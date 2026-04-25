Follow all the action from Saturday's round seven games

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan warms up ahead of the match between Hawthorn and Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN and Gold Coast open a huge four-game Anzac Day at UTAS Stadium in Launceston.

The Hawks (5-1) have put a sluggish start to the season behind them to win five matches in a row for just the second time since 2018 after holding off Port Adelaide in a thriller.

HAWKS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

Hawthorn found a way to win even as the Power locked down on its attacking weapons in defence, and with a challenging run of games to come, will want to make the most of returning to a venue where they have won 10 in a row.

Gold Coast (4-2) is still to prove that it has earned a place among the leading contenders after limping over the line against Essendon in response to back-to-back defeats to Melbourne and Sydney.

The Suns can turn to a promising recent record against the Hawks after winning their past three meetings and five of their past six, while trying to claim a first victory in Launceston at their seventh attempt.

Hawthorn v Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn has made five changes for the clash - veteran forward Jack Gunston is back after having his corked calf managed last week, while Jack Scrimshaw, Finn Maginness, Harry Morrison and Jack Dalton have all been recalled.

The Hawks will be without suspended duo James Sicily and Dylan Moore, while Will McCabe has been omitted and Flynn Perez and Sam Butler are being managed.

The Suns have two huge inclusions of their own, with skipper Noah Anderson (appendix) and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan both named. For Ugle-Hagan it will be his first AFL game in 596 days after leaving the Western Bulldogs in the off-season.

Joel Jeffrey and Charlie Ballard have been omitted.

Learn More 02:45

Essendon and Collingwood meet in their traditional Anzac Day blockbuster at the MCG.

The Bombers (1-5) have rediscovered a reason to believe after a breakthrough win over Melbourne was sandwiched between gallant defeats to the Western Bulldogs and most recently Gold Coast.

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Essendon's change of fortune has coincided with a more free-flowing style of play that has allowed it to pass 100 points two weeks in a row after failing to hit the mark for more than a year.

Collingwood (3-3) pulled off a heist as it charged past Carlton before having collective hearts back in mouths as an after-the-siren shot at goal sailed narrowly wide for a behind.

The Magpies set up the victory with a four-goal blitz in the first seven minutes of the final term as a pointer to what the side can do when putting the foot down even as they failed to hit 100 points for a 15th game in a row.

Collingwood welcomes back Jordan De Goey and Steele Sidebottom. Ed Allan (omitted) and Ned Long (managed) are out.

Essendon has recalled Jaxon Prior and Dyson Sharp, with Jordan Ridley (calf) and Jade Gresham (omitted) coming out of the side.

Learn More 02:48

Geelong is starting to hit form ahead of its clash against Port Adelaide.

Port Adelaide (2-4) put in perhaps its best performance of the season as it turned to a more cautious approach with ball in hand and was a straight shot at goal from Mitch Georgiades away from a shock win over Hawthorn.

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The Power will face an even tougher test against a Cats outfit that has had their measure in recent years, with the last three matches going against them by an average of 83 points

Geelong (4-2) is almost flying under the radar as it reclaims a familiar position among the leading contenders with a positive win-loss record even after starting the season with a challenging fixture.

The Cats dismantled the Bulldogs even before their opponents' injury problems piled up and finished with 36 scoring shots to 16 before a trip to a venue where they have won five in a row.

Jack Henry and Mark O'Connor are back for Geelong to face an unchanged Port Adelaide, with Jake Kolodjashnij and Ollie Wiltshire both managed out.

Learn More 02:44

Fremantle is flying as it eyes a sixth win of the season when it hosts Carlton at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers (5-1) continue to separate themselves from the chasing pack after backing up a pair of narrow victories over finals contenders Adelaide and Collingwood with a thumping win over bitter rivals West Coast.

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Fremantle is still finding a better balance between defence and attack but has conceded the fewest points so far while returning to a home fortress where it has won 13 of its past 16.

Carlton (1-5) has faced another tumultuous week off the field as concerns for young utility Elijah Hollands have overshadowed even a defeat to arch rivals Collingwood coming in all too familiar fashion.

The Blues gave up yet another second-half lead as it was overrun by the Pies, even if they might have snatched victory after the siren, and now face a testing trip to face the in-form Dockers.

Carlton has made three changes, with Liam Reidy, Cooper Lord and Ashton Moir coming in for Elijah Hollands (mental health), Harry McKay (concussion) and Mark Pittonet (hand).

Fremantle goes into the match unchanged.