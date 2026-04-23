Sliding Doors is in full swing for 2026 .. and Damo's got plenty on his mind

IF there's a guy who simply doesn't get talked up enough ... THEN. Picture: AFL Photos

STRAP yourselves in, footy fans - Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is back in full swing for 2026.

With the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season underway, Damo's got plenty of thoughts about all 18 clubs - and the AFL.

So what is he saying about your team? What's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you? Check it out below.

>> ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND OPINION FROM DAMIAN BARRETT

IF ...

Texan has captained Adelaide in 105 of his 306 matches over 18 seasons ...

THEN ...

he has never led the Crows better than his performance last weekend against St Kilda. In a week where this club had been shattered by the loss of Jordan Dawson's brother, Texan put the entire organisation on his shoulders to lead it to a win which carried so much more than four premiership points.

Learn More 02:29

IF ..

the Lions proved in 2024 that form in the first half of the home-and-away season sometimes just does not matter – four wins, six losses and a draw after 11 matches, that year ...

THEN ...

they would still want to soon snap some of the lethargy, particularly against Sydney in round one and Melbourne last weekend, that has been apparent this year. LLWWWL. Will need to be something resembling their best against Adelaide on Sunday.

IF ...

there are myriad learnings to be absorbed from Elijah Hollands story ...

THEN ...

the most pressing one remains as prominent today as it did as the round six match unfolded. Every person in a position of authority at a football club has a duty of care responsibility, in all circumstances. Unlike others in media, I'm not calling for anyone at the Blues to be removed. But the club and the AFL must give the duty of care issue the greatest emphasis when investigations are explained to the public.

Learn More 19:04

IF ...

all Collingwood focus this weekend will be on the MCG on Saturday afternoon for footy's most revered event ...

THEN ...

there will still be plenty of attention on Friday afternoon at the Magpies' headquarters. Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill to return in the VFL. This is very big.

IF ...

the Bombers' best two performances this season have come in the past two matches ...

THEN ...

no coincidence that those games – a win against Melbourne and a 'good' loss to Gold Coast – were the only two matches that involved Jordan Ridley. Unfortunately, he's now out, again. The Bombers' most important player. But he rarely plays. Just 106 matches into his 11th season.

IF ...

there's a guy who simply doesn't get talked up enough ...

THEN ...

it is Luke Jackson. Inside the best five players in the comp, but no-one seems to realise it.

IF ...

Sam De Koning had been OK in the three seasons which followed his excellent premiership-winning 2022 season ...

THEN ...

there have been signs in the opening six matches of 2026 that he's taken a very big step. Confident, composed and creative so far.

IF ...

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was last seen in an AFL game in early September 2024 ...

THEN ...

welcome back! JUH checked out of the Bulldogs in that game, and spent 2025 wanting to be anywhere other than Whitten Oval. Has been properly forced to earn his Suns debut. And he will need to be somewhere near his best to have impact against arguably the best organised backline in the comp. Even without the suspended Sicily, Battle, Hardwick and Barrass will be difficult to crack.

IF ...

the Giants' best-and-fairest award is named after inaugural coach Kevin Sheedy ...

THEN ...

I reckon it should in the future be the Sheedy-Greene Medal, or maybe the Toby Trophy. On Sunday, Greene, who played in the first Giants match in 2012, hits a club record game No.268. Jez Cameron might be the best player to represent the Giants, but Toby has been its heartbeat from day one.

IF ...

the Meek-Reeves ruck combo has worked brilliantly this season ...

THEN ...

no reason to think it will derail in round seven. Up against Witts, who has been a few rungs off his best this year.

IF ...

Cyril Rioli was one of the greatest exponents of the run-down tackle that the game has ever seen ...

THEN ...

he would have been in awe of big Maxxy's match-winning tackle on Will Ashcroft last Sunday. Officially nothing big Maxxy can't do.

Learn More 03:27

IF ...

there has been a lot to like about the Roos in their 4-2 scoreline, admittedly from a 'friendly' fixture, to open the 2026 season ...

THEN ...

there will be even more to admire should they defeat GWS on Sunday. I haven't done this often in the past 10 seasons, but I'm tipping them to do so. No excuses, either. This round seven match will probably make or break their year, given the next five are against Geelong, Sydney, Adelaide, Gold Coast and Fremantle.

IF ...

Zak Butters is compiling yet another very fine season ...

THEN ...

good luck to him on Saturday. Cat Oisin Mullin will be wandering his way at 6.05 local time at Adelaide Oval and make his next three hours a form of hell.

IF ...

Sam Cumming is in for game No.1 ...

THEN ...

that's fantastic for the No.7 pick from last year's national draft. The inclusion of Lynch for game no.239, though, is more significant for this club which very soon needs to stop being getting belted. Tigers desperately need someone to stop the losing rot.

IF ...

Ross The Boss rubbed a lot of people up the wrong way in his post-loss media conference ...

THEN ...

so be it. Do not expect him to care one bit. He knows Cuddly Ross doesn't work.

IF ...

Heeney, Grundy, McInerney and Blakey have got all the plaudits for the stunning start to the 2026 season ...

THEN ...

don't forget my man, The Chad. Playing a very different role this year, and has again been very good. Six shots at goal on Thursday night against the Dogs, for 3.3. Imagine how scary this team will be when Errol returns.

IF ...

I admire coaches who make tough calls at selection ...

THEN ...

I can't be critical of Andrew McQualter for axing Jamie Cripps for Sunday's match against St Kilda. Having said that, I would've picked him. Eagles need to show some resolve in this one.

IF ...

The Bont is still standing ...

THEN ...

there will always be hope for the Dogs. But he's only just standing after very badly wrenching his knee last round, and yet somehow racked up 29 disposals in the belting by the Swans on Thursday night. Naughton's scary moment now added to a long list of injuries which might just destroy this club's chances of success before even the half-way stag.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

there's one thing I'd love AFL headquarters to do when it comes to how the fixture looks in 2028 and beyond, after Tasmania comes in ...

THEN ...

it is the Collingwood CEO Craig Kelly's idea that the entire thing "be blown up". This will be an opportunity which may never again present itself to properly transform the game. I've never subscribed to the theory that more matches means a better comp. Better often comes in the form of less. Just ask the NFL.