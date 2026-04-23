IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- The 'no-fuss' Swans stamp themselves as the clear No.1 contender with big win over Dogs
- Bobby Hill set to play VFL for Collingwood after returning to training last month
- How will the Elijah Hollands incident shape the game going forward?
- Anzac Appeal Round teams - Jamarra's back, Dawson returns after family tragedy
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