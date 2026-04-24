The GWS coach knows his gun forward, and others, will attract attention as they come out of contract

Jesse Hogan during the round two match between Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda at ENGIE Stadium, March 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley is eager to re-sign Jesse Hogan but knows rival clubs are probably already sniffing around in a bid to lure the out-of-contract forward.

Hogan's current deal runs out at the end of the season and the 31-year-old would be hot property if he decided to go on the open market.

The 186-game veteran has enjoyed a remarkable career revival since joining the Giants at the end of 2020, with his finest season coming in 2024 when he kicked 77.26.

Hogan will return from a corked thigh for Sunday's clash against rising North Melbourne in Canberra, and there are whispers he will explore his options elsewhere if he isn't satisfied with the Giants' contract offer.

"I'd love to see Jesse stay here," Kingsley said on Friday.

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"He's one of the best key forwards in the game, so clearly we want to keep him.

"This is probably the game now as it stands in that players - often even before they're out of contract - get spoken about transitioning to other clubs and being sought after.

"It's becoming more like the American model where players are sought after, irrespective of whether they're in contract or out of contract."

Out-of-favour ruckman Kieren Briggs is also out of contract at the end of the season and, given he has dropped behind Nick Madden in the pecking order, the 26-year-old could seek a fresh start elsewhere.

Kingsley said it was a tricky task trying to keep all the players he wants.

Kieren Briggs during the round three match between Collingwood and GWS at Marvel Stadium, March 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Clearly in the background, we're trying to sign all these guys, but no doubt they're fielding offers from the competition, and that's fine," he said.

"Ultimately, they'll make decisions like other boys have in the past to either stay with us, extend their contracts and be really important players, or move on to other clubs and do their best there.

"That's just the nature of the game, and it's going to happen with some players. We are clearly desperate to hang on to all of our players, but it's probably unlikely that we're going to be able to."

Giants captain Toby Greene will notch his 268th AFL game on Sunday - edging past Callan Ward for most games played at GWS.

The 14th-placed Giants (2-4) welcome back Hogan, Aaron Cadman (concussion), Stephen Coniglio (concussion) and Brent Daniels for a game against the Roos (4-2) who have been boosted by the return of ruckman Tristan Xerri from suspension.