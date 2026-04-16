Chris Fagan hopes the Lions can keep their stars amid uncertainty over the futures of Zac Bailey and Lachie Neale

Zac Bailey celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against St Kilda in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan sees shades of Hawthorn in Brisbane's three-peat quest as the coach pushes to keep Zac Bailey and Lachie Neale at the club.

Fagan was part of the Hawks' football department for four premierships before he took over as head coach of a battling Brisbane in 2017.

His rebuilt roster has largely remained intact but, with two-time Brownlow medallist Neale and in-demand Bailey soon falling off contract, faces its biggest shake up.

"I don't want the boys to leave for big money," Fagan said.

"What they get (by staying) is everlasting memories and togetherness from achieving great things together. Sometimes that's more important in life than your bank balance.

"I'm not saying money is not important but I think there's a balance in all those things.

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"What do you want out of the sport? Do you want success, or do you want money?

"And that's a constant battle in the minds of a lot of young players, particularly the good ones who are getting big offers."

Neale, whose children now live in Perth, will weigh up his options post-season but said this week he'd love to continue hunting flags in Brisbane.

Bailey has a six-year offer on the table in Brisbane but has multi-million dollar interest from a number of rivals.

Zac Bailey celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Collingwood in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Fagan has voiced his concerns over the length and value of deals being offered to players and even tossed up a tiered salary cap system to slow a wage escalation he fears is out of control.

Neale, who will play his 300th AFL game this week, and teammate Josh Dunkley, on the cusp of his 200th appearance, both attribute the team's success to their preference of premierships over bigger pay cheques.

Fagan said that attitude, which has helped deliver the past two premierships, reminded him of his time at Hawthorn.

Two-time All-Australian Bailey is 26 while the Lions' enviable young core, headlined by Ashcroft brothers Will and Levi, have them set up for longer-term success.

Will Ashcroft during Brisbane's match against Collingwood in R4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

But Fagan thinks 32-year-old Neale can remain a key cog, likely spending more time forward and handing the midfield keys to the young crop.

"Flabbergasted by what he's been able to achieve ... what a career," he said.

"I'm very, very, very hopeful that, if he doesn't make the choice to be near his family, that he stays with us.

"Lachie's of the mindset that as he gets older that he's there to help the young ones come through and he's aware of that fact ... he'll have to play a slightly different role."

Fagan said defender Noah Answerth would be available after missing the last two wins following a nasty concussion against St Kilda.