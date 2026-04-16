Join Michael Whiting, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson for AFL Daily

Nick Blakey and Lachie Ash pose for a photo during a Sydney Derby media opportunity on April 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Michael Whiting, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- The modern-day Sydney Derby is a bigger rivalry than Carlton v Collingwood

- The role of Swans stopper James Jordon

- Has the week been a distraction for Port Adelaide star Zak Butters?

- Lions stars Lachie Neale (300th) and Josh Dunkley (200th) celebrate milestones on Sunday

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