for his first game of 2026.

After an interrupted 2025 season and pre-season, the 20-year-old has taken time to get going this year but has runs on the board after an impressive debut year in 2024.

Hawthorn is considering managing a player or two after playing two games last week – Easter Monday and Gather Round – plus travel.

The Hawks dropped Opening Round in Sydney but have since won four straight games, around the bye in round three.

Jack Gunston is one that could have his load managed after having that option last week on a short break, before kicking three goals to move to 19 for the season, second behind Ben King.

Jack Gunston during the round five match between Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, April 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Mitch Lewis produced one of the best performances of his career in South Australia, finishing with 3.2 from 10 marks after kicking two against Geelong, including a clutch one late, while his second half against Sydney in round two was also impressive.