IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Michael Whiting, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- The modern-day Sydney Derby is a bigger rivalry than Carlton v Collingwood
- The role of Swans stopper James Jordon
- Has the week been a distraction for Port Adelaide star Zak Butters?
- Lions stars Lachie Neale (300th) and Josh Dunkley (200th) celebrate milestones on Sunday
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