Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round seven

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during the R6 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at People First Stadium on April 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S Anzac Appeal Round and this weekend promises to be just as sensational as the round.

Anzac Day itself is packed with four games, starting with an earlier 12.30pm AEST clash between Hawthorn and Gold Coast, before Essendon and Collingwood meet in their traditional blockbuster. Port Adelaide hosts Geelong, followed by Fremantle taking on Carlton as they round out the night for what will be a huge day of footy.

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It starts on Thursday night – and all eyes will be on Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,062,000). Firstly to see if he is able to play after struggling all week with injury, but to also see how he responds after being tagged to 28 last week. Even though he has been named to play, 5000 Fantasy coaches have already made the move and activated the trade.

One of the greatest rounds on the AFL calendar is here – make those trades, lock in those captains and enjoy what will be a fantastic weekend.

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Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $997,000) - TREAT

Very rarely can you buy a 'premium treat' for under $1 million and this one won't last long. The Saints have a great run of matches coming up starting with West Coast on Sunday afternoon.

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $969,000) - TREAT

You will need him in your forward line at some point, so you might as well launch now. Trac was back last week with 81 per cent game time as he attended 70 per cent of the team's CBAs.

Rowan Marshall (RUCK/FWD, $734,000) - TRAP

Around 2000 coaches are taking the punt that Marshall will be rucking solo this weekend ... and maybe the next. The risky short-term play could pay off but keep an eye on Tom De Koning as he's listed as a 'test'.

Rowan Marshall and Lachlan McAndrew during the R6 match between St Kilda and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on April 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Cameron Zurhaar (FWD, $532,000) - TRAP

After scoring 113 last week floating across half-back for the Kangaroos, Zurhaar is now inside the top 10 most traded-in players for the week. However, this role could end at the drop of a hat.

Patrick Retschko (MID, $262,000) - TREAT

Job security appears strong and with only one price rise next to his name, Retschko is the pick of the rookies this week. After scoring 65, the 20-year-old has a breakeven of -5 and will only get better.

Most traded in

Angus Anderson (MID, $365,000)

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $969,000)

Patrick Retschko (MID, $262,000)

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $997,000)

Kysaiah Pickett (MID/FWD, $986,000)

For the second week running, Angus Anderson (MID, $365,000) sits at the top of the most traded-in players after scores of 78 and 92. The mature-aged rookie hasn't put a foot wrong over his first two games where he has nailed an impressive 11 tackles.

Kysaiah Pickett (MID/FWD, $986,000) has a couple of nice match-ups on the cards, where he plays Richmond and West Coast over the next three weeks. Both teams have giving up a stack of points this year, so trading in Pickett this week could be a stroke of genius.

Angus Anderson during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval on April 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Most traded out

Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $511,000)

Gryan Miers (FWD, $981,000)

Connor Budarick (DEF/FWD, $694,000)

Caleb Windsor (DEF/MID, $611,000)

Jagga Smith (MID, $599,000)

Knee injuries to Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $511,000) and Gryan Miers (FWD, $981,000) have certainly thrown a spanner in the works for our struggling forward lines.

However, most coaches are looking to offload cashed-up rookies this week and Carlton's Jagga Smith (MID, $599,000) sits at the top of the list. Smith has only averaged 59 across his last three games and has a tricky match-up this week against the Dockers. With a breakeven of 55, he can be downgraded to the likes of Anderson and Retschko with the cash then being used to make upgrades in other areas.

Jagga Smith after the round four match between Carlton and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, on April 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means, finding a player who has low ownership (most likely in the free agents) and an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Tom McCartin (DEF) v Western Bulldogs – McCartin only sits in four per cent of draft teams and is coming off a nice 97. The Bulldogs give up heaps to the defenders and McCartin plays on Thursday night, so hussle now!

Harry Perryman (DEF) v Essendon – The Essendon match-up is sweet, but so is the 114 Perryman had last weekend. Finds himself in less than 20 per cent of leagues and could be available in yours.

Cam Zurhaar (FWD) v Greater Western Sydney – The perfect draft play as it can be a week-to-week prospect. Zurhaar is only in 30 per cent of teams and after his 113 last week in a new role, it's worth the gamble.

Cam Zurhaar during North Melbourne's game against Richmond in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live from 6.15pm AEST on Thursday to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in when The Traders go live at 6.15pm on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who The Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.