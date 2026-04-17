Adelaide's coach says he'll have numerous plans to thwart a star of St Kilda, which in turn is keeping secret how best to utilise Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal during the round one match between St Kilda and Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on March 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA coach Ross Lyon says he's a "simple fellow" who likes Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The wily coach has cooked up many on-field recipes for star playmaker Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera to help St Kilda achieve success.

But don't expect him to share any.

"There's a lot of team working for him, with Nas," Lyon said.

"And I love a bit of KFC - secret herbs and spices. So we'll keep how it's all done behind the scenes."

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said he would have numerous different plans to try and quell Wanganeen-Milera when the Crows host the Saints on Saturday night at Adelaide Oval.

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Some opponents have deployed a hard tag on the gifted 22-year-old, who seemingly moves at will between midfield, attack and defence.

"I heard Matty Nicks' press conference ... and they're going have a plan A, B and C," Lyon said.

"We're not a strongest link game ... we're a weakest link game. And we're a club building and we're going to need 23 contributors.

"Nas can get 30 (disposals) and kick four and we can lose by five goals.

"So it's more than Nas ... but he's important to us."

Lyon said what was more important was his collective of Saints performing the basics well against the Crows in a clash of two clubs with two wins and three losses this season.

"I'm a pretty simple fellow, right, a coach," Lyon said.

"And you hear Leigh Matthews and the great coaches talk about the basics done over and over.

"So if we execute our fundamentals, have effective tackling, we're clean over ground balls, we outnumber, when we play with an intensity, we'll be in the fight.

"But we're looking to do it for longer than we have been."