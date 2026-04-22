L-R: Changkuoth Jiath, Jordan Boyd, Michael Sellwood, Archie Roberts, Steely Green, Jack Carroll and Josh Battle. Picture: AFL Photos

ANZAC Appeal Round has become a special weekend on the AFL calendar and 16 clubs will mark the occasion this season with special guernseys.

From the traditional Richmond v Melbourne and Essendon v Collingwood games right through to Sunday, a host of clubs will wear a different look to mark Anzac Appeal Round.

All nine matches this weekend will hold special Anzac observance ceremonies ahead of each game, while Anzac Appeal badges will be available for purchase at select matches for fans to show their support for the RSL's Anzac Appeal. Fans can also donate at www.anzacappeal.com.au

The RSL's Anzac Appeal is the major national annual fundraiser that provides funding to support veterans adjusting to civilian life after service and sacrifice to our country.

Adelaide has unveiled a new commemorative Anzac guernsey, featuring the club's tri-colours forming hoops of rosemary, the symbol of remembrance, on a fresh white kit. Rosemary has special roots in South Australia, after a wounded soldier brought a cutting of the plant from Gallipoli to Keswick Military Hospital in 1915. It was later planted at the hospital and cuttings from this plant were sent to nurseries throughout Australia. The back of the guernsey, meanwhile, features poppies and rosemary.

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The Lions will not wear a bespoke guernsey for their clash against the Crows on Sunday. They will instead wear their regular home jumper with the Anzac logo.

Charlie Cameron celebrates during the Opening Round match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at The Gabba, March 7, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton's guernsey will honour Blues players known to have served in WWI, WWII, the Boer War and the Vietnam War. The names are displayed on the back of the guernsey, while the ANZAC emblem is displayed with honour on the front. Names marked with a cross signify those who lost their lives in service. Daryl Christie and Celine Moody, whose names appear on the guernsey, are Carlton's only known living service personnel, with Christie recognised as the Blues' sole Vietnam War veteran and Moody the club's only AFLW player to have served.

Collingwood's guernsey honours the stories of the VFL/AFL players who played for Collingwood and served their country. On the front of the jumper, silhouettes of soldiers stand in formation, paying tribute to their service and sacrifice. At the centre, one soldier sounds The Last Post, and behind them, the Gallipoli landscape stretches across the guernsey. On the back of the jumper, silhouettes of footballers on match-day highlight the memory of the life they once lived and left behind. Victoria Park is shown in the background. This contrast of the front and back of the jumper highlights the sudden and significant change experienced by a generation of young men who left their lives behind to serve.

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(L-R) Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Nick Daicos and Isaac Quaynor pose during the 2026 ANZAC Day media opportunity at the Shrine of Remembrance on April 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon's guernsey pays tribute to Keith Rawle, a premiership player at the club and former serviceman. It showcases a detailed, stylised top-down blueprint of the Bristol Beaufighter, an aircraft taken overseas to keep Australian shores safe. In the background, the guernsey features the names of 231 past Essendon players who served their country. The camouflage pattern incorporated into the guernsey draws inspiration from the common designs used in the Southwest Pacific during World War II.

The Dockers honour not only all Australian servicemen and women, but also pay particular respect to Len Hall to whom Freo's annual Anzac Appeal Round clash is dedicated. The 2025 design incorporates six emu plumes that create the chevrons on the front of the club's purple jumper, referring to the moment Hall, a World War One veteran, met his wife Eunice as he prepared to depart for Egypt as a 16 year old in 1915. It's a long story and one well worth reading.

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Geelong will feature on Anzac Day for the first time since 2008, with the guernsey recognising the sacrifices of servicemen and women who have fought for this country. The feature of this year’s guernsey is one of the most iconic parts of Australia: Gum Trees. They are referenced in the Anzac story because eucalyptus leaves were sent home by soldiers to families, while also being burned by the soldiers to create the familiar smell of home. They also symbolise the Australian spirit.

