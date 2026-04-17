Josh Carr and Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's official team photo day at Alberton Oval on February 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LEAGUE should scrap in-game reporting of players to avoid controversies like the Zak Butters case, Port Adelaide coach Josh Carr says.

And while Butters has spent a week in an unwanted spotlight, Carr is adamant the gun midfielder won't be impacted when Port meets Hawthorn on Saturday in Melbourne.

"It doesn't matter what comes his way: when he gets challenged, he only gets better," Carr said.

NEWS
Port calls for Tribunal overhaul as rival coaches slam Butters verdict

Port's triple club champion was fined $1500 by the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday for abusing field umpire Nick Foot during the Power's loss to St Kilda last Sunday night.

The club are appealing the verdict, with a hearing set for Monday.

Foot told the Tribunal Butters asked him: "How much are they paying you?" after awarding the Saints a free kick.

Butters vehemently denied making that comment but the Tribunal sided with the umpire, who reported Butters at the time of the incident.

01:14

'Someone said something': Port stars fume at costly call

Mitch Owens is taken to the goalsquare after Port Adelaide is penalised for dissent in this incident involving Zak Butters and Ollie Wines

"One of the things for me is, why do we report players in the game?" Carr told reporters on Friday.

"What's the necessity in doing that?

"I think the technology, everything is there now to deal with it post game. And that would help the situation, no doubt about it."

03:47

Mitchell's Butters take, Fagan lauds Lion, Dog's future unclear

Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

Carr spoke with Butters on Wednesday and was immediately satisfied the 25-year-old's performance against Hawthorn wouldn't be impacted.

"Coming in the next morning, he came in with a smile on his face and was ready to go - and he said 'I'm ready to go, I'm ready to play'," he said.

"He has matured over the years, Zak, and he's learned a lot about himself and a lot about the way that he deals with this sort of stuff.

"So I have got absolute confidence in what it looks like for this game."

26:21

The Round Ahead: Bomber flying under the radar, the Greene and Papley show returns

Kate McCarthy, Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards preview the biggest games and the key storylines ahead of Round 6

The fixture against the third-placed Hawks (four wins, one loss) looms as an acid test for the Power, sitting 11th with two wins and three defeats.

But Carr said the Butters controversy wouldn't add any motivation to his players.

"It's not about using that, because we're obviously playing against a really good team," he said.

"So the motivation is there to play good footy against a good side.

"There has been noise in the background. But there's always a lot of noise around in each week with what it looks like so you learn pretty quickly how to deal with that."