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Tom Stewart poses in Geelong's 2026 Anzac Appeal Round guernsey. Picture: Geelong FC

The Suns will play on Anzac Day for the first time since 2015 and will wear a guernsey featuring a field of red poppies on the base of the jumper, while a sprig of rosemary is prominently featured closest to the heart, representing the wild rosemary that grows in riches along the Gallipoli peninsula whilst also signifying remembrance for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in conflict. The 2026 Anzac Appeal logo also features on the chest as well as the words 'Lest we Forget' on the back of the guernsey.

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The Giants' Anzac guernsey from 2025 returns this year, featuring a poppy on the hip and the words 'Lest we forget' on the collar. The jumper was designed by midfielder Tom Green in conjunction with the Australian Defence Force, and also incorporates three camouflage prints in acknowledgement of the three ADF branches.

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Hawthorn's guernsey retains the traditional brown and gold stripes, and also honours the soldiers who have served and played for the club. The central feature is the silhouette of a bugle player in front of a rising sun, symbolising a dawn performance of The Last Post. Other features include a core passage from the 'Ode of Remembrance', the 'Lest We Forget' and 'We Will Remember Them' messages.

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The Demons' Anzac Day Eve jumper reflects on how life can endure and flourish even in the most challenging landscapes. The guernsey features a field of poppies symbolising honour, sacrifice and resilience, with the design taking the shape of the chevron, acknowledging that those traits are integral in the battlefield and on the field.

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North Melbourne will wear its first ever Anzac guernsey in its clash with Greater Western Sydney on Sunday. The jumper carries the names of 236 club servicemen who answered the call across conflicts, with their names framed by rosemary - a symbol of remembrance. Asterisks denote those who died on active service.

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The Power's guernsey honours 125 years of Australia's Navy, with the traditional home strip forming the base of the design, with each element carrying deliberate meaning - a tribute not just to those who served, but to the shared history between Port Adelaide and the Royal Australian Navy, rooted in the Port River. White trimming around the sleeves is a nod to the white uniform of the Navy, while the full black back represents the Collins-class submarines constructed at Osborne, South Australia between 1990 and 2003. The white numbers on the back represent the White Ensign flag flown by all Royal Australian Navy vessels.

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Richmond will once again don its traditional Anzac Day Eve strip for Friday night's clash with Melbourne. The club has worn the design since 2022. The golden wattle is central to the guernsey’s message, not only as a symbol of unity and remembrance, but also as a meaningful part of Australia’s cultural identity. On the front of the guernsey is the 'Ode for the Fallen' poem, a tribute to the sacrifice and patriotism of the fallen soldiers of World War I. A list of Richmond players and officials who died at war is represented on the back of the jumper.

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St Kilda's design features the names of the 25 St Kilda players who tragically lost their lives in World War I and World War II. In contrast to last year's jumper, the 2026 edition is rendered in black. The iconic red poppy and words 'Lest We Forget' are also proudly displayed - each element a tribute to courage, sacrifice, and enduring legacy.

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The Swans will not wear a bespoke guernsey for their clash against the Crows on Sunday. They will instead wear their regular home jumper with the Anzac logo.

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Carlton in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast's Anzac guernsey features golden wattle in its design as a tribute to service, remembrance and the connection between Australians at home and those who served overseas. The wattle replaces the solid yellow panels that usually run around the shoulders of the Eagles' home guernsey, then continuing around to the back of the guernsey in a pattern reminiscent of eagle wings. Wattle carries a strong symbolism for Australians during wartime, being a symbol of comfort and connection to home while serving overseas. The Eagles will wear the special design during Sunday's match against St Kilda. Player guernseys will be auctioned off with profits donated to RSL WA.

Reuben Ginbey (left) and Brady Hough in West Coast's 2026 Anzac guernsey. Picture: West Coast FC

The Western Bulldogs' guernsey, which honours past and present players who served in the Australian forces, features a line of red poppies from Flanders Field that has been added to the traditional red hoop, symbolising the battlefields of war. The white hoop showcases the names of 175 past and present Bulldogs players who served. Replica guernseys are not available to purchase, but the match-worn guernseys will be auctioned off, with proceeds to be donated to the Anzac Appeal.

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